Heather Graham, 51, Wears a Cheetah Print Bikini While Vacationing in Italy
"The color of the water ... #italy," the actress captioned an Instagram post
Heather Graham Shares Rare Photos of Her Time with Heath Ledger: He Was 'Such a Special Person'
The former couple dated briefly from October 2000 to June 2001
Heather Graham Shows Off Her Toned Figure in a Cheetah Print Bikini
"So are you trying to put the 20 something crowd to Shame cause wow 🔥🔥" one person wrote under the 50-year-old star's Instagram post
Heather Graham Models Her Chic 'Beach Day' Look in a White Bikini and Floppy Hat
The actress said it felt like the "first day of summer" as she hit the beach in L.A. with friend Odessa Rae
People Now: Love Is Blind Stars, Cameron and Lauren, Reveal Why They Were Drawn to One Another  - Watch the Full Episode
Your latest celebrity news and top headlines for March 5th on PEOPLE Now.
Norm of the North's Heather Graham Says the 'Stupid Things' She Did in Relationships Inspired Her Next Film
Heather Graham reveals the real-life inspiration behind her directorial debut
Twin Peaks Turns 25: 9 Actors You Forgot Played Peaks Characters
David Duchovny, Billy Zane, Heather Graham and more played minor characters on the spooky series
PEOPLE's TV Critic: Lifetime's Flowers In the Attic Is Crazy Good
The Lifetime movie, starring Kiernan Shipka, is a gripping, psychologically coherent foray into American Gothic, PEOPLE's critic says
Heather Graham
Sexy at Every Age
Heather Graham's Workout Secret: Pole Dancing
Hell's Belle
Why Work Is Fun for Heather Graham

