Heather Locklear Refused to Wear Fake Butt Padding on T.J. Hooker: 'It Was Really Padded'
"I'm like, 'You are not going to make me wear this,'" Heather Locklear recalled of the time she was asked to wear fake butt padding as Officer Stacy Sheridan on T.J. Hooker
Would Heather Locklear Join RHOBH? 'I'm So Not Interesting,' She Says
"That's not quite what I want to do," said Locklear, whose former Melrose Place costar Lisa Rinna has been part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast since 2013
Heather Locklear Is Now 'Best Friends' with Kristine Carlson, Who She Plays in Lifetime Movie
Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story premieres Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime
Heather Locklear on Life at 60, Love and Her New Movie: 'I'm in a Great Place Now'
The Melrose Place alum tells PEOPLE her upcoming movie, Don't Sweat the Small Stuff, is "all about love"
Heather Locklear on Fiancé Chris Heisser (Her High School BF!): 'My Man for the Rest of My Life'
The couple got engaged in April 2020
Heather Locklear Celebrates Fiancé Chris Heisser's 60th Birthday with Throwback Photo: 'My Love'
Heather Locklear and Chris Heisser both graduated from Newbury Park High School in Los Angeles in 1979