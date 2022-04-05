Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa is an American actor. He got his start on the syndicated Baywatch: Hawaii from 1999 to 2001 and then raised his profile as the barbaric Khal Drogo on HBO's Game of Thrones from 2011 to 2012. Momoa is best known for playing Aquaman in the DCEU films, including 2018's Aquaman, which earned over $1 billion at the box office. In 2022, Momoa and actress Lisa Bonet announced they had split after nearly five years of marriage.
FAQs

How tall is Jason Momoa?

Jason Momoa told the New York Times that he is 6 feet, 5 inches.

Who is Jason Momoa married to?

Jason Momoa and actress Lisa Bonet announced in 2022 that they had split up after nearly five years of marriage. The couple began dating in 2005 after being introduced by mutual friends at a jazz club.

Where is Jason Momoa from?

Jason Momoa was born in Honolulu, Hawaii but raised in Norwalk, Iowa.

How many children does Jason Momoa have?

Jason Momoa and ex Lisa Bonet share two children: son Nakoa-Wolf and daughter Lola.

Jason Momoa Is 'Really Excited' to Work with 'Amazing' Charlize Theron on Fast and Furious 10
"I get to work with Charlize first up, which I'm really excited about," said the Aquaman actor
Jason Momoa Says New Show Is His Own 'Braveheart or Last of the Mohicans'
Jason Momoa is set to star in Chief of War, a upcoming Apple TV+ series which he is also writing and executive producing
Jason Momoa Denies He's Dating Kate Beckinsale After Sharing His Coat with Her: 'It Was Chivalry'
Jason Momoa says he "was just being a gentleman" after he was spotted lending his jacket to Kate Beckinsale at the Vanity Fair Oscar party
Jason Momoa Offers Kate Beckinsale His Jacket at Oscars 2022 Afterparty: Photos
In photos captured from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Kate Beckinsale and Jason Momoa were shown smiling together, as the actress wore Momoa's suit jacket
Jason Momoa 'Shocked' That Will Smith Struck Chris Rock: 'There's a Tipping Point for Everyone'
Jason Momoa tells PEOPLE he believes "they'll work it out"
Jason Momoa Attends the 2022 Oscars One Day After Hernia Surgery, Jokes He's 'Getting Old'
"Throwing bodies around ... getting old, bro," Jason Momoa joked at the 2022 Oscars of getting hernia surgery after finishing production on Aquaman 2
Jason Momoa Rocks a French Braid and Pink Scrunchie at 2022 Oscars
Jason Momoa's bringing back the Oscars pink scrunchie after going viral with the hair accessory in 2019
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa Are Motorcycle 'Brothers for Life' in Cute Snapshot: 'Ride or Die'
"Well isn't this just adorable. Love you both so much," Zoë Kravitz commented on the pair's picture
Lisa Bonet Seen with Ring on Her Finger Despite Split from Jason Momoa
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa Praise Zoë Kravitz After SNL Hosting Debut: 'You Were Perfection'
Jason Momoa Speaks Out for First Time Since Lisa Bonet Split, Thanks Fans for Giving Kids 'Space'
Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum Have Been Friends for Years: 'They Run in Similar Circles' (Source)
Zoë Kravitz, Jason Momoa Attended The Batman 'After the Afterparty': Inside the 'Super Late Night'

A source tells PEOPLE that an "after the afterparty" celebration for The Batman premiere took place Tuesday night at Pebbles Bar in New York City

