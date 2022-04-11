Heather Rae Young

Heather Rae Young is an American TV personality and former model. She rose to fame as Playboy Playmate of the Month for February 2010 and appeared in several films, including The Internship (2013) and Love in the Time of Monsters (2014). She is best known for starring on the Netflix real estate reality show Selling Sunset since 2019.
FAQs

Where did Heather Rae Young grow up?

Heather Rae Young was born in Anaheim, California and grew up in Running Springs, California near the San Bernardino mountains.

Where did Heather Rae Young get married?

In an interview with PEOPLE, Heather Rae Young revealed that she and husband Tarek El Moussa were married at a hotel near Santa Barbara, California.

How tall is Heather Rae Young?

According to her 'Playboy' Playmate profile, Heather Rae Young is 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

What does Heather Rae Young eat?

Heather Rae Young is vegan and an animal rights activist who has appeared in ads for PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

What does Heather Rae Young do for a living?

Heather Rae Young stated on Twitter that she acquired her real estate license in 2014 and has worked for the luxury home real estate company The Oppenheim Group since 2015. She also appears on 'Selling Sunset,' the Netflix reality show about the firm.

How did Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa meet?

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa were introduced by mutual friends in Newport Beach, California on July 4, 2019 and confirmed that they were dating in August 2019.

When did Heather Rae Young get married?

According to PEOPLE, Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa got married on Oct. 23, 2021.

What hockey player was Heather Rae Young dating?

During the first season of 'Selling Sunset,' Heather Rae Young was dating American hockey player Nick Ebert.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa Get Matching Tattoos: 'This Is Real Commitment!'
Months after tying the knot, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa got their wedding date and one another's initials inked on their arms
Heather Rae Young Has Been 'on Complete Vocal Rest for 2 Weeks' After Surgery: 'Not Ideal for Me'
"I always try to find the positive in any situation, so I'm determined to make the most of it by using this time for personal development!" Heather Rae Young said of being on vocal rest
Heather Rae El Moussa Says She's Taking 'My Last Step to Officially Be an El Moussa'
The Selling Sunset star married HGTV host Tarek El Moussa last October in an Old Hollywood-themed celebration in Montecito, California
Selling Sunset Has a Season 5 Premiere Date — and a New Cast Member! Meet Agent Chelsea Lazkani
The newest member of the Oppenheim Group tells PEOPLE that the new season is like "nothing you've ever seen before on TV"
Tarek El Moussa Calls Son Brayden, 6, an Inspiration: 'He's Thriving in Life Because of Hard Work'
"As adults, we should really watch how hard our kids work and make sure we are working just as hard," Tarek El Moussa wrote in a tribute to son Brayden on Instagram Monday
Heather Rae Young Is 'Recovering' After Vocal Cord Surgery: 'It Was a Long Time Coming'
The Selling Sunset star said she tried resting her voice for months but "surgery was my only route" to a full recovery
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Jet Off to Mexico After Announcing the End of Flip or Flop
Tarek El Moussa and his ex-wife and costar Christina Haack recently announced that their popular HGTV series is coming to an end after 10 seasons
Heather Rae Young Says She and Tarek El Moussa Are Building a Home Next to Her Parents
Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young and her husband, Tarek El Moussa, are putting roots down close to home not long after they tied the knot in October
Heather Rae Young Is Experiencing 'Awful, Severe Pain' from Stress Fracture in Foot
Heather Rae Young Takes TikTok Star Josh Richards Shopping for an L.A. Mansion: 'Should Be Fun'
Heather Rae Young Says She's 'Very Happy' Following Retrieval Procedure: 'We Will Create 9 Embryos'
Heather Rae Young Says Her Doctors 'Got 7' Eggs from Retrieval Procedure: 'All Went Smooth'
Heather Rae Young Talks 'Prioritizing Quality Time with Both' of Tarek El Moussa's Children

Heather Rae Young says "prioritizing quality time with" Tarek El Moussa's kids Brayden, 6, and Taylor, 11, "is so important" to her and her husband

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa Get Matching Tattoos: 'This Is Real Commitment!'
Home // April 11, 2022
Heather Rae Young Has Been 'on Complete Vocal Rest for 2 Weeks' After Surgery: 'Not Ideal for Me'
Health // March 30, 2022
Heather Rae El Moussa Says She's Taking 'My Last Step to Officially Be an El Moussa'
Home // March 23, 2022
Selling Sunset Has a Season 5 Premiere Date — and a New Cast Member! Meet Agent Chelsea Lazkani
Home // March 22, 2022
Tarek El Moussa Calls Son Brayden, 6, an Inspiration: 'He's Thriving in Life Because of Hard Work'
Parents // March 22, 2022
Heather Rae Young Is 'Recovering' After Vocal Cord Surgery: 'It Was a Long Time Coming'
Health // March 17, 2022
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Jet Off to Mexico After Announcing the End of Flip or Flop
Home // March 13, 2022
Heather Rae Young Says She and Tarek El Moussa Are Building a Home Next to Her Parents
Home // February 24, 2022
Heather Rae Young Is Experiencing 'Awful, Severe Pain' from Stress Fracture in Foot
Health // February 04, 2022
Heather Rae Young Takes TikTok Star Josh Richards Shopping for an L.A. Mansion: 'Should Be Fun'
Home // February 04, 2022
Heather Rae Young Says She's 'Very Happy' Following Retrieval Procedure: 'We Will Create 9 Embryos'
Parents // January 19, 2022
Heather Rae Young Says Her Doctors 'Got 7' Eggs from Retrieval Procedure: 'All Went Smooth'
Parents // January 18, 2022
Heather Rae Young Talks 'Prioritizing Quality Time with Both' of Tarek El Moussa's Children
Parents // January 18, 2022
Heather Rae Young Gives Update on Fertility Journey: 'Not Ideal News But Trying to Stay Positive'
Parents // January 10, 2022
Heather Rae Young Gives Update on Fertility Journey: 'Things Are Happening Faster Than I Thought'
Parents // January 05, 2022
Heather Rae Young Is Documenting Her Fertility Journey: 'Hope This Can Help Some of You Ladies'
Parents // December 29, 2021
Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrate First Christmas as Newlyweds with the Kids: 'So Special'
Home // December 27, 2021
See Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa's First Christmas Card Photos as an Official Family of Four
Home // December 16, 2021
Heather Rae El Moussa Gets a Surprise from Tarek During Wedding Dress Fitting in New HGTV Special
Home // December 15, 2021
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Purchase Cabin 'In the Mountains' — and They're Building Another
Home // December 03, 2021
Work Hard, Play Harder! The Selling Sunset Cast Is Just as Fun IRL as They Are on TV
TV // December 01, 2021
Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrate First Thanksgiving as an 'Official Family': 'Not Much More I Could Ask for'
Home // November 26, 2021
Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Will Freeze Embryos: 'Why Not Have Just One More' Baby
Parents // November 23, 2021
WATCH: Tarek & Heather El Moussa Go Golf Cart Shopping with the Kids: 'Test Drive!'
Home // November 18, 2021
WATCH: Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young Reveal New Home to Kids Taylor and Brayden: 'Amazing'
Home // November 11, 2021
