Heath Ledger

Heath Ledger
Full Name
Hometown

Most Recent

Michelle Williams Recalls When Jeremy Strong Moved in with Her After Heath Ledger's Death
"Jeremy [Strong] was serious enough to hold the weight of a child's broken heart," Michelle Williams says of daughter Matilda after Heath Ledger's death
Jake Gyllenhaal Recalls 'Really Deep and Fun' Experience Making Brokeback Mountain with Heath Ledger
"It showed me, I think, how devoted he was as an actor," Jake Gyllenhaal said of making 2005's Brokeback Mountain with Heath Ledger
Actors Who've Scored Oscar Nominations for Playing the Same Character
Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose were both nominated for their turns as Anita in West Side Story, Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix both won Oscars for their performances as The Joker, and more actors who were nominated for playing the same characters 
Andrew Garfield Remembers Costar Heath Ledger as 'Gift to the World' 14 Years After His Death
Andrew Garfield costarred with Heath Ledger in The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Got the Same Tattoo Designed by Heath Ledger: 'It's Like an Angel'
"Heath was an incredibly restless, creative person," Matt Damon said of the late actor
Julia Stiles Reflects on Working with Heath Ledger: 'He Wasn't Trying to Compete with Me'
Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger had breakout performances in 1999's 10 Things I Hate About You
Advertisement

More Heath Ledger

Heath Ledger Almost Starred in Moulin Rouge with Nicole Kidman After 'Beautiful' Audition
Heath Ledger and Nicole Kidman had "beautiful" chemistry while auditioning together for Moulin Rouge
Actors Who Received Posthumous Academy Award Nominations
These stars' moving performances left legacies that have lasted beyond their too-short lives
Joseph Gordon-Levitt Remembers 10 Things I Hate About You and Heath Ledger on Movie's Anniversary
Stars Who Received Posthumous Golden Globe Nominations and Wins
Heather Graham Shares Rare Photos of Her Time with Heath Ledger: He Was 'Such a Special Person'
Kate Mara Recalls Heath Ledger Taking Her 'Under His Wing' on the Set of Brokeback Mountain
Heath Ledger Wanted to Direct a Movie Version of The Queen's Gambit Before His Death

Heath Ledger was in talks to direct a movie version of the hit Netflix series

All Heath Ledger

Julia Stiles Says It's Challenging to Watch 10 Things I Hate About You: 'I Look Away'
Movies // July 05, 2019
Kate Bosworth Remembers Heath Ledger on What Would Have Been the Late Actor's 40th Birthday
Movies // April 04, 2019
Michelle Williams Talks Parenting Daughter Matilda, 13, on Late Heath Ledger's 40th Birthday
Parents // April 04, 2019
10 Things I Hate About You Director Recalls Heath Ledger's 'Palpable Sexuality' as Movie Turns 20
Movies // March 27, 2019
Busy Philipps Felt Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger Would Get Back Together After Split
Movies // October 16, 2018
Maggie Gyllenhaal Remembers Working with 'Amazing' Heath Ledger on The Dark Knight
Movies // October 11, 2018
All the Throwback Set Photos You Need to See, From The Princess Diaries to That '70s Show
Celebrity // August 06, 2018
Rose Byrne Shares Throwback Photo with 'Goofball' Heath Ledger from Their Teen Years
Movies // August 02, 2018
Michelle Williams and New Husband Have a Connection 'She Has Not Experienced Since Heath Ledger'
Movies // August 01, 2018
Heath Ledger's Dad Says He's 'Terribly Happy' Michelle Williams Married: 'It's Great'
Movies // July 30, 2018
Michelle Williams Tells Daughter Matilda Heath Ledger 'Loved Me Before Anybody Thought I Was Pretty'
Parents // July 26, 2018
Michelle Williams Says She Left N.Y.C. to Escape 'Scary' Times After Heath Ledger's Death
Movies // July 26, 2018
The Dark Knight Turns 10: How the Joker Took a Toll on Heath Ledger Before His Death at 28
Movies // July 18, 2018
Heath Ledger, Jared Leto, and More Actors Who Have Played the Joker Through the Years
Movies // January 21, 2022
Busy Philipps Is 'Hyper Protective' of Michelle Williams and Daughter After Heath Ledger's Death
Movies // April 05, 2018
Naomi Watts Calls Former Boyfriend Heath Ledger a 'Darling Heart' on Late Actor's 39th Birthday
Movies // April 04, 2018
Heath Ledger Would Have Been 39 Today — Friends and Family Remember His 'Desperate' Final Weeks
Movies // April 04, 2018
It's Just Too Good to Be True! The 10 Things I Hate About You House Is for Sale for $1.6 Million
Home // March 13, 2018
Busy Philipps Flies to Be with BFF Michelle Williams on Anniversary of Heath Ledger's Death
Movies // January 23, 2018
Naomi Watts Remembers Former Boyfriend Heath Ledger on the 10-Year Anniversary of His Death
Movies // January 22, 2018
Busy Philipps Cries in Car While Remembering Heath Ledger on 10-Year Anniversary of His Death
Movies // January 22, 2018
Heath Ledger's Sister Remembers Her Brother 10 Years After His Death: He Was My 'Soul Mate'
Movies // January 22, 2018
Heath Ledger Died 10 Years Ago Today — Friends and Family Remember His 'Desperate' Final Weeks
Movies // January 22, 2018
Heath Ledger's Sister Remembers Her 'Soul Mate' Brother 10 Years After His Death
Movies // January 16, 2018
Pennywise vs. the Joker: It's Bill Skarsgard Compares and Contrasts His Terrifying Performance to Heath Ledger's
Movies // September 09, 2017
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com