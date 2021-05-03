Human Interest News

Farmer Moves the French Border to Make Room for His Tractor Increasing the Size of Belgium

"Our intention wasn't to make Belgium bigger and France smaller!" Erquelinnes mayor David Lavaux said
Woman to Run 285 Miles in a Wedding Dress to Raise Awareness for Narcissistic Domestic Abuse

Vanessa Reiser is a survivor of narcissistic domestic abuse, which is a form of domestic abuse by a narcissist
Community Raises Funds for 48-Year-Old Woman With Masters Degree Who's Been Homeless Since 2017

Romana Peet holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a master’s degree in industrial engineering, but she has been homeless since a fire burned down her home in 2017, Peet shared on GoFundMe
The Surprising Parts of Bill & Melinda Gates' Marriage — Including His Vacations with an Ex

Plus: The billionaire wrote out a pros and cons list of marrying Melinda before he officially proposed
Orlando Fire Department Celebrates Birth of 7 Babies — and the Photos Are 'Cuteness Overload!'

Three baby girls and four baby boys were welcomed by firefighters during the pandemic
Red Table Talk: Jada Pinkett Smith Speaks to Woman Who Adopted 7 Siblings for Mother's Day Special

Jada Pinkett Smith spoke to Pam Willis, who along with her husband Gary, adopted seven children whose parents died in a car accident
More Human Interest News

Bill & Melinda Gates’ Separation Agreement Shows ‘Exemplary Job of Resolving Their Issues’

Bill and Melinda Gates announced on Monday they were splitting after 27 years of marriage
Foster Care Caseworker Adopts 19-Year-Old Girl Who Aged Out of System: ‘We Just Clicked’

Leah Paskalides, 32, adopted Monyay, who said the "one thing I've wanted my entire life" was a mom
Boy, 9, Unharmed After Riding Conveyor Belt at Minn. Airport: 'Adventure Before the Adventure'

Railway Collapse in Mexico City Injures Dozens and Leaves at Least 23 Dead, Including Children

Boaters Praise Hero Who Rescued Toddler from Maryland Bay After Pulling Them to Safety: He Did the 'Right Thing'

Boaters Praise Hero Who Rescued Toddler from Maryland Bay After Pulling Them Both to Safety
Bill and Melinda Gates File for Divorce — What's Now at Stake for the Billionaires

Jennifer Gates Says Parents' Divorce Is 'a Challenging Stretch of Time for Our Whole Family'

On Monday, Bill and Melinda announced they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage

All Human Interest News

240-lb. 'River Monster' Fish Caught in Detroit 'Has Been Roaming Our Waters Over 100 Years'

Pets // May 03, 2021
Dwayne Johnson Raps as Moana's Maui for Young Fan with Cancer: 'Stay Strong Honey'

Movies // May 03, 2021
Woman Who Was Unaware of Pregnancy Gives Birth on Flight with Help From Nurses, Doctor: ‘Lucky’

Human Interest // 12 hours ago
Hero Jumps Into Maryland Bay to Rescue Infant Who Was Ejected From Car During Crash

Human Interest // May 03, 2021
Researchers Discover World's First Egyptian Mummy Who Was Pregnant at Time of Death: 'A Treasure'

Human Interest // May 03, 2021
Neighbors Help Gay Man Paint House in Rainbow Stripes After He Faced Threats

Human Interest // 18 hours ago
Chlorine Shortage Could Impact Millions of Pools This Summer — Here’s What You Should Know

Human Interest // May 03, 2021
4 Die, Several Hospitalized After Human-Smuggling Boat Slams Into Reef Outside San Diego

Human Interest // May 03, 2021
6-Year-Old Boy Dies Following Freak Accident Involving Plush Penguin Toy

Human Interest // May 03, 2021
Missouri Teacher Donates Her Kidney to 5-Year-Old Student: 'I Didn't Think Twice'

Human Interest // May 03, 2021
Reggie Lee on Combating Anti-Asian Racism: 'Recognize Your Worth and Step into Your Power'

Human Interest // May 03, 2021
11 Injured After Tennessee Restaurant Deck Collapses During Birthday Party

Human Interest // May 02, 2021
2 Indiana High School Students Killed in Car Crash on Their Way to Prom Together

Human Interest // May 02, 2021
SpaceX Crew Dragon Returns to Earth from International Space Station, Completing Mission

Human Interest // May 02, 2021
David Beckham Juggles Soccer Ball 100 Times to Honor Late Captain Tom Moore on 101st Birthday

Human Interest // May 01, 2021
Billionaire Developer and Philanthropist Eli Broad Dies: 'He Saw the Potential in Each of Us'

Human Interest // May 03, 2021
Man, 79, Goes to Beauty School to Learn How to Do Hair & Makeup for Wife of 50 Years amid Her Vision Failing

Human Interest // April 30, 2021
Body Found in Search for Missing Dallas Beauty Queen on the Day She Was Set to Compete for Mrs. Texas Title

Human Interest // April 30, 2021
Meet the 114-Year-Old Woman Who Is Now the Oldest Person in America: ‘She Doesn’t Believe in Worrying’

Human Interest // April 30, 2021
Ind. Dad Raises $30K on Cycle Ride for Make-A-Wish After Org Helps His Critically Ill Daughter

Human Interest // April 30, 2021
6-Year-Old Founder of Lily Frilly Hair Bows Lands Brand in Walmart

Style // April 30, 2021
64-Year-Old Woman Bitten by Shark While on Her Paddleboard in Florida: Reports

Human Interest // April 30, 2021
Straight Out of Armageddon: NASA Tests Asteroid Impact Before Crashing Spacecraft Into One

Human Interest // April 30, 2021
Remember the ‘Disaster Girl’ Meme? The Girl in the Photo Just Sold It as a Nearly $500,000 NFT

Human Interest // April 30, 2021
Dad Whose 12-Year-Old Son Died of Suicide amid Pandemic Warns Parents: 'No One Saw This Coming'

Human Interest // April 30, 2021
