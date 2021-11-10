Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Hugh Jackman Responds to Michelle Williams Saying She Wants to Be in a
Greatest Showman
Sequel
The Australian star, who played the title role in
the 2017 musical film, tells PEOPLE his thoughts about the actress joining him for a potential follow-up movie
Read More
Meet the 21 Actors Making Their Broadway Debuts in Hugh Jackman's
The Music Man
The new Broadway revival of
The Music Man,
starring Hugh Jackman, has quickly become one of the must-see shows on the Great White Way. PEOPLE got the chance to hear from 21 cast members who are making their Broadway debuts alongside the
X-Men
star
Read More
Hugh Jackman Celebrates 26th Wedding Anniversary with Deborra-Lee Furness: 'You Light Up My Life'
"I love you with all my heart!" wrote
The Music Man
star in a heartfelt message
Read More
Warren Carlyle on Choreographing Hugh Jackman in
The Music Man
: 'He's Game for Anything'
Tony-winning choreographer and acclaimed director Warren Carlyle tells PEOPLE about crafting
The Music Man
, and why Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are "the perfect pair"
Read More
Tom Brady's Ex Bridget Moynahan and Other Celebs React to His Un-Retirement: 'The GOAT Is Back'
Less than two months after announcing his retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady confirmed that he's returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Read More
Ryan Reynolds Teases Hugh Jackman on
Music Man
Opening Night: 'Good Luck with Your Little Show'
Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively both attended opening night of Hugh Jackman's Broadway show
The Music Man
Thursday
Read More
More Hugh Jackman
Deborra-Lee Furness Helps Hugh Jackman Practice Lines for
Music Man
: I Could Do the Show 'In a Pinch'
"You'd have to push me onto the stage," Deborra-Lee Furness joked to reporters Thursday of subbing in alongside husband Hugh Jackman in
The Music Man
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds & Anne Hathaway Support Hugh Jackman at
The Music Man
Opening
Hugh Jackman's wife of 25 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, told PEOPLE that their house was "very quiet, very calm" before the long-awaited first show
See Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster in
The Music Man
on Broadway: First Look Photos
Hugh Jackman Remembers Brazilian Voice Actor Behind
X-Men
's Wolverine After Death: 'Legend'
Hugh Jackman Returns to
The Music Man
on Broadway Following COVID Recovery: 'Feels so Good'
Hugh Jackman Tests Positive for COVID-19: 'Looking Forward to Getting Back Onstage ASAP'
Hugh Jackman Applauds
Music Man
Swing After Sutton Foster's Positive COVID Diagnosis
Jackson called swings and understudies the "bedrock of Broadway" as the community adjusts to COVID
Watch Hugh Jackman Makes His Return to Broadway in
The Music Man
Revival's First Performance
DMV Photographer! Cruise Director! Realtor! Stars Spill on Their Pre-Fame Jobs
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Perform Cute Dance 'Warm Up' Before His Music Man Rehearsal
Music Man
Rehearsal
'Emotional' Hugh Jackman Recalls Late Dad Seeing Him in
Music Man
as He Rehearses for New Production
Hugh Jackman Celebrates Wife Deborra-Lee Furness on Her Birthday: 'You Are Everything to Me'
The 'Sexy' Degrees of Separation: How We Connected Every Single Past Sexiest Man Alive
Celebrity // November 10, 2021
Celebrity
//
November 10, 2021
Hugh Jackman 'Sliced' His Nose During Rehearsal for Broadway's
The Music Man
Movies
//
October 28, 2021
Hugh Jackman Reluctantly Wishes Ryan Reynolds a Happy Birthday: 'They Say I Don't Love You'
Movies // October 23, 2021
Movies
//
October 23, 2021
Ryan Reynolds Wears Socks with Hugh Jackman's Face on Them as Birthday Surprise: 'Socks to Be Hugh'
Movies // October 13, 2021
Movies
//
October 13, 2021
Hugh Jackman Jokingly Tells Blake Lively She's 'a Saint for Marrying That Man' Ryan Reynolds
Movies // September 24, 2021
Movies
//
September 24, 2021
50 Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Libra
Celebrity
//
October 05, 2021
Hugh Jackman Mourns His Dad Chris, Who Died on Australian Father's Day: 'He Was Extraordinary'
Movies // September 06, 2021
Movies
//
September 06, 2021
Hugh Jackman Touched by Viral TikTok of Grandpa with Dementia Watching
The Greatest Showman
Movies
//
August 31, 2021
Hugh Jackman Poses With His 'Mum' in Sweet Photo 10 Years After Opening Up About Mending Their Relationship
Movies // August 24, 2021
Movies
//
August 24, 2021
Ryan Reynolds'
Free Guy
Nabs Second Week at No. 1, Beating
Paw Patrol
and
Reminiscence
Movies
//
August 23, 2021
Hugh Jackman Says 25-Year Marriage 'Doesn't Feel' Like Work: 'One of the Best Things in My Life'
Movies // August 19, 2021
Movies
//
August 19, 2021
Hugh Jackman Receives 'Inconclusive' Results after Skin Biopsy on His Nose: 'Not That Worried'
Health // August 09, 2021
Health
//
August 09, 2021
Hugh Jackman Gets Skin Biopsy on His Nose: 'Don't Be Like Me as a Kid — Just Wear Sunscreen'
Health // August 02, 2021
Health
//
August 02, 2021
Star-Studded Superlatives! 15 Celebrity High School Photos That Belong in a Hollywood Yearbook
Celebrity // July 28, 2021
Celebrity
//
July 28, 2021
Watch Hugh Jackman Tap Dance as He Fulfills Mandatory Quarantine in Sydney Hotel
Movies // June 22, 2021
Movies
//
June 22, 2021
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Food // June 01, 2022
Food
//
June 01, 2022
Anna Paquin Says Hugh Jackman was 'Put Through the Wringer' Making
X-Men
: He 'Never Complained'
Movies
//
June 10, 2021
See Hugh Jackman Play a Private Investigator in the Near Future in
Reminiscence
Trailer
Movies
//
June 03, 2021
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Put Their Funny Feud Aside to Grab Lunch in N.Y.C.
Movies // May 05, 2021
Movies
//
May 05, 2021
Hugh Jackman Has a Police Officer Give Ryan Reynolds 'Some Incredibly Smart Career Advice'
Movies // May 03, 2021
Movies
//
May 03, 2021
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary: 'We've Only Just Begun'
Movies // April 11, 2021
Movies
//
April 11, 2021
Lindsey Vonn Jams Out on the Piano with Hugh Jackman as They Sing Together in Utah
Sports // March 22, 2021
Sports
//
March 22, 2021
Hugh Jackman Calls Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Courageous' After Oprah Interview
Movies // March 10, 2021
Movies
//
March 10, 2021
Viggo Mortensen Reveals Why He Turned Down
X-Men
Wolverine Role Before
Lord of the Rings
Movies
//
February 09, 2021
Hugh Jackman Pens Heartfelt Birthday Message to 'Incredible' Wife Deborra-Lee Furness
Movies // November 30, 2020
Movies
//
November 30, 2020
Hugh Jackman
