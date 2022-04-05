Jason Momoa
- Full Name
- Joseph Jason Namakaeha Momoa
- Hometown
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- prideofgypsies
- Notable Projects
- Game of Thrones , Justice League
- Born
- 08/01/1979
- Age
- 42
FAQs
- How tall is Jason Momoa?
Jason Momoa told the New York Times that he is 6 feet, 5 inches.
- Who is Jason Momoa married to?
Jason Momoa and actress Lisa Bonet announced in 2022 that they had split up after nearly five years of marriage. The couple began dating in 2005 after being introduced by mutual friends at a jazz club.
- Where is Jason Momoa from?
Jason Momoa was born in Honolulu, Hawaii but raised in Norwalk, Iowa.
- How many children does Jason Momoa have?
Jason Momoa and ex Lisa Bonet share two children: son Nakoa-Wolf and daughter Lola.