See Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza and More as Spies in Trailer for Guy Ritchie's New Film
Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre, directed by Guy Ritchie, stars Jason Statham, Josh Hartnett, Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes and Bugzy Malone
Elizabeth Hurley Says She's Still Friends with Hugh Grant: 'We Went Through So Much Together'
"I’m still extremely good friends with Hugh," Hurley tells PEOPLE in the '90s Podcast
Drew Barrymore and Hugh Grant Recall 10-Minute Drunken Make-Out: 'It Was Really Bizarre'
Drew Barrymore once greeted Hugh Grant by grabbing him by the collar and kissing him
Hugh Grant Says Drew Barrymore Was 'So Nice' in a Letter She Sent Him amid His Cheating Scandal
"Words of support from an actress I didn't know in Hollywood was lovely, so, you will always have a place in my heart," Hugh Grant told Drew Barrymore on her talk show
Mark Ruffalo Says There Should Be 'No Shame' Around Mental Illness as He Accepts 2021 SAG Award
He beat out Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke, Bill Camp and Daveed Diggs for the outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie award
Hugh Grant Set to Play Villain in Dungeons & Dragons Movie as It Star Sophia Lillis Joins Film: Report
The movie is also set to star Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith and Regé-Jean Page
Two of Mark Ruffalo's Three Kids Make a Virtual Appearance as He Accepts His Golden Globe Win
The actor beat out fellow nominees Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke, Bryan Cranston and Jeff Daniels
Hugh Grant Recalls Renée Zellweger's Bridget Jones Accent Initially Sounding Like Princess Margaret
Hugh Grant and Renée Zellweger played onscreen lovers in 2001's Bridget Jones's Diary
Netflix Releases New Trailer for Death to 2020, a Mockumentary Special from Black Mirror Creators
Hugh Grant Says Former Costar Renée Zellweger Is 'One of the Few' He Hasn't 'Fallen Out With'
Will The Undoing Get a Season 2? Creators of Hit Series Say It's Possible — but Not Probable
The Undoing Finale: Fans React to the Jaw-Dropping Conclusion of Nicole Kidman Thriller
Hugh Grant Said COVID Made His Eyeballs Feel 'Three Sizes Too Big': More on the Unusual Symptom

The Paddington star said he started to "panic" when he realized he couldn't smell anything

Hugh Grant on Missing His Kids While Making The Undoing: 'Every Scene I Acted in Made Me Cry'
Parents // October 13, 2020
Nicole Kidman Reveals She Wanted Julia Roberts' Role in Notting Hill: 'I Wasn't Talented Enough'
Movies // October 13, 2020
Elizabeth Hurley Says She Speaks to Ex Hugh Grant 'Quite a Lot': 'I Still Go to Him for Advice'
Movies // October 02, 2020
Elizabeth Hurley Posts Funny Video of Ex Hugh Grant Dancing for His 60th Birthday
Movies // September 11, 2020
Elizabeth Hurley Rewears Her Iconic Versace Dress 21 Years Later — and We're Doing a Double-Take
Style // May 19, 2020
Hugh Grant Reprises Paddington 2 Role to Surprise 4-Year-Old Fan Battling Cancer
Movies // April 29, 2020
You Can Live in the Real Four Weddings and a Funeral House for $3.1M - See Inside the Estate!
Home // April 03, 2020
Celebrities Who've Embraced Their Gorgeous Gray Hair
Style // April 27, 2022
Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant Have Bridget Jones's Diary Reunion at BAFTAs: 'Well Done Jones'
Movies // February 04, 2020
Matthew McConaughey Is Setting Up His Mom with Hugh Grant's Dad: It Will Be 'Red Hot'
Movies // January 17, 2020
Guy Ritchie & Hugh Grant Recreate Photo of Their Dads Serving in Military Together 65 Years Ago
Human Interest // November 11, 2019
Hugh Grant Complains the Cinema He Saw Joker in Was Way 'Too Loud': 'Unendurable'
Movies // October 14, 2019
When They See Us' Jharrel Jerome Dedicates First Emmy to the Exonerated Five
TV // September 22, 2019
Hugh Grant Says He's 'Too Old and Ugly' to Do Romantic Comedies Anymore
Movies // June 06, 2019
Hugh Grant Wishes He Made 'More Interesting Decisions' in His Career
Movies // June 06, 2019
Notting Hill Turns 20! Why Julia Roberts Almost Passed on Movie and More Surprising Facts
Movies // May 17, 2019
Hugh Grant and Kristin Scott Thomas Reunite for Red Nose Day's Four Weddings and a Funeral Special
Movies // March 15, 2019
Four Weddings and a Funeral Cast Reunite 25 Years Later for Special — See the First Trailer
Movies // February 27, 2019
Darren Criss Wanted to 'Create a Positive Change' by Recreating Gianni Versace's Murder
Awards // January 27, 2019
Josh Brolin, Eddie Murphy, Hugh Grant and More: Hollywood's Older Dads Club
Parents // January 17, 2019
Darren Criss Gives Loving Shout-Out to His Fiancée as He Wins 2019 Golden Globe Award
TV // January 06, 2019
Hugh Grant Reveals He Doesn't Know Why Love Actually Is 'Still So Popular'
Movies // December 22, 2018
Hugh Grant Makes Lewd Joke About Opening 'a Jar of Vaseline' After Golden Globe Nomination
TV // December 06, 2018
Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell and the Cast of Four Weddings and a Funeral to Reunite for Charity
Movies // December 05, 2018
Is a Four Weddings and a Funeral Sequel in the Works?
Movies // July 12, 2018
