Henry Cavill is an English actor. He first gained recognition in 2007 as Charles Brandon in the Showtime period drama The Tudors. Cavill also portrays Superman in the DC Extended Universe and 2017's Justice League. His other famous films and TV series include The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015), Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) and Netflix's The Witcher. Cavill is devoted to conservation and wildlife preservation. In 2014, he became the first ambassador for the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust charity organization.
Full Name
Henry William Dalgliesh Cavill
Hometown
Jersey, Channel Islands
instagram
henrycavill
facebook
Born
05/05/1983
Age
38

FAQs

Who is Henry Cavill dating?

Henry Cavill is dating Natalie Viscuso, a vice president at Legendary Entertainment who also briefly appeared on MTV's 'My Super Sweet 16' in 2005. The couple went Instagram official in April 2021, after they were spotted taking a walk together. Cavill was previously romantically linked to stuntwoman Lucy Cork, Bristol University student Tara King and 'The Flight Attendant' actress Kaley Cuoco.

Is Henry Cavill leaving season 3 of 'The Witcher?'

Despite rumors online of a departure from 'The Witcher,' Cavill is expected to return as Geralt of Rivia for season 3. In a November 2021 cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill shared that he is fully committed to supporting showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich's goal of seven seasons. "Absolutely…as long as we can keep telling great stories which honor [author Andrzej] Sapkowski's work," Cavill said.

What kind of dog does Henry Cavill have?

Cavill has an American Akita dog named Kal. He often shares pictures of his pup on Instagram and brings him to the set of 'The Witcher.' "We go everywhere together," Cavill said during a December 2021 interview on the British talk show 'Lorraine.' "He's 8 now, and he has saved my emotional, psychological bacon plenty of times."

Jamie Dornan Says He Lost Superman Role to Henry Cavill and Has Approached Marvel for a Superhero Role
“I’m more ambitious than I’ve ever let on before,” Jamie Dornan told The New York Times in a new interview
Henry Cavill's Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Is 'So Proud' of Him: 'Greatest Man I Have Ever Known'
Natalie Viscuso congratulated Henry Cavill on his The Hollywood Reporter cover
Henry Cavill on Returning to Superman Role: 'There Is Still a Lot of Storytelling for Me to Do'
Henry Cavill played Superman in three films, but said he "would absolutely love the opportunity" to reprise his role as the DC superhero
Henry Cavill Shares His Mental Health Philosophy: 'Only Worry About the Things You Can Control'
The actor spoke to PEOPLE about how discipline and strength help prepare him for life's physical and mental hurdles
Henry Cavill Says He's 'Very Happy in Love' as He Addresses 'Speculation' About His Personal Life
Henry Cavill asked fans to stop making assumptions about his personal life in a lengthy Instagram post on Saturday
Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Return for Netflix's Enola Holmes Sequel
Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill played siblings Enola and Sherlock Holmes in the 2020 Netflix film
Henry Cavill's Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Shares Rare Couple Photo to Celebrate 'Birthday Boy'
Henry Cavill went Instagram official with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso last month
Everything to Know About Henry Cavill's 'Beautiful and Brilliant' Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso
Natalie Viscuso is an executive at Legendary Entertainment and is also known for her grandiose sweet sixteen birthday party that aired on MTV
Henry Cavill Goes Instagram Official with 'Beautiful and Brilliant' Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso
Zack Snyder's Justice League Lands on HBO Max Today — Why the Movie Is a Big Deal
Zack Snyder's Justice League Debuts First Trailer for 4-Hour-Long Film
Watch Henry Cavill's Superman Fly in an All-Black Suit in First Look at Zack Snyder's Justice League
Kaley Cuoco Hilariously Reacts to Question About Ex Henry Cavill's Man of Steel Body

Kaley Cuoco and Henry Cavill were romantically linked for a brief time back in July 2013

