Lily Collins, Jason Segel and Jesse Plemons All Star in Unpredictable Trailer for Netflix's Windfall
Windfall is streaming March 18 on Netflix
Jason Segel & Girlfriend Alexis Mixter Split After 8 Years Together: 'I Will Never Stop Loving You'
Alexis Mixter announced her and Jason Segel's break-up in an Instagram post on Thursday
The Cast of How I Met Your Mother: Where Are They Now?
Catch up with Josh Radnor, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris and the gang to see what they've been up to since the sitcom first aired in 2005
Cast of Forgetting Sarah Marshall: Where Are They Now?
See what the star-studded rom-com cast has been up to since the movie's 2008 release
From 'When You Wish Upon a Star' to 'Let It Go:' Every Disney Song That Has Won an Oscar
If "Into the Unknown" wins this year, do you think we'll finally get "Let It Go" out of our heads?
Celebrities Who Have Lived Off the Grid
The bright lights and big city aren't for everyone: These stars relocated to live a quieter life in a rural setting
10 Reasons Why Can't Hardly Wait Is the Most Underrated Teen Movie of the '90s
On Can't Hardly Wait's 20th birthday, we reflect on why it holds its own among other '90s teen classics like Clueless, She's All That and Cruel Intentions
Jason Segel Gets a Scandalous Image in His Coffee After Hilarious Latte Art Fail
While we generally don't see the merit in posting a picture of your morning coffee on social media, this is probably the ultimate exception to that rule.
Room's Jacob Tremblay, 9, Adorably Accepts His First-Ever Award at National Board of Review Gala: 'The Mind of Me Right Now Is So Blown'
Jason Segel and Jimmy Fallon Get Giggly During a Hysterical Game of 'Word Sneak'
Jason Segel: It Was an 'Honor' to Play David Foster Wallace in The End of the Tour
See Jason Segel as David Foster Wallace in the New Trailer for The End of the Tour
Happy 33rd Birthday, Seth Rogen! See This 15-Year-Old Freaks and Geeks Throwback Clip

Same chubby cheeks, same curly hair and a whole lot of sideburns

Cameron Diaz Talks Racy Sex Tape Scenes with Jason Segel: 'We Had Each Other's Backs'
Movies // March 06, 2014
Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel's New Movie, Sex Tape: Get a First Look
Movies // February 14, 2014
How I Met Your Mother Cast Dishes About Final Season – and What They'll Miss the Most
TV // January 16, 2014
The Most Important Things Online: WestJet's Christmas Miracle Commercial, the Dr. Who Christmas Trailer and More
Celebrity // December 13, 2013
What We Learned About the Mother on How I Met Your Mother
TV // September 24, 2013
Jason Segel Is Dating Bojana Novakovic
Celebrity // June 12, 2013
Michelle Williams Gets Cozy with Artist Dustin Yellin
Celebrity // December 01, 2020
Michelle Williams: Moving on
Archive // March 18, 2013
Michelle Williams and Jason Segel Step Out Separately Post-Split
Celebrity // March 04, 2013
Michelle Williams & Jason Segel's Breakup Saddened Readers
Celebrity // December 02, 2020
Michelle Williams Was 'Not Ready' to Commit to Jason Segel: Source
Celebrity // February 28, 2013
5 Reasons We're Mourning Michelle Williams & Jason Segel's Split
Celebrity // February 27, 2013
Michelle Williams and Jason Segel Split
Celebrity // February 26, 2013
Michelle Williams and Jason Segel Are Living Together
Celebrity // October 24, 2012
Michelle, Jason & Matilda Happy Together!
Archive // July 30, 2012
Michelle Williams, Jason Segel Take Her Daughter Matilda Shopping
Celebrity // July 15, 2012
Michelle Williams & Jason Segel Stroll Through New York City
Celebrity // June 25, 2012
One Last Thing: Jason Segel
Archive // May 07, 2012
Michelle Williams & Jason Segel Enjoy Another PDA-Filled Afterparty
Celebrity // April 23, 2012
Michelle Williams & Jason Segel Get Cuddly at Movie Premiere
Celebrity // April 19, 2012
Scoop
Archive // April 16, 2012
Michelle Williams Is Dating Jason Segel
Celebrity // March 29, 2012
Inside Their Man Caves
Archive // November 29, 2010
Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake's On-Set Giggles
Celebrity // April 08, 2010
Funny Guys
Archive // June 25, 2007
