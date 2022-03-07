Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith Admires Rihanna's 'Fierce' Pregnancy Style in Twinning Throwback Photo
“Who says you can’t wear see thru fits when you’re preggers???😍😜😍,” the actress wrote alongside images of herself and Rihanna showing off their respective baby bumps in sheer dresses
Jaden Smith Shows Off His Ripped Muscles After Committing to Gaining Weight
The rapper and actor said in December that he’s gained about 10 lbs. since the 2019 intervention his family staged out of concern that he was too skinny
Jada Pinkett Smith Wears a Gown She Bought 'a While Ago' to SAG Awards: 'I Had It in the Closet'
Jada Pinkett Smith went with a vintage look at the SAG Awards, stepping out in style to support husband Will Smith who is nominated for his performance as Richard Williams in King Richard
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Relationship in Pictures
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been married since 1997 and have cemented their status as a Hollywood power couple (while always keeping it real). Look back at their love story,
Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah to Reunite on Screen for The Equalizer
Jada Pinkett Smith, who costarred with Queen Latifah in Girls Trip and Set It Off, wrote on Instagram, "@queenlatifah and I are at it again"
Girls Trip 2 Is Happening! Sequel to 2017 Comedy 'Underway,' Producer Reveals: 'The Ladies Are In'
Producer Will Packer says "our favorite crazy ladies" will return for the sequel to 2017's Girls Trip
Sarah Michelle Gellar Recalls the Time She Helped 'Bribe' Jaden Smith Into Attending the Oscars
Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a sweet throwback of herself and the Smith family, recalling the time she helped "bribe" a young Jaden Smith to attend the 2007 Oscars
Jada Pinkett Smith Is Embracing Her Hair Loss: 'Me and This Alopecia Are Going to Be Friends'
Jada Pinkett Smith suffers from the autoimmune disorder alopecia, which causes bald spots and hair loss
All About Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's Relationship, According to a Celeb Astrologer
Jaden Smith Gets Candid About His 10-Lb. Weight Gain After His Family Staged Intervention
Adrienne Banfield-Norris Marks 31 Years of Clean Living After Decades-Long Heroin Addiction
Jada Pinkett Smith Makes Her Family Laugh While She's Under Anesthesia: 'I'm So Relaxed'
See All of the Stars at the Premiere of The Matrix Resurrections

From Keanu Reeves to Jada Pinkett Smith, see all of the stars at the San Francisco premiere of The Matrix Resurrections over the weekend — and their bold looks! 

