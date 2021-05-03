Human Interest News

Farmer Moves the French Border to Make Room for His Tractor Increasing the Size of Belgium
"Our intention wasn't to make Belgium bigger and France smaller!" Erquelinnes mayor David Lavaux said
Woman to Run 285 Miles in a Wedding Dress to Raise Awareness for Narcissistic Domestic Abuse
Vanessa Reiser is a survivor of narcissistic domestic abuse, which is a form of domestic abuse by a narcissist
Community Raises Funds for 48-Year-Old Woman With Masters Degree Who's Been Homeless Since 2017
Romana Peet holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a master’s degree in industrial engineering, but she has been homeless since a fire burned down her home in 2017, Peet shared on GoFundMe
The Surprising Parts of Bill & Melinda Gates' Marriage — Including His Vacations with an Ex
Plus: The billionaire wrote out a pros and cons list of marrying Melinda before he officially proposed
Orlando Fire Department Celebrates Birth of 7 Babies — and the Photos Are 'Cuteness Overload!'
Three baby girls and four baby boys were welcomed by firefighters during the pandemic
Red Table Talk: Jada Pinkett Smith Speaks to Woman Who Adopted 7 Siblings for Mother's Day Special
Jada Pinkett Smith spoke to Pam Willis, who along with her husband Gary, adopted seven children whose parents died in a car accident