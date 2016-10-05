Can You Tell Which of These Stars Are Natural Redheads?
Test your knowledge of Hollywood's most famous redheads (it's harder than you think!)
Isla Fisher Wishes Husband Sacha Baron Cohen a 'Happy Birthday, Boo' with a Sweet Throwback
Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen have been together for almost 19 years
Larry David Marries Girlfriend Ashley Underwood
The couple met through Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher in 2017
Celebrity Lookalikes You've Gotta See to Believe
These near-perfect pairs will make you do a double-take
Isla Fisher Posts Shirtless Clip of Sacha Baron Cohen: ‘He’s Worked So Hard Transforming’
While congratulating her husband on his Golden Globe nomination, Fisher noted how much work went into preparing for his role in The Spy
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Hilariously Recreate Iconic Titanic Scene to Celebrate Return of Their Show
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Recreate Iconic Titanic Scene to Celebrate Return of Their Show
“I’m frying! Martha, I’m frying!” says Snoop Dogg.