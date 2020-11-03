Jaime Pressly

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
News
All News
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
All Lifestyle
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Shopping
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
All Shopping
Coupons
Podcasts
All Podcasts
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
News
News
See All News
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Entertainment
Entertainment
See All Entertainment
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Shopping
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
Shopping
See All Shopping
Coupons
Podcasts
Podcasts
See All Podcasts
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text:
212-479-1704
People.com
Jaime Pressly
Jaime Pressly
Share
Jaime Pressly
Jaime Pressly
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Allison Janney and Jaime Pressly on Anna Faris' Exit from
Mom
: 'It's a Huge Loss'
Season 8 of the CBS sitcom premieres Thursday
Read More
Jaime Pressly Speaks Out After Facing Backlash for Calling Oldest Son Dezi Her 'Favorite'
"All three of my boys are my favorite for different reasons," Jaime Pressly shared on
The Talk
this week
Read More
Jaime Pressly Admits Her Oldest Son Dezi, 12, Is Her 'Favorite' Kid: 'That's Right I Said It'
"Dez and I have a special bond that no one else will ever match," explained Jaime Pressly alongside an Instagram selfie with Dezi
Read More
Heather Rae Young, Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and 23 More Celebrities Who Posed for Playboy
Find out which celebrities have posed for Playboy since its 1953 launch
Read More
Deacon! Asahd! Daisy! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in October
Happy birthday, little ones! From Hattie to Revel, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month
Read More
10 Reasons Why
Can't Hardly Wait
Is the Most Underrated Teen Movie of the '90s
On
Can't Hardly Wait
's 20th birthday, we reflect on why it holds its own among other '90s teen classics like
Clueless
,
She's All That
and
Cruel Intentions
Read More
Advertisement
More Jaime Pressly
Back in Black! Jaime Pressly Steps Out for Premiere 7 Weeks After Welcoming Twins
Jaime Pressly stepped out Tuesday for the
I, Tonya
premiere in Los Angeles, seven weeks after the birth of sons Lenon and Leo
Jaime Pressly Welcomes Sons Leo and Lenon
In June, Jaime Pressly announced she was pregnant with twin boys, calling her and longtime boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi's reactions "completely shocked"
Pregnant Jaime Pressly on Expecting Twins: Feeling 'Eight Limbs Moving Around Is Something Very Alien'
Expectant Moms of Twins Jaime Pressly and Hillary Scott Celebrate #BumpDay
Picture Perfect! Pregnant Jaime Pressly Shows Off Baby Belly in a Bikini for 40th Birthday
Jaime Pressly Is Pregnant with Twin Boys: 'We Were Completely Shocked'
Jaime Pressly's Los Angeles Home Was Burglarized Just Days After Kendall Jenner's Break-In
The actress was not home during the incident
Jaime Pressly Shares the Poignant Story of Discovering Her Late Uncle's AIDS Diagnosis
Jaime Pressly Parties in Vegas with Her New Man
Jaime Pressly Introduces Her New Boyfriend
Jaime Pressly Gets Probation for DUI
Jaime Pressly Worried About Her Image After DUI
All Jaime Pressly
Allison Janney and Jaime Pressly on Anna Faris' Exit from
Mom
: 'It's a Huge Loss'
TV
//
November 03, 2020
Jaime Pressly Speaks Out After Facing Backlash for Calling Oldest Son Dezi Her 'Favorite'
Parents
//
October 16, 2019
Jaime Pressly Admits Her Oldest Son Dezi, 12, Is Her 'Favorite' Kid: 'That's Right I Said It'
Parents
//
October 07, 2019
Heather Rae Young, Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and 23 More Celebrities Who Posed for Playboy
Style
//
November 30, 2021
Deacon! Asahd! Daisy! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in October
Parents
//
October 29, 2018
10 Reasons Why
Can't Hardly Wait
Is the Most Underrated Teen Movie of the '90s
Movies
//
June 12, 2018
Back in Black! Jaime Pressly Steps Out for Premiere 7 Weeks After Welcoming Twins
Health
//
December 06, 2017
Jaime Pressly Welcomes Sons Leo and Lenon
Parents
//
October 23, 2017
Pregnant Jaime Pressly on Expecting Twins: Feeling 'Eight Limbs Moving Around Is Something Very Alien'
Parents
//
September 25, 2017
Expectant Moms of Twins Jaime Pressly and Hillary Scott Celebrate #BumpDay
Parents
//
September 13, 2017
Picture Perfect! Pregnant Jaime Pressly Shows Off Baby Belly in a Bikini for 40th Birthday
Parents
//
August 01, 2017
Jaime Pressly Is Pregnant with Twin Boys: 'We Were Completely Shocked'
Parents
//
June 07, 2017
Jaime Pressly's Los Angeles Home Was Burglarized Just Days After Kendall Jenner's Break-In
Celebrity
//
March 19, 2017
Jaime Pressly Shares the Poignant Story of Discovering Her Late Uncle's AIDS Diagnosis
Celebrity
//
December 02, 2016
Jaime Pressly Parties in Vegas with Her New Man
Celebrity
//
November 01, 2011
Jaime Pressly Introduces Her New Boyfriend
Celebrity
//
October 25, 2011
Jaime Pressly Gets Probation for DUI
Crime
//
August 26, 2011
Jaime Pressly Worried About Her Image After DUI
Crime
//
March 18, 2011
Jaime Pressly Opens Up About Her Divorce and DUI Case
Crime
//
February 10, 2011
Jaime Pressly Pleads Not Guilty to DUI
Crime
//
February 04, 2011
Jaime Pressly Formally Charged with Driving Under the Influence
Crime
//
February 01, 2011
Jaime Pressly Files for Divorce
Celebrity
//
January 28, 2011
Jaime Pressly's Mug Shot Released
Crime
//
January 06, 2011
Jaime Pressly Arrested on Suspicion of DUI
Crime
//
January 06, 2011
Inside Jaime Pressly's Beautiful Malibu Wedding
Celebrity
//
December 25, 2009
Load More
Jaime Pressly
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
PEOPLE.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://people.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.