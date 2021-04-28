Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
Login
Sweepstakes
People.com
Jacob Tremblay
Jacob Tremblay
Jacob Tremblay
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Pixar's
Luca
Charms with New Trailer Showing Sea Monsters Exploring Life on Land
Luca
will be available to stream on Disney+ on June 18
Read More
Jacob Tremblay Plays Young Justin Bieber in Singer's 'Lonely' Music Video About Early Fame
The
Room
actor plays Justin Bieber in his early days, complete with his signature purple hoodie and side-swept hair
Read More
Watch Jacob Tremblay Giggle His Way Through NSFW Jokes in Hilarious
Good Boys
Gag Reel
The stars of the comedy
Good Boys
had some major laughs while filming the R-rated comedy
Read More
Jacob Tremblay Says He Was 'Harnessing Keanu Reeves' in
The Matrix
for a
Good Boys
Scene
"Everyone was dodging, running under the tables, and the pots and plates were smashing everywhere!" Tremblay said of the scene
Read More
12-Year-Old Jacob Tremblay 'Dreaded' His Kissing Scene in
Good Boys
Jacob Tremblay admits his on-screen kiss was "important" for his character, Max. 'Good Boys' hits theaters August 16th
Read More
The Cast of
Good Boys
Share How Their Parents Felt About Their Roles in the R-Rated Movie
Good Boys
hits theaters Friday, August 16
Read More
More Jacob Tremblay
The Little Mermaid
Goes Live-Action! Everything to Know About Disney's Remake
Disney hasn't confirmed when The
Little Mermaid
will start shooting or come out, but the team around the film is beginning to form
Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay Are in Talks to Star in the Live-Action
The Little Mermaid
Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay are the latest stars in talks to join
The Little Mermaid
Jacob Tremblay, 12, Says He Had His First Kiss on
Good Boys
— with a CPR Doll
Jacob Tremblay Says Kids Who Spoil
Avengers: Endgame
Are 'Bullies': 'Please Talk to Your Kids!'
Jacob Tremblay, 12, Swears and Skips School in
Good Boys
Red Band Trailer
Jacob Tremblay Reveals He Watched the
Predator
Films — But Fell Asleep During One of Them!
Star Wars
Fan Jacob Tremblay Has Cutest Reaction to Upcoming Movie: 'I'm Really Excited!'
The 11 year-old actor also revealed that Luke Skywalker is his favorite
Star Wars
character.
New Yorkers (and Some Brits!) Draw Out Their Best Royal Wedding Dress Predictions on
People Now
— Watch the Full Episode
The Real-Life 'Mom Moment' That Led to Emotional Bestseller (and Now Movie)
Wonder
All About Jacob Tremblay's Amazing Transformation in
Wonder
& How He's Growing Up
Julia Roberts Urges Fans to 'Choose Kind' in an Effort to Combat Bullying
Jacob Tremblay Is 'Excited and Nervous' as He Pledges to Choose Kind on First Day of School
All Jacob Tremblay
Pixar's
Luca
Charms with New Trailer Showing Sea Monsters Exploring Life on Land
Movies
//
April 28, 2021
Jacob Tremblay Plays Young Justin Bieber in Singer's 'Lonely' Music Video About Early Fame
Music
//
October 16, 2020
Watch Jacob Tremblay Giggle His Way Through NSFW Jokes in Hilarious
Good Boys
Gag Reel
Movies
//
October 29, 2019
Jacob Tremblay Says He Was 'Harnessing Keanu Reeves' in
The Matrix
for a
Good Boys
Scene
Movies
//
August 15, 2019
12-Year-Old Jacob Tremblay 'Dreaded' His Kissing Scene in
Good Boys
Movies
//
August 13, 2019
The Cast of
Good Boys
Share How Their Parents Felt About Their Roles in the R-Rated Movie
Movies
//
August 13, 2019
The Little Mermaid
Goes Live-Action! Everything to Know About Disney's Remake
Movies
//
July 02, 2019
Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay Are in Talks to Star in the Live-Action
The Little Mermaid
Movies
//
July 01, 2019
Jacob Tremblay, 12, Says He Had His First Kiss on
Good Boys
— with a CPR Doll
Movies
//
June 20, 2019
Jacob Tremblay Says Kids Who Spoil
Avengers: Endgame
Are 'Bullies': 'Please Talk to Your Kids!'
Movies
//
April 29, 2019
Jacob Tremblay, 12, Swears and Skips School in
Good Boys
Red Band Trailer
Movies
//
March 11, 2019
Jacob Tremblay Reveals He Watched the
Predator
Films — But Fell Asleep During One of Them!
Movies
//
September 08, 2018
Star Wars
Fan Jacob Tremblay Has Cutest Reaction to Upcoming Movie: 'I'm Really Excited!'
Movies
//
May 18, 2018
New Yorkers (and Some Brits!) Draw Out Their Best Royal Wedding Dress Predictions on
People Now
— Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity
//
May 17, 2018
The Real-Life 'Mom Moment' That Led to Emotional Bestseller (and Now Movie)
Wonder
Movies
//
November 17, 2017
All About Jacob Tremblay's Amazing Transformation in
Wonder
& How He's Growing Up
Movies
//
November 16, 2017
Julia Roberts Urges Fans to 'Choose Kind' in an Effort to Combat Bullying
Movies
//
November 08, 2017
Jacob Tremblay Is 'Excited and Nervous' as He Pledges to Choose Kind on First Day of School
Movies
//
September 05, 2017
GapKids Launches Back-to-School 'Forward with' Campaign - Starring
Wonder
's Jacob Tremblay!
Parents
//
August 09, 2017
Star Wars
Superfan Jacob Tremblay Admits He Was Too 'Starstruck' to Meet Harrison Ford: That's 'My Biggest Life Regret'
Movies
//
June 27, 2017
Watch Naomi Watts and Jacob Tremblay in Thrilling First Trailer for
The Book of Henry
Movies
//
March 30, 2017
American Horror Story: Election
— We've Got Your Dream Cast!
TV
//
February 16, 2017
The 2016 Celebrity Foodie Awards
Food
//
December 23, 2016
10-Year-Old Jacob TremblayAdorably Reminds Adults He's More Successful Than They Are
TV
//
December 19, 2016
