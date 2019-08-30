Boaters Praise Hero Who Rescued Toddler from Maryland Bay After Pulling Them to Safety: He Did the 'Right Thing'

Boaters Praise Hero Who Rescued Toddler from Maryland Bay After Pulling Them Both to Safety

Joe Oertel said on Today Tuesday that the man, who has asked not to be identified, "was in some tremendous shock himself" after rescuing a 2-year-old from the Assawoman Bay following a car crash