Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Jaden Smith Pokes Fun at Viral 2018 Interview Clip on Twitter After Getting Trolled
Speaking to radio host Big Boy in 2018 about his music career and life in a famous family, Smith — who was 19 at the time — detailed his thoughts on what it's like to hang out with individuals his own age
Read More
Jordyn Woods Calls Will Smith 'Family' After His 2022 Oscars Win and Chris Rock Controversy
Jordyn Woods celebrated Will Smith's 2022 Oscars win with the Best Actor and his kids Willow and Jaden Smith on Sunday night
Read More
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrate at
Vanity Fair
Oscar Party Following Chris Rock Smack
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were all smiles at the
Vanity Fair
Oscar Party following his win for Best Actor, after he smacked Chris Rock in the face
Read More
Jaden Smith Tweets 'That's How We Do It' After Dad Will Smith's Oscar Win and Chris Rock Smack
"My Dads Speech Made Me Cry," Jaden Smith wrote after his dad Will Smith won Best Actor for
King Richard
at the 94th Academy Awards, where he smacked Chris Rock onstage earlier in the night
Read More
Jaden Smith Shows Off His Ripped Muscles After Committing to Gaining Weight
The rapper and actor said in December that he’s gained about 10 lbs. since the 2019 intervention his family staged out of concern that he was too skinny
Read More
Sarah Michelle Gellar Recalls the Time She Helped 'Bribe' Jaden Smith Into Attending the Oscars
Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a sweet throwback of herself and the Smith family, recalling the time she helped "bribe" a young Jaden Smith to attend the 2007 Oscars
Read More
More Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith Gets Candid About His 10-Lb. Weight Gain After His Family Staged Intervention
During the latest episode of
Red Table Talk
, Jaden Smith opened up about his weight gain journey after the Smith family's 2019 intervention about his health
Will Smith Gets Candid About His Biggest Regrets as a Dad: 'My Heart Shattered'
Will Smith's powerful memoir
Will
is exclusively excerpted in this week's issue of PEOPLE
Jada Pinkett Smith Turns 50 with Will Smith, Jordyn Woods, Lauren London, and More at Roller Rink
Jaden Smith Brings Mom Jada's Hey Humans Personal Care Products to Skid Row Community Members
Jada Pinkett Smith Just Launched a Sustainable Personal Care Line at Target — Inspired by Her Kids!
See Jennifer Lawrence, Justin Bieber and More Stars React to Kardashian Family FaceTime Prank
Cara Delevingne and Jaden Smith Star in Emotional and Romantic
Life in a Year
Trailer
Cara Delevingne plays a woman with only a year to live in the romance co-starring Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith Blasted for Wearing an Oxygen Mask to Halloween Party as He Alludes to
Tenet
Inspiration
Thanksgiving Table Talk! Jaden Smith Wants You to Have Healthy Political Discussions with Family
Red Table Talk
: Willow Smith Says Mom Jada Pinkett Was Easier on Her Brother Jaden Growing Up
Will Smith and Family Receive Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award from Late Actor's Children
Jaden Smith and Celeb Pals, Including Hailey Baldwin, Team Up for Snapchat Series About Activism
All Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith Pokes Fun at Viral 2018 Interview Clip on Twitter After Getting Trolled
Music
//
an hour ago
Jordyn Woods Calls Will Smith 'Family' After His 2022 Oscars Win and Chris Rock Controversy
Movies
//
March 28, 2022
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrate at
Vanity Fair
Oscar Party Following Chris Rock Smack
Movies
//
March 28, 2022
Jaden Smith Tweets 'That's How We Do It' After Dad Will Smith's Oscar Win and Chris Rock Smack
Movies
//
March 28, 2022
Jaden Smith Shows Off His Ripped Muscles After Committing to Gaining Weight
Health
//
March 01, 2022
Sarah Michelle Gellar Recalls the Time She Helped 'Bribe' Jaden Smith Into Attending the Oscars
Movies
//
January 13, 2022
Jaden Smith Gets Candid About His 10-Lb. Weight Gain After His Family Staged Intervention
Health
//
December 23, 2021
Will Smith Gets Candid About His Biggest Regrets as a Dad: 'My Heart Shattered'
Movies
//
November 03, 2021
Jada Pinkett Smith Turns 50 with Will Smith, Jordyn Woods, Lauren London, and More at Roller Rink
Movies
//
September 18, 2021
Jaden Smith Brings Mom Jada's Hey Humans Personal Care Products to Skid Row Community Members
Style
//
July 01, 2021
Jada Pinkett Smith Just Launched a Sustainable Personal Care Line at Target — Inspired by Her Kids!
Style
//
February 23, 2021
See Jennifer Lawrence, Justin Bieber and More Stars React to Kardashian Family FaceTime Prank
TV
//
December 03, 2020
Cara Delevingne and Jaden Smith Star in Emotional and Romantic
Life in a Year
Trailer
Movies
//
November 24, 2020
Jaden Smith Blasted for Wearing an Oxygen Mask to Halloween Party as He Alludes to
Tenet
Inspiration
Movies
//
November 02, 2020
Thanksgiving Table Talk! Jaden Smith Wants You to Have Healthy Political Discussions with Family
Home
//
October 30, 2020
Red Table Talk
: Willow Smith Says Mom Jada Pinkett Was Easier on Her Brother Jaden Growing Up
Movies
//
October 26, 2020
Will Smith and Family Receive Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award from Late Actor's Children
Movies
//
October 06, 2020
Jaden Smith and Celeb Pals, Including Hailey Baldwin, Team Up for Snapchat Series About Activism
TV
//
September 17, 2020
Jaden Smith Says He and Sofia Richie Are 'Just Homies' After Beach Outing: 'We Love Each Other'
Music
//
September 11, 2020
Sofia Richie & Jaden Smith Enjoy Sunny Beach Outing: 'They Both Loved Hanging Out,' Source Says
TV
//
September 07, 2020
Jaden Smith Managed to Last 3 Minutes Inside a Freezing Cryochamber
TV
//
September 02, 2020
MTV VMAs 2020: Every Celebrity on the Socially Distanced Red Carpet
Music
//
August 30, 2020
Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Vacationed Together Before August Alsina Relationship Reveal
Travel
//
July 14, 2020
Will Smith Jokes About 'Parenting Abilities' While Wishing Son Jaden a Happy Birthday: ' I Love You, Man'
Movies
//
July 09, 2020
Jada Pinkett Smith Teases 'Healing'
Red Table Talk
Episode After August Alsina's Romance Claims
Movies
//
July 02, 2020
Load More
Jaden Smith
