Boaters Praise Hero Who Rescued Toddler from Maryland Bay After Pulling Them to Safety: He Did the 'Right Thing'
Joe Oertel said on Today Tuesday that the man, who has asked not to be identified, "was in some tremendous shock himself" after rescuing a 2-year-old from the Assawoman Bay following a car crash
Artist Paints 45 Portraits of N.C. Hospital Heroes in 45 Days to Honor Their Work amid Pandemic
"As far as I'm concerned, this is the most important body of work I've ever done," said artist Maria Bennett Hock
'Mattress Mack' Opens Mattress Stores' Doors Again for Those in Need amid Texas Winter Storm: 'We're Here for Them'
"We all have a responsibility for the well-being of the community," Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale told ABC News of opening his stores to those in need
Sanitation Worker’s Quick Thinking Saves Boy, 7, Who’d Climbed Inside Trash Can: ‘Truly a Hero’
"I felt like I was going to be a mashed potato," little Elias Quezada said
11-Year-Old Boy Honored as Hero After Rescuing Baby Brother from Drowning
Jayden Groves received the Heroism Award from the St. Louis Fire Department
70-Year-Old Taco Bell Employee Receives $6,000 Tip from Community: 'His Spirit Is Just Magical'
"He truly is the kindest, most gentle, most wonderful man," Tricia Phillippi, who presented Joe DeCicco with the check, told Newsweek