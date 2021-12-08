James Corden is an English Actor, comedian, and television host. He first gained recognition in the United Kingdom by writing and starring in the television sitcom Gavin & Stacey (2007-2010). He achieved international critical acclaim starring in the comedy play One Man, Two Guvnors in both the West End and on Broadway, which earned Corden the Tony Award for best actor in a play. He is best known for hosting the talk show The Late Late Show with James Corden since 2015, which will be ending its run in 2023. Corden has won 10 Emmy Awards for his television work, including six for various iterations of his popular Carpool Karaoke segment. He is also known for starring in films, including 2010's Gulliver's Travels, 2014's Into the Woods, 2016's Trolls, 2018's Peter Rabbit, 2019's Cats, 2020's Trolls World Tour, 2020's The Prom and 2021's Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.