Where did Heather Rae Young grow up?

Heather Rae Young was born in Anaheim, California and grew up in Running Springs, California near the San Bernardino mountains.

Where did Heather Rae Young get married?

In an interview with PEOPLE, Heather Rae Young revealed that she and husband Tarek El Moussa were married at a hotel near Santa Barbara, California.

How tall is Heather Rae Young?

According to her 'Playboy' Playmate profile, Heather Rae Young is 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

What does Heather Rae Young eat?

Heather Rae Young is vegan and an animal rights activist who has appeared in ads for PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

What does Heather Rae Young do for a living?

Heather Rae Young stated on Twitter that she acquired her real estate license in 2014 and has worked for the luxury home real estate company The Oppenheim Group since 2015. She also appears on 'Selling Sunset,' the Netflix reality show about the firm.

How did Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa meet?

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa were introduced by mutual friends in Newport Beach, California on July 4, 2019 and confirmed that they were dating in August 2019.

When did Heather Rae Young get married?

According to PEOPLE, Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa got married on Oct. 23, 2021.

