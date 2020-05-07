Heather Graham

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
News
All News
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
All Lifestyle
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
All Shopping
People Tested
Podcasts
All Podcasts
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
News
News
See All News
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
Entertainment
See All Entertainment
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
Shopping
See All Shopping
People Tested
Podcasts
Podcasts
See All Podcasts
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
People.com
Heather Graham
Heather Graham
Share
Heather Graham
Heather Graham
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Heather Graham, 51, Wears a Cheetah Print Bikini While Vacationing in Italy
"The color of the water ...
#italy
," the actress captioned an Instagram post
Read More
Heather Graham Shares Rare Photos of Her Time with Heath Ledger: He Was 'Such a Special Person'
The former couple dated briefly from October 2000 to June 2001
Read More
Heather Graham Shows Off Her Toned Figure in a Cheetah Print Bikini
"So are you trying to put the 20 something crowd to Shame cause wow 🔥🔥" one person wrote under the 50-year-old star's Instagram post
Read More
Heather Graham Models Her Chic 'Beach Day' Look in a White Bikini and Floppy Hat
The actress said it felt like the "first day of summer" as she hit the beach in L.A. with friend Odessa Rae
Read More
People Now: Love Is Blind Stars, Cameron and Lauren, Reveal Why They Were Drawn to One Another - Watch the Full Episode
Your latest celebrity news and top headlines for March 5th on PEOPLE Now.
Read More
Norm of the North
's Heather Graham Says the 'Stupid Things' She Did in Relationships Inspired Her Next Film
Heather Graham reveals the real-life inspiration behind her directorial debut
Read More
Advertisement
More Heather Graham
Twin Peaks
Turns 25: 9 Actors You Forgot Played
Peaks
Characters
David Duchovny, Billy Zane, Heather Graham and more played minor characters on the spooky series
PEOPLE's TV Critic: Lifetime's
Flowers In the Attic
Is Crazy Good
The Lifetime movie, starring Kiernan Shipka, is a gripping, psychologically coherent foray into American Gothic, PEOPLE's critic says
Heather Graham
Sexy at Every Age
Heather Graham's Workout Secret: Pole Dancing
Hell
's Belle
Why Work Is Fun for Heather Graham
Heather Graham: Actress
Burns, Graham Split
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
PEOPLE.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://people.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.