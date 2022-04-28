Hilarie Burton

Hilarie Burton is an American actress and TV personality. She got her big break in 2000 when she won a competition on MTV's Total Request Live and was asked to stay on as a full-time VJ (video jockey). Burton left TRL in 2003 to pursue acting and has since starred on The WB's One Tree Hill from 2003 to 2009 and USA Network's White Collar from 2010 to 2013. She and actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan married in 2019 and share a son, Augustus "Gus," and daughter, George Virginia.
Hilarie Burton
Full Name
Hilarie Burton Morgan
Hometown
Sterling Park, Virginia
Notable Projects
one tree hill
Born
07/01/1982
Age
39

FAQs

Why did Hilarie Burton leave 'One Tree Hill'?

Hilarie Burton revealed on the 'Whine Down' podcast in 2020 that she left 'One Tree Hill' because "I knew that I needed to start something new. It was time. I had a big chip on my shoulder and I just needed to put it down." That same year Burton wrote in her book 'The Rural Diaries' that she was "a bit lost" and "a miserable girl" toward the end of her run on the show.

Where does Hilarie Burton live?

Hilarie Burton and husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan own a 100-acre farm in upstate New York and, according to the 'New York Post,' an apartment in New York City.

Who is Hilarie Burton's husband?

Hilarie Burton's husband is actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, known for his roles on 'The Walking Dead,' 'Supernatural,' and 'Grey's Anatomy." They met via friends Jensen and Dannel Ackles at an Irish bar in Los Angeles.

