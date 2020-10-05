Human Interest

Helicopter Carrying Donor Heart Crashes on Hospital Roof Before Organ Is Dropped by Staffer
While the heart's delivery did not go as planned, doctors were still able to use the organ in a life-saving transplant operation
Man to Crawl NYC Marathon on All Fours to Honor Dad Who Died of Suicide
"[My father's death] was the hardest thing I’ve ever gone through in my entire life," Devon Lévesque, who hopes to raise $200,000 to help veterans, tells PEOPLE
Army Veteran and Father of 2 Completes Goal of 176,200 Pushups While Fighting Cancer
When Nathan Tirey was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic lymphoma, he set out to do a push up for every person diagnosed a year
'Precious' NICU Babies Get Creative Halloween Costumes — and They're 'So Cute, It’s Spooky!'
The staff at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare wants to "make the environment as comfortable as possible for our babies and families"
Two Navy Members Die When Plane Crashes Into Residential Neighborhood: A 'Tremendous Loss'
Navy instructor pilot Lt. Rhiannon Ross and Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett died when their plane went down shortly after takeoff on Friday
Tropical Storm Zeta Expected to Become Next Atlantic Hurricane as it Nears the Gulf Coast
The National Hurricane Center predicts Zeta will be a low-end hurricane, making landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula near Cancun and Cozumel