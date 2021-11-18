Who is Henry Cavill dating?

Henry Cavill is dating Natalie Viscuso, a vice president at Legendary Entertainment who also briefly appeared on MTV's 'My Super Sweet 16' in 2005. The couple went Instagram official in April 2021, after they were spotted taking a walk together. Cavill was previously romantically linked to stuntwoman Lucy Cork, Bristol University student Tara King and 'The Flight Attendant' actress Kaley Cuoco.

Is Henry Cavill leaving season 3 of 'The Witcher?'

Despite rumors online of a departure from 'The Witcher,' Cavill is expected to return as Geralt of Rivia for season 3. In a November 2021 cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill shared that he is fully committed to supporting showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich's goal of seven seasons. "Absolutely…as long as we can keep telling great stories which honor [author Andrzej] Sapkowski's work," Cavill said.

What kind of dog does Henry Cavill have?