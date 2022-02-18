Who was Holly Madison’s husband?

Holly Madison was previously married to TV producer Pasquale Rotella from October 2013 to February 2019, whom she started dating in 2011 after moving out of the Playboy Mansion. They share two children: Rainbow Aurora and Forest Leonardo Antonio.

How long was Holly Madison with Hugh Hefner?

Madison famously dated Hugh Hefner from 2001 to 2008. The former Playboy Bunny was one of Hefner's many girlfriends and detailed her relationship and experience living in the Playboy Mansion in her memoir and on A&E's 2022 docuseries 'Secrets of Playboy.'

Who is Holly Madison currently dating?

Presently, Madison is single. After her divorce from Rotella in 2019, she started dating 'Ghost Adventures' star Zak Bagans. However, they reportedly split in 2021.

Who else has Holly Madison dated?