James Corden is an English Actor, comedian, and television host. He first gained recognition in the United Kingdom by writing and starring in the television sitcom Gavin & Stacey (2007-2010). He achieved international critical acclaim starring in the comedy play One Man, Two Guvnors in both the West End and on Broadway, which earned Corden the Tony Award for best actor in a play. He is best known for hosting the talk show The Late Late Show with James Corden since 2015, which will be ending its run in 2023. Corden has won 10 Emmy Awards for his television work, including six for various iterations of his popular Carpool Karaoke segment. He is also known for starring in films, including 2010's Gulliver's Travels, 2014's Into the Woods, 2016's Trolls, 2018's Peter Rabbit, 2019's Cats, 2020's Trolls World Tour, 2020's The Prom and 2021's Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hosted a Play Date at Their Home with James Corden's Kids
"I'll always be in their corner," the TV host said of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex
James Corden Says He Wants to 'Go Out on Top' After Announcing Late Late Show Exit
"I was very, very determined that the show wouldn't overstay its welcome in any way," James Corden said
Tom Cruise Says Lady Gaga's Song for Top Gun: Maverick Became the 'Heartbeat' of the Movie
"Things just came together in such a beautiful way," Tom Cruise recalls of his first time hearing Lady Gaga's song "Hold My Hand" for Top Gun: Maverick
James Corden Gets Emotional While Opening Up About His Late Late Show Exit: 'There Will Be Tears'
"This has been the hardest decision I've ever had to make, it really has. I've never taken this job for granted. Ever. Not once," Corden said in his emotional monologue
James Corden Announces His Departure from The Late Late Show: 'A Really Hard Decision'
"My intention is to try and go out in exactly the same way we came in, which is just going out with a with a bang," said James Corden, who will remain on the show until 2023
Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Battling Anxiety in the Public Eye: It's 'Deteriorating'
"Saying a mantra like 'F— the haters, tune them out,' yes, I think that's obviously everyone's goal but it's so much easier said than done," Khloé Kardashian said of her anxiety from social media
New George Michael Freedom Uncut Documentary Will Tell Wham! Singer's 'Complete Story' in His Own Words
The documentary, narrated by the late Wham! singer before he died in 2016, will provide fans with a glimpse into Michael's personal life, including his family and romances
Camila Cabello Jokes She Only Auditioned for The X Factor to 'Marry Harry Styles': 'Embarrassing'
Camila Cabello said she expected to "fall in love" with the "As It Was" singer after her audition in 2012
Nicki Minaj Says 'Constantly Being Scrutinized' Causes Her Anxiety: 'It's Not Natural'
James Corden Says Will Smith 'Can't Take a Joke,' Praises Chris Rock for 'Keeping the Show Moving'
Lizzo Teases New Song 'About Damn Time' from Album She's Been Working on for 'Three Freaking Years'
Hilary Duff Jokes About Her Daughter's Obsession with Her Old Music: 'Now I Have to Bump It'
Cats Reunion! Costars Rebel Wilson and James Corden Watch Rams Earn Spot in Super Bowl

Cats costars Rebel Wilson and James Corden posed for photos together Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams squared off against the San Francisco 49ers

James Corden Plays the Emotional Fifth Member of The Beatles in Parody: 'Spitting Diamonds Here!'
Music // December 08, 2021
Wicked Petition Asking Universal to Not Cast James Corden in Movie Garners Over 35,000 Signatures
Movies // November 08, 2021
How Adele Got Her Framed Piece of Céline Dion's Gum, According to James Corden: A 'True Story'
Music // October 22, 2021
Kate Beckinsale Reveals the Injury That Landed Her in the Hospital: 'Putting on a Pair of Leggings'
Movies // October 19, 2021
Daniel Craig and James Corden Recreate 24 Classic Films in 10 Minutes in Honor of No Time to Die
Movies // October 09, 2021
Tyra Banks Claims Her Stylists Knew That She 'Looked Like a Lizard' in Her Now-Viral DWTS Dress
Style // October 01, 2021
Mayim Bialik Addresses Hosting Jeopardy! amid Casting Drama: 'Just Let Me Read the Clues'
TV // September 29, 2021
Khloé Kardashian Explains How She Changes Diapers with Long Acrylic Nails
Parents // September 28, 2021
Andy Cohen, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Fallon & More Late Night Hosts Unite for First-Ever Climate Night
TV // September 22, 2021
Late Night Hosts Pay Tribute to Norm Macdonald After His Death: 'He Was the Gold Standard'
TV // September 15, 2021
James Corden and Camila Cabello Halt L.A. Traffic for Crosswalk the Musical: Cinderella
Movies // September 03, 2021
James Corden Says He and Wife Julia Carey 'Never Went on Dates' Before They Got Married
TV // September 01, 2021
James Corden Reveals Tom Cruise Asked If He Could Land Helicopter in the Comedian's 'Yard'
Movies // August 27, 2021
Ed Sheeran Says He's 'Healthier Than I've Ever Been' Following Lifestyle Changes, Fatherhood
Health // June 30, 2021
James Corden Changes 'Spill Your Guts' After Petition Claims Segment Fosters 'Anti-Asian Racism'
TV // June 28, 2021
Tom Brady Goofs Around While Golfing with James Corden, Reveals That He's a Huge Hamilton Fan
Sports // June 24, 2021
James Corden Says He Has 'Burned Through' Roughly 75 Personal Trainers: 'I Don't Trust Them'
Health // June 18, 2021
Peter Rabbit 2 Cast Answers Kids' Questions About Best Friends, Talking Animals and Prince Harry
Movies // June 17, 2021
Friends Cast Sings Show's Theme Song in Impromptu Carpool Karaoke Session with James Corden
TV // June 17, 2021
Ariana Grande and James Corden Celebrate 'No Lockdowns Anymore' in Epic Hairspray-Inspired Skit
Music // June 16, 2021
Hear Margot Robbie Voice Flopsy in the Hilarious First Look at Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
Movies // June 10, 2021
How Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and More Guest Stars Were Incorporated into the Friends Reunion
TV // May 27, 2021
Hank Azaria Says He Auditioned Twice to Play Joey on Friends: 'Spoiler Alert, I Didn't Get the Role'
TV // May 21, 2021
Obama Jokes That First Question He Asked as President Concerned Aliens: 'Is There a Lab Somewhere?'
Politics // May 18, 2021
James Corden Says He Finally Figured Out How to Lose Weight After Trying 'Every Single Diet'
Health // May 14, 2021
