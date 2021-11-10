Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman
Full Name
Hometown

Most Recent

Hugh Jackman Responds to Michelle Williams Saying She Wants to Be in a Greatest Showman Sequel
The Australian star, who played the title role in the 2017 musical film, tells PEOPLE his thoughts about the actress joining him for a potential follow-up movie
Meet the 21 Actors Making Their Broadway Debuts in Hugh Jackman's The Music Man
The new Broadway revival of The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman, has quickly become one of the must-see shows on the Great White Way. PEOPLE got the chance to hear from 21 cast members who are making their Broadway debuts alongside the X-Men star
Hugh Jackman Celebrates 26th Wedding Anniversary with Deborra-Lee Furness: 'You Light Up My Life'
"I love you with all my heart!" wrote The Music Man star in a heartfelt message
Warren Carlyle on Choreographing Hugh Jackman in The Music Man: 'He's Game for Anything'
Tony-winning choreographer and acclaimed director Warren Carlyle tells PEOPLE about crafting The Music Man, and why Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are "the perfect pair"
Tom Brady's Ex Bridget Moynahan and Other Celebs React to His Un-Retirement: 'The GOAT Is Back'
Less than two months after announcing his retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady confirmed that he's returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ryan Reynolds Teases Hugh Jackman on Music Man Opening Night: 'Good Luck with Your Little Show'
Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively both attended opening night of Hugh Jackman's Broadway show The Music Man Thursday
Advertisement

More Hugh Jackman

Deborra-Lee Furness Helps Hugh Jackman Practice Lines for Music Man: I Could Do the Show 'In a Pinch'
"You'd have to push me onto the stage," Deborra-Lee Furness joked to reporters Thursday of subbing in alongside husband Hugh Jackman in The Music Man
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds & Anne Hathaway Support Hugh Jackman at The Music Man Opening
Hugh Jackman's wife of 25 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, told PEOPLE that their house was "very quiet, very calm" before the long-awaited first show
See Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster in The Music Man on Broadway: First Look Photos
Hugh Jackman Remembers Brazilian Voice Actor Behind X-Men's Wolverine After Death: 'Legend'
Hugh Jackman Returns to The Music Man on Broadway Following COVID Recovery: 'Feels so Good'
Hugh Jackman Tests Positive for COVID-19: 'Looking Forward to Getting Back Onstage ASAP'
Hugh Jackman Applauds Music Man Swing After Sutton Foster's Positive COVID Diagnosis

Jackson called swings and understudies the "bedrock of Broadway" as the community adjusts to COVID

All Hugh Jackman

The 'Sexy' Degrees of Separation: How We Connected Every Single Past Sexiest Man Alive
Celebrity // November 10, 2021
Hugh Jackman 'Sliced' His Nose During Rehearsal for Broadway's The Music Man
Movies // October 28, 2021
Hugh Jackman Reluctantly Wishes Ryan Reynolds a Happy Birthday: 'They Say I Don't Love You'
Movies // October 23, 2021
Ryan Reynolds Wears Socks with Hugh Jackman's Face on Them as Birthday Surprise: 'Socks to Be Hugh'
Movies // October 13, 2021
Hugh Jackman Jokingly Tells Blake Lively She's 'a Saint for Marrying That Man' Ryan Reynolds
Movies // September 24, 2021
50 Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Libra
Celebrity // October 05, 2021
Hugh Jackman Mourns His Dad Chris, Who Died on Australian Father's Day: 'He Was Extraordinary'
Movies // September 06, 2021
Hugh Jackman Touched by Viral TikTok of Grandpa with Dementia Watching The Greatest Showman
Movies // August 31, 2021
Hugh Jackman Poses With His 'Mum' in Sweet Photo 10 Years After Opening Up About Mending Their Relationship
Movies // August 24, 2021
Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy Nabs Second Week at No. 1, Beating Paw Patrol and Reminiscence
Movies // August 23, 2021
Hugh Jackman Says 25-Year Marriage 'Doesn't Feel' Like Work: 'One of the Best Things in My Life'
Movies // August 19, 2021
Hugh Jackman Receives 'Inconclusive' Results after Skin Biopsy on His Nose: 'Not That Worried'
Health // August 09, 2021
Hugh Jackman Gets Skin Biopsy on His Nose: 'Don't Be Like Me as a Kid — Just Wear Sunscreen'
Health // August 02, 2021
Star-Studded Superlatives! 15 Celebrity High School Photos That Belong in a Hollywood Yearbook
Celebrity // July 28, 2021
Watch Hugh Jackman Tap Dance as He Fulfills Mandatory Quarantine in Sydney Hotel
Movies // June 22, 2021
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Food // June 01, 2022
Anna Paquin Says Hugh Jackman was 'Put Through the Wringer' Making X-Men: He 'Never Complained'
Movies // June 10, 2021
See Hugh Jackman Play a Private Investigator in the Near Future in Reminiscence Trailer
Movies // June 03, 2021
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Put Their Funny Feud Aside to Grab Lunch in N.Y.C.
Movies // May 05, 2021
Hugh Jackman Has a Police Officer Give Ryan Reynolds 'Some Incredibly Smart Career Advice'
Movies // May 03, 2021
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary: 'We've Only Just Begun'
Movies // April 11, 2021
Lindsey Vonn Jams Out on the Piano with Hugh Jackman as They Sing Together in Utah
Sports // March 22, 2021
Hugh Jackman Calls Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Courageous' After Oprah Interview
Movies // March 10, 2021
Viggo Mortensen Reveals Why He Turned Down X-Men Wolverine Role Before Lord of the Rings
Movies // February 09, 2021
Hugh Jackman Pens Heartfelt Birthday Message to 'Incredible' Wife Deborra-Lee Furness
Movies // November 30, 2020
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com