Human Interest

Helicopter Carrying Donor Heart Crashes on Hospital Roof Before Organ Is Dropped by Staffer

While the heart's delivery did not go as planned, doctors were still able to use the organ in a life-saving transplant operation
Man to Crawl NYC Marathon on All Fours to Honor Dad Who Died of Suicide

"[My father's death] was the hardest thing I’ve ever gone through in my entire life," Devon Lévesque, who hopes to raise $200,000 to help veterans, tells PEOPLE
Army Veteran and Father of 2 Completes Goal of 176,200 Pushups While Fighting Cancer

When Nathan Tirey was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic lymphoma, he set out to do a push up for every person diagnosed a year
'Precious' NICU Babies Get Creative Halloween Costumes — and They're 'So Cute, It’s Spooky!'

The staff at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare wants to "make the environment as comfortable as possible for our babies and families"
Two Navy Members Die When Plane Crashes Into Residential Neighborhood: A 'Tremendous Loss'

Navy instructor pilot Lt. Rhiannon Ross and Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett died when their plane went down shortly after takeoff on Friday
Tropical Storm Zeta Expected to Become Next Atlantic Hurricane as it Nears the Gulf Coast

The National Hurricane Center predicts Zeta will be a low-end hurricane, making landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula near Cancun and Cozumel

California Sheriff’s Sergeant, a Father of 2, Dies of Heart Attack During K-9 Training

"Our Department lost a man of God, husband, father, best friend, and deputy,” Chad Bianco of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a tribute to Sgt. Harry Cohen
Hawaii Man Finds Friendship with Man Who Recovered His Lost Surfboard Washed Up in the Philippines

Doug Falter hopes to visit Giovanne Branzuela one day to retrieve his board and teach him how to surf
GM Brings Back the Hummer as a 1,000-Horsepower Electric Vehicle With a Price Tag of $112K

Firefighters Mow Lawn of 83-Year-Old Army Veteran After Treating Him for Heat Exhaustion

Over 20 Rescued from Colorado Hiking Trail as Wildfires Continue in Western U.S.

12-Year-Old MENSA Member Starts Sophomore Year of College: ‘I Just Grasp Information Quickly’

74-Year-Old Former Newspaper Editor Dies After Falling 50 Feet During Hiking Trip in Maine

Donald MacGillis became lost while hiking through Mount Katahdin in Maine on Wednesday and died after suffering injuries from a fall

Body of Man Missing After a Boating Accident Is Found 1,500 Feet Underwater

Human Interest // October 05, 2020
Dying Mom’s Video of Hospital Staff Taunting Her Sparks Outrage Over Racism in Canada: Reports

Human Interest // October 01, 2020
California Firefighter Helps Save the Home of Girlfriend’s Parents After Completing 60-Hour Shift

Human Interest // September 30, 2020
Woman Lying on California Beach Dies After Being Crushed by Tractor Driving Through Sand

Human Interest // September 29, 2020
Suicides in the Military Are Up 20 Percent During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Health // September 29, 2020
Jane Fonda, America Ferrera Team Up for Audiobook on Women & Climate Change: ‘Guys Had Their Shot'

Human Interest // September 25, 2020
Mark Cuban Wants Americans to Receive $1,000 Stimulus Checks Every 2 Weeks for 2 Months

Human Interest // September 24, 2020
Did You Order the New Xbox Yesterday? You Might Want to Check If You Bought the Right One

Tech // September 23, 2020
120,000-Year-Old Human Footprints Discovered in Saudi Arabia: 'They Provide Snapshots in Time'

Human Interest // September 22, 2020
Iowa High School Football Player with One Arm Dominates Game by Scoring Six Touchdowns

Sports // September 29, 2020
Colleges Are Already Moving to Cancel Spring Break to ‘Mitigate the Possible Risks’ During Pandemic

Human Interest // September 21, 2020
Horse Sanctuary Burns Down in Wildfires, But All 20 Horses Survive: 'I Would Have Died With Them'

Human Interest // September 18, 2020
Apple’s New 'Family Setup' Could Change How Parents and Kids Communicate

Human Interest // September 17, 2020
8 People Who Refused to Wear Masks Forced to Dig Graves of COVID-19 Victims in Indonesia

Human Interest // September 17, 2020
Connecticut Teen Saves Mother and Her 3 Children by Pulling Them Out of Their Burning Car

Human Interest // September 15, 2020
Volunteer Firefighter Continues to Fight Blazes Despite Home Burning Down: 'It's All Gone'

Human Interest // September 15, 2020
Florida City Repeals 13-Year Ban on Saggy Pants After Critics Say It Targeted Black Men

Human Interest // September 14, 2020
Oregon Fire Chief and Crew Lose Homes and Station House While Fighting Holiday Farm Fire

Human Interest // September 14, 2020
24-Year-Old Man Drowns After Kissing Fiancée a Final Time: 'All I Think, Dream... Is Him'

Human Interest // September 10, 2020
Homeless Woman Who Slept in Kroger Parking Lot Gets Hired by Store: Her 'Spirit Is Contagious'

Human Interest // September 07, 2020
21-Year-Old Woman and Parents Killed in Plane Crash: 'She Was Excited to See Dad's New Wings'

Human Interest // September 02, 2020
Texas Weather Forecaster Kelly Plasker Died by Suicide, Says Her News Station

Human Interest // September 03, 2020
Lizzie Velasquez Says Parents Are Using Her Pictures to Prank Children on TikTok: 'This Is Not a Joke'

Human Interest // September 01, 2020
Missing Colo. Mom Suzanne Morphew's Brother Believes 'Things Weren't Hunky Dory' at Home

Crime // August 31, 2020
7-Year-Old Chadwick Boseman Fan Holds Memorial for Black Panther Star: 'Black Boys Can Be Heroes'

Movies // August 31, 2020
