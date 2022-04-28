Hilarie Burton revealed on the 'Whine Down' podcast in 2020 that she left 'One Tree Hill' because "I knew that I needed to start something new. It was time. I had a big chip on my shoulder and I just needed to put it down." That same year Burton wrote in her book 'The Rural Diaries' that she was "a bit lost" and "a miserable girl" toward the end of her run on the show.