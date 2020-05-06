James Franco

James Franco is an American actor and director. He got his big break in FOX's Freaks and Geeks in 1999 and then saw his profile rise thanks to his role as Harry Osborn in the Spider-Man trilogy. Franco went on to earn a Best Actor Academy Award nomination for his performance in 2010's 127 Hours and won a Golden Globe for his performance in 2017's The Disaster Artist.
James Franco
Full Name
James Edward Franco
Hometown
Palo Alto, California
Notable Projects
Spider-Man
Born
04/19/1978
Age
43

FAQs

What happened to James Franco?

James Franco has mostly kept a low profile ever since five of his former acting students accused him of sexual misconduct in 2018. Franco -- who reached a settlement with two of the students -- told SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Podcast that he has "just been doing a lot of work" on himself.

What happened with Seth Rogen and James Franco?

Seth Rogen told The Sunday Times that he had no plans to work with his friend James Franco after he was accused of sexual misconduct and that the controversy "changed many things in our relationship and our dynamic."

Who is James Franco dating?

James Franco has been dating filmmaker Izabel Pakzad since 2017. Pakzad has appeared in HBO's The Deuce and Birds of Prey.

