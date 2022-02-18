Holly Madison

Holly Madison is an American model, TV personality, actress, producer and author. She is most known for dating Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner. Madison also starred on the E! reality TV series The Girls Next Door, chronicling her life at the Playboy Mansion. In 2009, she launched her own E! spinoff series, Holly's World, about her time in Las Vegas. Madison is the author of two best-selling memoirs: Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny (2015) and The Vegas Diaries: Romance, Rolling the Dice and the Road to Reinvention (2016).
Holly Madison
Full Name
Hollin Sue Cullen
Hometown
Astoria, OR
instagram
hollymadison
twitter
hollymadison
Born
12/23/1979
Age
42

FAQs

Who was Holly Madison’s husband?

Holly Madison was previously married to TV producer Pasquale Rotella from October 2013 to February 2019, whom she started dating in 2011 after moving out of the Playboy Mansion. They share two children: Rainbow Aurora and Forest Leonardo Antonio.

How long was Holly Madison with Hugh Hefner?

Madison famously dated Hugh Hefner from 2001 to 2008. The former Playboy Bunny was one of Hefner's many girlfriends and detailed her relationship and experience living in the Playboy Mansion in her memoir and on A&E's 2022 docuseries 'Secrets of Playboy.'

Who is Holly Madison currently dating?

Presently, Madison is single. After her divorce from Rotella in 2019, she started dating 'Ghost Adventures' star Zak Bagans. However, they reportedly split in 2021.

Who else has Holly Madison dated?

In addition to Hefner, Bagans and Rotella, Madison has also dated illusionist Criss Angel and All Time Low guitarist Jack Barakat. She was in a relationship with Angel from 2008 to 2009 and Barakat from 2010 to 2011.

Holly Madison Claims Women Felt Pressure to Sleep with Hugh Hefner to Be Playmate of the Year
"I think a lot of people felt like they had to," Holly Madison says in PEOPLE's exclusive look at Secrets of Playboy
Secrets of Playboy Alleges 'Clean-Up Crew' Concealed Dozens of Sexual Assaults: 'I Think Hefner Knew'
The third installment of A&E's 10-part docuseries on Hugh Hefner's Playboy empire explored the dark side of the brand, from body-shaming to allegations of assault
Secrets of Playboy: Breaking Down the A&E Docuseries' Biggest Bombshells About Hugh Hefner's Empire
Each week, the docuseries has offered new allegations and revelations from former Playboy employees, including Hefner's former "No. 1 girlfriend" Holly Madison
Playboy Bunnies Remember 'Humiliating' Monthly Weigh-Ins, Bruising and Body-Shaming
Hugh Hefner's Playboy became a global empire in no small part because of its signature Bunny look — now former Bunnies from the brand's heyday are sharing the toll it took to maintain the illusion
From Bunny Ears to Breaking Barriers and Beyond: The Changing Look of Playboy
Travel down the rabbit hole to see how the brand has evolved through the years as the new A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy puts the magazine and its mystique under a microscope 
Crystal Hefner Confirms Holly Madison's Claim About Hugh Hefner's 'Thousands' of Explicit Photos
Holly Madison spoke out about her Playboy experience in an episode of the new docuseries, Secrets of Playboy
Holly Madison in Secrets of Playboy: Ex Girls Next Door Star's Biggest Bombshell Claims Against Hugh Hefner
Holly Madison dated Hugh Hefner from 2001 to 2008. The Playboy founder died in 2017
Cooper Hefner Defends Late Dad Hugh Hefner Ahead of Secrets of Playboy Docuseries 
A&E’s new docuseries, promising to "lift the veil" on the Playboy empire, premieres Monday
Playboy Renews Commitment to 'Positive Change' Ahead of A&E Docuseries: 'Not Hugh Hefner's Playboy'
Holly Madison Says the Playboy Mansion Was 'Cult-Like': 'We Were All Gaslit'
Holly Madison Recalls 'Traumatic' First Night with Ex Hugh Hefner: He Was 'Pushed on Top of Me'
Holly Madison Says Hugh Hefner 'Flipped Out' When She Cut Her Hair: He 'Said It Made Me Look Old'
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021

Happy spooky season! The stars came in hot with creative costumes this year

