- Full Name
- Hilarie Burton Morgan
- Hometown
- Sterling Park, Virginia
- hilarieburton
- hilarieburton
- Notable Projects
- one tree hill
- Born
- 07/01/1982
- Age
- 39
FAQs
- Why did Hilarie Burton leave 'One Tree Hill'?
Hilarie Burton revealed on the 'Whine Down' podcast in 2020 that she left 'One Tree Hill' because "I knew that I needed to start something new. It was time. I had a big chip on my shoulder and I just needed to put it down." That same year Burton wrote in her book 'The Rural Diaries' that she was "a bit lost" and "a miserable girl" toward the end of her run on the show.
- Where does Hilarie Burton live?
Hilarie Burton and husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan own a 100-acre farm in upstate New York and, according to the 'New York Post,' an apartment in New York City.
- Who is Hilarie Burton's husband?
Hilarie Burton's husband is actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, known for his roles on 'The Walking Dead,' 'Supernatural,' and 'Grey's Anatomy." They met via friends Jensen and Dannel Ackles at an Irish bar in Los Angeles.