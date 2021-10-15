Heather Locklear

Heather Locklear Makes TV Return With New Lifetime Biopic Produced by Meghan McCain
The upcoming film based on Don't Sweat the Small Stuff also stars Natasha Bure, Jason MacDonald and Emily Rose
Lisa Rinna on What She Learned from Heather Locklear on Melrose Place: 'She Was Such a Star'
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on the hit soap opera alongside Heather Locklear from 1996-1998
Ava Sambora Praises Mom Heather Locklear for Helping Her Cope with Anxiety: 'She Is Selfless'
Heather Locklear Celebrates Daughter Ava's 23rd Birthday: 'My Favorite Person Ever'
RHOBH Season 10 Finale: What Happened Between Denise Richards and Heather Locklear?
Brandi Glanville Claims Heather Locklear Reached Out to Support Her During Denise Richards Drama
Heather Locklear Says First Wives Club Costar Wasn't at Fault for 'Gross' Onscreen Moment

The actress is clarifying her comments regarding a scene from The First Wives Club

Heather Locklear Refused to Wear Fake Butt Padding on T.J. Hooker: 'It Was Really Padded'
Style // October 15, 2021
Would Heather Locklear Join RHOBH? 'I'm So Not Interesting,' She Says
TV // October 15, 2021
Heather Locklear Is Now 'Best Friends' with Kristine Carlson, Who She Plays in Lifetime Movie
Human Interest // October 15, 2021
Heather Locklear on Life at 60, Love and Her New Movie: 'I'm in a Great Place Now'
TV // October 14, 2021
Heather Locklear on Fiancé Chris Heisser (Her High School BF!): 'My Man for the Rest of My Life'
TV // October 13, 2021
Heather Locklear Celebrates Fiancé Chris Heisser's 60th Birthday with Throwback Photo: 'My Love'
TV // September 23, 2021
Heather Locklear Makes TV Return With New Lifetime Biopic Produced by Meghan McCain
TV // July 26, 2021
Lisa Rinna on What She Learned from Heather Locklear on Melrose Place: 'She Was Such a Star'
TV // July 22, 2021
Ava Sambora Praises Mom Heather Locklear for Helping Her Cope with Anxiety: 'She Is Selfless'
Human Interest // October 28, 2020
Heather Locklear Celebrates Daughter Ava's 23rd Birthday: 'My Favorite Person Ever'
Parents // October 04, 2020
RHOBH Season 10 Finale: What Happened Between Denise Richards and Heather Locklear?
TV // September 16, 2020
Brandi Glanville Claims Heather Locklear Reached Out to Support Her During Denise Richards Drama
TV // September 10, 2020
Heather Locklear Says First Wives Club Costar Wasn't at Fault for 'Gross' Onscreen Moment
Movies // July 30, 2020
People Now: Exclusive! Inside Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie's Wedding: 'Love Has a Way of Surprising You' - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // June 24, 2020
Inside Heather Locklear's Engagement to Her High School Sweetheart: 'She Found Her Way Back'
TV // June 24, 2020
Heather Locklear Seen Wearing Diamond Ring After Getting Engaged to Fiancé Chris Heisser
TV // June 20, 2020
Heather Locklear Is Engaged to Boyfriend Chris Heisser: They're 'Happy Together,' Source Says
TV // June 19, 2020
Heather Locklear's Daughter Wears Her Bon Jovi Shirt from 20 Years Ago: 'I Got It from My Mama'
Style // May 27, 2020
Heather Locklear Celebrates Daughter Ava's College Graduation at Home: 'We Are So Proud'
Parents // May 09, 2020
Jake Gyllenhaal, Heather Locklear & Susan Lucci Cameo in Jimmy Fallon's Socially Distanced Soap Opera
TV // May 02, 2020
Heather Locklear's Daughter Ava, Ex Richie Sambora 'Are Giving Her a Lot of Support' amid Recovery
TV // April 30, 2020
Heather Locklear Says It'd Be 'Fun' to Reprise Her Melrose Place Character as Cast Reunites
TV // April 29, 2020
Heather Locklear Is 'Strong and Clear-Headed' After Celebrating 1 Year of Sobriety: Source
TV // April 29, 2020
Heather Locklear and More Melrose Place Stars Reuniting for Coronavirus Relief Livestream
TV // April 27, 2020
Heather Locklear Celebrates 1 Year of Sobriety: 'She's in a Great Place,' Says Source
TV // April 21, 2020
