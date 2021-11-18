Henry Cavill is an English actor. He first gained recognition in 2007 as Charles Brandon in the Showtime period drama The Tudors. Cavill also portrays Superman in the DC Extended Universe and 2017's Justice League. His other famous films and TV series include The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015), Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) and Netflix's The Witcher. Cavill is devoted to conservation and wildlife preservation. In 2014, he became the first ambassador for the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust charity organization.
Henry Cavill is dating Natalie Viscuso, a vice president at Legendary Entertainment who also briefly appeared on MTV's 'My Super Sweet 16' in 2005. The couple went Instagram official in April 2021, after they were spotted taking a walk together. Cavill was previously romantically linked to stuntwoman Lucy Cork, Bristol University student Tara King and 'The Flight Attendant' actress Kaley Cuoco.
Is Henry Cavill leaving season 3 of 'The Witcher?'
Despite rumors online of a departure from 'The Witcher,' Cavill is expected to return as Geralt of Rivia for season 3. In a November 2021 cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill shared that he is fully committed to supporting showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich's goal of seven seasons. "Absolutely…as long as we can keep telling great stories which honor [author Andrzej] Sapkowski's work," Cavill said.
What kind of dog does Henry Cavill have?
Cavill has an American Akita dog named Kal. He often shares pictures of his pup on Instagram and brings him to the set of 'The Witcher.' "We go everywhere together," Cavill said during a December 2021 interview on the British talk show 'Lorraine.' "He's 8 now, and he has saved my emotional, psychological bacon plenty of times."