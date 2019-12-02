Ice Cube

Ice Cube
Ice Cube Says Chris Tucker Turned Down $12M for Role in Friday Sequel Due to 'Religious Reasons'
Chris Tucker recently revealed "one of the reasons" why he didn't do Next Friday after the success of 1995's Friday "was because of the weed"
30 Stars with Famous Fathers
The apple didn't fall far from the tree when it comes to these Hollywood dads, lads and daughters in show biz and beyond
Snoop Dogg Remembers Late Rapper and Actor DMX: 'His Soul and His Music Will Live On'
"He was always trying to help other people," Snoop Dogg said on an upcoming episode of TODAY with Hoda and Jenna. "That leads me to believe that's why God chose this angel to come back home"
DMX Dead at 50: Gabrielle Union, Eve, Missy Elliott and More Honor Late Star — 'You Are 1 of 1'
"This world has lost a REAL ONE but the heavens have gained an ANGEL," the Grammy Award nominee's longtime friend and "Ruff Ryders' Anthem Remix" collaborator Eve wrote
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short and E-40 Form Hip-Hop Supergroup Mt. Westmore
Too Short revealed that the group has already recorded "in the neighborhood of 50 songs"
Rihanna, Snoop Dogg and More Celebrate Los Angeles Lakers' NBA Championship Win: 'Kobe Is Proud'
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, nearly nine months after Kobe Bryant's death
Ice Cube Under Fire for Tweeting Anti-Semitic Images and Conspiracy Theories
Twitter users are asking the actor and rapper to take the posts down
Ice Cube Cancels on GMA After George Floyd's Death: 'In No Mood to Tell America, Good Morning'
Many celebrities have expressed their outrage on social media regarding the arrest and murder of George Floyd
Ice Cube Reveals That Mr. Rogers Sued Him for Using His Theme Song in 'A Gangsta's Fairytale'
Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern Want to Cast Ice Cube in Big Little Lies Season 3
Ice Cube 'Was Geeking Out' Over Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. in Godzilla: King of the Monsters
People Now: All About Chip and Joanna Gaines' New Baby Boy Crew — Watch the Full Episode
Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, Ice Cube and More Stars Remember Rasual Butler and Wife Leah LaBelle

Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, singer Pharrell and more stars reacted to the deaths of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle, following a car crash

