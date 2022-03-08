Irina Shayk

Irina Valeryevna Shaykhlislamova is a Russian model and actress. Shayk rose to international fame in 2007 when she became the face of the lingerie brand Intimissi and appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Since then, Shayk has appeared in advertising campaigns and runway shows for many of the world's top fashion brands. She won Marie Claire's Model of the year award in 2011 and the award for woman of the year at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in 2013. She is also well known for dating actor Bradley Cooper from 2015 to 2019.

Most Recent

Irina Shayk Joins Anine Bing as Brand's First Campaign Face: 'Her Clothes Make Women Look and Feel Good'
The supermodel stars in Anine Bing's new "Classics" campaign in celebration of the label's 10th anniversary
Fashion Month Continues in Europe: All the Must-See Photos from London, Milan and Paris
See your favorite stars and supermodels as they travel around the world in the name of fashion 
See Gigi and Bella Hadid Model Michael Kors at NYFW with Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski
Gigi and Bella Hadid walked in Michael Kors' Fall 2022 show at New York Fashion Week, where they were joined on the runway by Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski
Bradley Cooper Says Ex Irina Shayk's Support at Nightmare Alley Premiere Was 'Very Special'
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk broke up back in 2019 after four years together 
Bradley Cooper Smiles While Walking Arm-in-Arm Together with Ex Irina Shayk in New York City
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk broke up back in 2019 after four years together and have since maintained a co-parenting relationship while raising their 4-year-old daughter
Dua Lipa Makes Runway Debut During Milan Fashion Week Alongside Gigi Hadid and Lourdes Leon
Irina Shayk and Naomi Campbell also strutted down the runway in Versace's show Friday night
Advertisement

More Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk Skirts Around Kanye West Relationship Rumors: 'I'm Just Keeping It to Myself'
"Look, there's always something there," Irina Shayk said of rumors about her love life, when she was asked about her relationship with Kanye West during a recent interview
Irina Shayk Recalls 'Hands-on Dad' Bradley Cooper Taking Daughter on 2-Week Trip with 'No Nanny'
Irina Shayk also says that she and Bradley Cooper are "very strict" with 4-year-old daughter Lea De Seine
Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk Walk Nursery Rhyme-Inspired Moschino Runway at NYFW: 'It's Baby Lady'
Kanye West and Irina Shayk Split: 'It Was Never A Serious Thing,' Says Source
Jason Sudeikis Dines with Ted Lasso Costars and Irina Shayk in New York City
Kim Kardashian Is 'Fine' with Ex Kanye West Dating, Source Says: 'She Wants Him to Be Happy'
Kanye West and Irina Shayk Are 'Very Much Still Dating' — and Model Is 'Upset' at Split Rumors: Source

“Irina is so upset at the lies about her and Kanye [cooling off]," a source tells PEOPLE about the couple

All Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk Joins Anine Bing as Brand's First Campaign Face: 'Her Clothes Make Women Look and Feel Good'
Style // 14 hours ago
Fashion Month Continues in Europe: All the Must-See Photos from London, Milan and Paris
Style // March 08, 2022
See Gigi and Bella Hadid Model Michael Kors at NYFW with Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski
Style // February 16, 2022
Bradley Cooper Says Ex Irina Shayk's Support at Nightmare Alley Premiere Was 'Very Special'
Movies // December 02, 2021
Bradley Cooper Smiles While Walking Arm-in-Arm Together with Ex Irina Shayk in New York City
Movies // November 17, 2021
Dua Lipa Makes Runway Debut During Milan Fashion Week Alongside Gigi Hadid and Lourdes Leon
Style // September 24, 2021
Irina Shayk Skirts Around Kanye West Relationship Rumors: 'I'm Just Keeping It to Myself'
Style // September 16, 2021
Irina Shayk Recalls 'Hands-on Dad' Bradley Cooper Taking Daughter on 2-Week Trip with 'No Nanny'
Parents // September 16, 2021
Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk Walk Nursery Rhyme-Inspired Moschino Runway at NYFW: 'It's Baby Lady'
Style // September 10, 2021
Kanye West and Irina Shayk Split: 'It Was Never A Serious Thing,' Says Source
Music // August 21, 2021
Jason Sudeikis Dines with Ted Lasso Costars and Irina Shayk in New York City
TV // July 21, 2021
Kim Kardashian Is 'Fine' with Ex Kanye West Dating, Source Says: 'She Wants Him to Be Happy'
TV // July 19, 2021
Kanye West and Irina Shayk Are 'Very Much Still Dating' — and Model Is 'Upset' at Split Rumors: Source
Music // July 16, 2021
Irina Shayk Poses Topless in a Thong Bikini to Model Boots on the Beach — See the Photos
Style // June 29, 2021
Kanye West 'Likes Spending Time' with New Flame Irina Shayk, 'Plans to See Her Soon Again': Source
Music // June 16, 2021
Irina Shayk Steps Out in a Jumpsuit and Matching Bra After Spending Time with Kanye West in France
Style // June 10, 2021
A Timeline of Kanye West's Dating History
Music // June 10, 2021
Kim Kardashian Has Known About Kanye West's Relationship with Irina Shayk for 'Weeks,' Source Says
TV // June 10, 2021
Irina Shayk Walked Kanye West's 2012 Fashion Show, 9 Years Before She Started Seeing the Rapper
Style // June 10, 2021
See Kanye West and Irina Shayk Together in France After Model 'Happily Accepted' His Invitation
Music // June 10, 2021
Kanye West and Irina Shayk Are Seeing Each Other — There's 'Interest from Both Sides': Sources
Music // June 09, 2021
Irina Shayk Shares Rare Glimpse of Daughter Lea in Photo Taken by 'Daddy' Bradley Cooper
Parents // April 21, 2021
Naomi Campbell, Shalom Harlow, Bella Hadid and More Stars Unite for Michael Kors Anniversary Show
Style // April 20, 2021
Irina Shayk Dares to Bare in Black Thong Bodysuit as She Posts Behind-the-Scenes Fittings Photos
Style // April 06, 2021
Bella Hadid, Dominique Jackson, Hunter Schafer and More Star in Super Sexy Mugler Runway Show
Style // March 31, 2021
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com