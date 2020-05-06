What happened to James Franco?

James Franco has mostly kept a low profile ever since five of his former acting students accused him of sexual misconduct in 2018. Franco -- who reached a settlement with two of the students -- told SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Podcast that he has "just been doing a lot of work" on himself.

What happened with Seth Rogen and James Franco?

Seth Rogen told The Sunday Times that he had no plans to work with his friend James Franco after he was accused of sexual misconduct and that the controversy "changed many things in our relationship and our dynamic."

Who is James Franco dating?