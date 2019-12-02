Most Recent
Ice Cube Says Chris Tucker Turned Down $12M for Role in Friday Sequel Due to 'Religious Reasons'
Chris Tucker recently revealed "one of the reasons" why he didn't do Next Friday after the success of 1995's Friday "was because of the weed" Read More
30 Stars with Famous Fathers
The apple didn't fall far from the tree when it comes to these Hollywood dads, lads and daughters in show biz and beyond Read More
Snoop Dogg Remembers Late Rapper and Actor DMX: 'His Soul and His Music Will Live On'
"He was always trying to help other people," Snoop Dogg said on an upcoming episode of TODAY with Hoda and Jenna. "That leads me to believe that's why God chose this angel to come back home" Read More
DMX Dead at 50: Gabrielle Union, Eve, Missy Elliott and More Honor Late Star — 'You Are 1 of 1'
"This world has lost a REAL ONE but the heavens have gained an ANGEL," the Grammy Award nominee's longtime friend and "Ruff Ryders' Anthem Remix" collaborator Eve wrote Read More
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short and E-40 Form Hip-Hop Supergroup Mt. Westmore
Too Short revealed that the group has already recorded "in the neighborhood of 50 songs" Read More
Rihanna, Snoop Dogg and More Celebrate Los Angeles Lakers' NBA Championship Win: 'Kobe Is Proud'
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, nearly nine months after Kobe Bryant's death Read More
More Ice Cube
Ice Cube Cancels on GMA After George Floyd's Death: 'In No Mood to Tell America, Good Morning'
Many celebrities have expressed their outrage on social media regarding the arrest and murder of George Floyd
Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, Ice Cube and More Stars Remember Rasual Butler and Wife Leah LaBelle
Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, singer Pharrell and more stars reacted to the deaths of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle, following a car crash
