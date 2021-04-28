Jacob Tremblay

Jacob Tremblay
Jacob Tremblay
Full Name
Hometown

Most Recent

Pixar's Luca Charms with New Trailer Showing Sea Monsters Exploring Life on Land
Luca will be available to stream on Disney+ on June 18
Jacob Tremblay Plays Young Justin Bieber in Singer's 'Lonely' Music Video About Early Fame
The Room actor plays Justin Bieber in his early days, complete with his signature purple hoodie and side-swept hair
Watch Jacob Tremblay Giggle His Way Through NSFW Jokes in Hilarious Good Boys Gag Reel
The stars of the comedy Good Boys had some major laughs while filming the R-rated comedy
Jacob Tremblay Says He Was 'Harnessing Keanu Reeves' in The Matrix for a Good Boys Scene
"Everyone was dodging, running under the tables, and the pots and plates were smashing everywhere!" Tremblay said of the scene
12-Year-Old Jacob Tremblay 'Dreaded' His Kissing Scene in Good Boys
Jacob Tremblay admits his on-screen kiss was "important" for his character, Max. 'Good Boys' hits theaters August 16th
The Cast of Good Boys Share How Their Parents Felt About Their Roles in the R-Rated Movie
Good Boys hits theaters Friday, August 16
Advertisement

More Jacob Tremblay

The Little Mermaid Goes Live-Action! Everything to Know About Disney's Remake
Disney hasn't confirmed when The Little Mermaid will start shooting or come out, but the team around the film is beginning to form
Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay Are in Talks to Star in the Live-Action The Little Mermaid
Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay are the latest stars in talks to join The Little Mermaid
Jacob Tremblay, 12, Says He Had His First Kiss on Good Boys — with a CPR Doll
Jacob Tremblay Says Kids Who Spoil Avengers: Endgame Are 'Bullies': 'Please Talk to Your Kids!'
Jacob Tremblay, 12, Swears and Skips School in Good Boys Red Band Trailer
Jacob Tremblay Reveals He Watched the Predator Films — But Fell Asleep During One of Them!
Star Wars Fan Jacob Tremblay Has Cutest Reaction to Upcoming Movie: 'I'm Really Excited!'

The 11 year-old actor also revealed that Luke Skywalker is his favorite Star Wars character.

All Jacob Tremblay

Pixar's Luca Charms with New Trailer Showing Sea Monsters Exploring Life on Land
Movies // April 28, 2021
Jacob Tremblay Plays Young Justin Bieber in Singer's 'Lonely' Music Video About Early Fame
Music // October 16, 2020
Watch Jacob Tremblay Giggle His Way Through NSFW Jokes in Hilarious Good Boys Gag Reel
Movies // October 29, 2019
Jacob Tremblay Says He Was 'Harnessing Keanu Reeves' in The Matrix for a Good Boys Scene
Movies // August 15, 2019
12-Year-Old Jacob Tremblay 'Dreaded' His Kissing Scene in Good Boys
Movies // August 13, 2019
The Cast of Good Boys Share How Their Parents Felt About Their Roles in the R-Rated Movie
Movies // August 13, 2019
The Little Mermaid Goes Live-Action! Everything to Know About Disney's Remake
Movies // July 02, 2019
Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay Are in Talks to Star in the Live-Action The Little Mermaid
Movies // July 01, 2019
Jacob Tremblay, 12, Says He Had His First Kiss on Good Boys — with a CPR Doll
Movies // June 20, 2019
Jacob Tremblay Says Kids Who Spoil Avengers: Endgame Are 'Bullies': 'Please Talk to Your Kids!'
Movies // April 29, 2019
Jacob Tremblay, 12, Swears and Skips School in Good Boys Red Band Trailer
Movies // March 11, 2019
Jacob Tremblay Reveals He Watched the Predator Films — But Fell Asleep During One of Them!
Movies // September 08, 2018
Star Wars Fan Jacob Tremblay Has Cutest Reaction to Upcoming Movie: 'I'm Really Excited!'
Movies // May 18, 2018
New Yorkers (and Some Brits!) Draw Out Their Best Royal Wedding Dress Predictions on People Now — Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // May 17, 2018
The Real-Life 'Mom Moment' That Led to Emotional Bestseller (and Now Movie) Wonder
Movies // November 17, 2017
All About Jacob Tremblay's Amazing Transformation in Wonder & How He's Growing Up
Movies // November 16, 2017
Julia Roberts Urges Fans to 'Choose Kind' in an Effort to Combat Bullying
Movies // November 08, 2017
Jacob Tremblay Is 'Excited and Nervous' as He Pledges to Choose Kind on First Day of School
Movies // September 05, 2017
GapKids Launches Back-to-School 'Forward with' Campaign - Starring Wonder's Jacob Tremblay!
Parents // August 09, 2017
Star Wars Superfan Jacob Tremblay Admits He Was Too 'Starstruck' to Meet Harrison Ford: That's 'My Biggest Life Regret'
Movies // June 27, 2017
Watch Naomi Watts and Jacob Tremblay in Thrilling First Trailer for The Book of Henry
Movies // March 30, 2017
American Horror Story: Election — We've Got Your Dream Cast!
TV // February 16, 2017
The 2016 Celebrity Foodie Awards
Food // December 23, 2016
10-Year-Old Jacob TremblayAdorably Reminds Adults He's More Successful Than They Are
TV // December 19, 2016
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com