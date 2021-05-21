Home Decor

See Jamie-Lynn Sigler's 'Crisp, Cool & Comfortable' Backyard Makeover at Her New Home in Texas

The Sopranos alum and her family moved from L.A. to Texas in March
Kristen Bell Turns Dax Shepard's 'Family Portraits' Artwork Into Wallpaper for Their Home

The one-of-a-kind wallpaper includes playful depictions of the couple's daughters, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6
No One Will Believe Your Chic New Vase Is from Amazon

Shop 12 gorgeous options for under $30
Ant Anstead Buys 'the House of My Dreams' for Himself & Son Hudson After Split from Christina Haack

The British TV host had been living in a small rental apartment since parting ways with HGTV star Christina Haack in September
See Inside Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval's Home - Plus, the One Item of His She 'Hates'

“Tom and I both have different individual styles and we've really worked hard to put those two very different ideas together,” Ariana Madix tells PEOPLE
The 'Best Coffee Table Ever' Is on Sale at Amazon - and It's Already Selling Out

Reviewers can't believe how affordable it is
Jungalow's Justina Blakeney Announces 'Wild' Home Line for Target — and Most Items Are Under $30!

"This collaboration is like nothing I've ever done in the past," the interior designer says of their multi-year collaboration, called Opalhouse designed with Jungalow
Martha Stewart Gets ‘Down and Dirty’ in New Show With A-List Celeb Friends — See the Trailer!

Martha Gets Down and Dirty, premiering July 1 on Discovery+, will feature famous guests such as Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Brooke Shields, Tiffany Haddish and more
Target’s Disney Princess Home Line Is Flying Off Shelves — Here’s Everything to Shop Now

These Crisp and Cool Amazon Sheets With 29,000 Five-Star Ratings Are 40% Off This Memorial Day Weekend

Amazon Launched a Massive Memorial Day Sale — and Deals Start at $11

See HGTV Star Jasmine Roth's 'California Casual' Backyard Makeover - and Get the Look Yourself!

Ree Drummond & Her Newlywed Daughter Alex to host Live Pioneer Woman Shop-a-thon

Fans will be able to interact with Ree and Alex and ask them questions — all while shopping their favorite products!

Tik Toker Goes Viral After Using 2,500 Free Paint Chip Samples from Home Depot to Build Art Wall

Home // May 21, 2021
Run, Don't Walk! Nearly Every Single Casper Mattress Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Home // May 20, 2021
See Inside Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher's Modern L.A. Farmhouse: 'We Wanted a Home, Not an Estate'

Home // May 18, 2021
Amazon Launched a Massive Sale on Summer Essentials - and Deals Start at $10

Lifestyle // May 18, 2021
Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' - and They're All $10 and Under

Lifestyle // May 15, 2021
See Inside Rapper Big Sean's Clean and Cool Beverly Hills Estate - Which He Bought from Slash!

Home // May 14, 2021
HomeGoods Decked Out 3 "Hideouts" in their Decor — and is Giving Away a 5-Night Stay in Each!

Home // May 04, 2021
10 Most Comfortable Dining Chairs on Amazon, According to Shoppers

Home // May 02, 2021
Amazon Dropped 1,000 New Deals for the Weekend - Starting at Just $10

Lifestyle // May 01, 2021
This $200 Foldable Gazebo from Amazon Becomes a Dreamy Backyard Sanctuary in Just a Few Minutes

Home // April 29, 2021
Miley Cyrus Shows Off her 'Rock and Roll' California Home Designed by Mom Tish — See Inside!

Home // April 29, 2021
This Compact Ottoman Has 3 Other Hidden Uses - and People Are 'Blown Away' 

Home // April 29, 2021
This Top-Rated TV Stand with 10,000+ Ratings Gets Amazon Reviewers 'Endless Compliments'

Home // April 28, 2021
This Under-$50 Side Table with 2,000+ Ratings 'Will Make Any Room Look Beautiful' - and It's on Sale

Home // April 28, 2021
Amazon Shoppers Can Think of 'About a Million Places' to Use These Chic, Stackable Storage Baskets

Home // April 26, 2021
Amazon Shoppers Are 'Shocked' at How Expensive-Looking This Affordable Set of Chairs Is

Home // April 25, 2021
Botanical Home Decor Is Trending on Amazon for Summer, and We Found the Look for Less

Home // April 25, 2021
These Customer-Loved Clothes, Shoes, and Home Goods Are Majorly Discounted on Amazon This Weekend

Style // April 24, 2021
Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Has Incredible Deals on Furniture - Including an Accent Chair for $200 Less

Home // April 24, 2021
Casper Launched a Cooling Collection Filled with Mattresses, Sheets, and Duvets - Starting at $109

Home // April 20, 2021
Amazon Reviewers Call These Best-Selling Zero Gravity Chairs with 18,000 Five-Star Ratings a 'Fantastic Bargain'

Home // April 18, 2021
Amazon's Best-Selling Convertible Sofa Is Perfect for Smaller Spaces - and It's Just $250

Home // April 17, 2021
HGTV's Jasmine Roth Talks 'Extremely Personal' First Book, House Story - See the Cover!

Home // April 15, 2021
This Side Table Doubles as a Stool and Magazine Rack, and It’s Going Viral on TikTok

Home // April 10, 2021
The Blackout Curtains That Cool Off 'Awful Alabama Summers' Are 50% Off Right Now

Home // April 10, 2021
