Heroes

Boaters Praise Hero Who Rescued Toddler from Maryland Bay After Pulling Them to Safety: He Did the 'Right Thing'

Joe Oertel said on Today Tuesday that the man, who has asked not to be identified, "was in some tremendous shock himself" after rescuing a 2-year-old from the Assawoman Bay following a car crash
Artist Paints 45 Portraits of N.C. Hospital Heroes in 45 Days to Honor Their Work amid Pandemic

"As far as I'm concerned, this is the most important body of work I've ever done," said artist Maria Bennett Hock
'Mattress Mack' Opens Mattress Stores' Doors Again for Those in Need amid Texas Winter Storm: 'We're Here for Them'

"We all have a responsibility for the well-being of the community," Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale told ABC News of opening his stores to those in need
Sanitation Worker’s Quick Thinking Saves Boy, 7, Who’d Climbed Inside Trash Can: ‘Truly a Hero’

"I felt like I was going to be a mashed potato," little Elias Quezada said
11-Year-Old Boy Honored as Hero After Rescuing Baby Brother from Drowning

Jayden Groves received the Heroism Award from the St. Louis Fire Department
70-Year-Old Taco Bell Employee Receives $6,000 Tip from Community: 'His Spirit Is Just Magical'

"He truly is the kindest, most gentle, most wonderful man," Tricia Phillippi, who presented Joe DeCicco with the check, told Newsweek
Anonymous 'Santa' Pays Off $65K in Layaway Balances at Tennessee Walmart: 'A Christmas Miracle'

"The emotional type that I am, I just broke. I just started crying," one shopper told local station WJHL
Intense Body Camera Footage Shows 'Heroic' Cop Save Man in Wheelchair from Oncoming Train

Officer Erika Urrea "risked her own life to save another, and her actions prevented a tragedy today," the Lodi Police Department said
Children, Ages 3 and 10, Jump from Window Into Arms of Rescuers During Fire in France

EMT Dad and Nurse Daughter Are Both Fighting on the Front Lines of Coronavirus

Meet the Father-Daughter Bagpipers Playing Nightly amid the Pandemic: 'Something to Smile About'

‘Absolute Hero’ Catches Baby and Toddler from Burning N.J. House That Was Home to Family of 7

Action Figures of Firefighters Holding Koalas on Sale to Raise Money for Australia Bushfire Aid

All of the proceeds will go toward the RSPCA National Bushfire Appeal

'Remarkable' Running Coach Gives Students 'Confidence to Go Forward' — Both On and Off the Track

Human Interest // August 30, 2019
Billions Actress Melissa Errico Saves Man Who Fell on Subway Tracks: 'We Got This!'

Movies // August 29, 2019
Comcast Customer Service Rep Saves Life of Man Having Stroke While on the Phone: Without Her, 'I Don't Think I'd Be Right Here'

Human Interest // August 21, 2019
Hero Pilot Lands Plane in Corn Field After Bird Strike, Saving all 226 Passengers on Board

Travel // August 16, 2019
Florida Man, 75, Kicks Nearly 8-Foot Gator to Save His Daughter's Dog: 'I'm Chalking It Up to Good Luck'

Pets // July 17, 2019
Teen Dies After Running Back into Burning Building to Save Toddler Who Also Succumbed to Injuries

Human Interest // June 13, 2019
American Idol Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie Reveal Their Heroes in Honor of Mother's Day

Music // May 13, 2019
All of the Restaurants Where Military Members Can Get Free Food on Veteran's Day

Food // November 07, 2018
Man, 81, Who Cuddles NICU Babies Donates $1M: 'I Need to Do Everything I Can to Help'

Human Interest // September 11, 2018
Bethenny Frankel Reflects on Helping Hurricane Victims One Year After Devastation: 'It's Changed My Life'

Human Interest // August 20, 2018
Blake Shelton Talks About the 'Heroes' in His Life — His 'Close' Friends: They're 'Rare to Have'

Country // August 14, 2018
Adam Rippon: How My Mom Helped Me Achieve My Dreams — and What She Said When I Came Out

Sports // August 06, 2018
Utah Couple Keeps Son's Memory Alive by Helping Soldiers Through 'Operation Adopt a Ghost' 'We Had to Keep Going'

Human Interest // August 03, 2018
Florida Man Uncovers Veterans' Stories and Tombstones: 'You Can Bring That Person Back to Life'

Human Interest // February 23, 2018
Meet the Woman Helping Terminally Ill Kids Realize Their Movie-Making Dreams

Human Interest // February 15, 2018
U.S. Navy Seals and Retired Police Join Forces to Rescue Human Trafficking Teen Victims: 'This Could Be Anyone's Child'

Human Interest // January 25, 2018
North Carolina Teacher Is Changing the Lives of Her ESL Students — and Their Families

Human Interest // January 18, 2018
Texas Couple Starts Food Truck for the Homeless: 'It Makes You Feel Really Good to Give'

Human Interest // January 12, 2018
Meet the Devoted Mom Helping to Fight Childhood Cancer One Bake Sale at a Time After Losing Her Son

Human Interest // January 11, 2018
How 'Mittens for Detroit' Is Warming Hearts and Hands One Glove at a Time: 'We All Understand Cold Hands'

Human Interest // January 04, 2018
Utah Man's 'Tiny Tim Toy Factory' Brings Joy to Kids in Need Around the World: 'It's a Year-Round Santa Operation'

Human Interest // December 21, 2017
Veteran with ALS Continues to Inspire 20 Years After His Diagnosis: 'I Don't Think About Being a Sad Person'

Human Interest // December 08, 2017
Four West Virginia Moms Offer Support to Opioid Addicts: 'We're the Dealers of Hope'

Human Interest // November 30, 2017
Man, 40, Whose Face Was Held to an Electric Heater as a Toddler 'Empowers' Other Abused Kids: 'It Is My Job'

Human Interest // November 16, 2017
Amputee War Veteran and Dad of 4 Dedicates Life to Helping Other Wounded Warriors: 'I Was Given a Second Chance'

Human Interest // November 10, 2017
