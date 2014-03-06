Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Jason Segel
Jason Segel
Jason Segel
Jason Segel
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Lily Collins, Jason Segel and Jesse Plemons All Star in Unpredictable Trailer for Netflix's Windfall
Windfall
Windfall
is streaming March 18 on Netflix
Read More
Jason Segel & Girlfriend Alexis Mixter Split After 8 Years Together: 'I Will Never Stop Loving You'
Alexis Mixter announced her and Jason Segel's break-up in an Instagram post on Thursday
Read More
The Cast of
How I Met Your Mother
: Where Are They Now?
Catch up with Josh Radnor, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris and the gang to see what they've been up to since the sitcom first aired in 2005
Read More
Cast of
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
: Where Are They Now?
See what the star-studded rom-com cast has been up to since the movie's 2008 release
Read More
From 'When You Wish Upon a Star' to 'Let It Go:' Every Disney Song That Has Won an Oscar
If "Into the Unknown" wins this year, do you think we'll finally get "Let It Go" out of our heads?
Read More
Celebrities Who Have Lived Off the Grid
The bright lights and big city aren't for everyone: These stars relocated to live a quieter life in a rural setting
Read More
More Jason Segel
10 Reasons Why
Can't Hardly Wait
Is the Most Underrated Teen Movie of the '90s
On
Can't Hardly Wait
's 20th birthday, we reflect on why it holds its own among other '90s teen classics like
Clueless
,
She's All That
and
Cruel Intentions
Jason Segel Gets a Scandalous Image in His Coffee After Hilarious Latte Art Fail
While we generally don't see the merit in posting a picture of your morning coffee on social media, this is probably the ultimate exception to that rule.
Room
's Jacob Tremblay, 9, Adorably Accepts His First-Ever Award at National Board of Review Gala: 'The Mind of Me Right Now Is So Blown'
Jason Segel and Jimmy Fallon Get Giggly During a Hysterical Game of 'Word Sneak'
Jason Segel: It Was an 'Honor' to Play David Foster Wallace in The End of the Tour
The End of the Tour
See Jason Segel as David Foster Wallace in the New Trailer for The End of the Tour
The End of the Tour
Happy 33rd Birthday, Seth Rogen! See This 15-Year-Old
Freaks and Geeks
Throwback Clip
Same chubby cheeks, same curly hair and a whole lot of sideburns
Jason Segel Explains His Worst Nightmare: Witches Eating His Toes!
Inside the Actors Studio
Turns 20: 5 of Our Favorite Interviews
How I Met Your Mother
Finale: The Show Is Just Like Love
How I Met Your Mother
Series Finale: 10 Best Quotes
Neil Patrick Harris and Jason Segel Sing Les Mis Duet
Les Mis
Duet
Cameron Diaz Talks Racy
Sex Tape
Scenes with Jason Segel: 'We Had Each Other's Backs'
Movies
//
March 06, 2014
Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel's New Movie,
Sex Tape
: Get a First Look
Movies
//
February 14, 2014
How I Met Your Mother
Cast Dishes About Final Season – and What They'll Miss the Most
TV
//
January 16, 2014
The Most Important Things Online: WestJet's Christmas Miracle Commercial, the Dr. Who Christmas Trailer and More
Dr. Who
Christmas Trailer and More
Celebrity
//
December 13, 2013
What We Learned About the Mother on
How I Met Your Mother
TV
//
September 24, 2013
Jason Segel Is Dating Bojana Novakovic
Celebrity
//
June 12, 2013
Michelle Williams Gets Cozy with Artist Dustin Yellin
Celebrity
//
December 01, 2020
Michelle Williams: Moving on
Archive
//
March 18, 2013
Michelle Williams and Jason Segel Step Out Separately Post-Split
Celebrity
//
March 04, 2013
Michelle Williams & Jason Segel's Breakup Saddened Readers
Celebrity
//
December 02, 2020
Michelle Williams Was 'Not Ready' to Commit to Jason Segel: Source
Celebrity
//
February 28, 2013
5 Reasons We're Mourning Michelle Williams & Jason Segel's Split
Celebrity
//
February 27, 2013
Michelle Williams and Jason Segel Split
Celebrity
//
February 26, 2013
Michelle Williams and Jason Segel Are Living Together
Celebrity
//
October 24, 2012
Michelle, Jason & Matilda Happy Together!
Archive
//
July 30, 2012
Michelle Williams, Jason Segel Take Her Daughter Matilda Shopping
Celebrity
//
July 15, 2012
Michelle Williams & Jason Segel Stroll Through New York City
Celebrity
//
June 25, 2012
One Last Thing: Jason Segel
Archive
//
May 07, 2012
Michelle Williams & Jason Segel Enjoy Another PDA-Filled Afterparty
Celebrity
//
April 23, 2012
Michelle Williams & Jason Segel Get Cuddly at Movie Premiere
Celebrity
//
April 19, 2012
Scoop
Archive
//
April 16, 2012
Michelle Williams Is Dating Jason Segel
Celebrity
//
March 29, 2012
Inside Their Man Caves
Archive
//
November 29, 2010
Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake's On-Set Giggles
Celebrity
//
April 08, 2010
Funny Guys
Archive
//
June 25, 2007
