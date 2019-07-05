Heath Ledger

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
News
All News
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
All Lifestyle
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
All Shopping
People Tested
Podcasts
All Podcasts
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
News
News
See All News
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
Entertainment
See All Entertainment
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
Shopping
See All Shopping
People Tested
Podcasts
Podcasts
See All Podcasts
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
People.com
Heath Ledger
Heath Ledger
Share
Heath Ledger
Heath Ledger
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Michelle Williams Recalls When Jeremy Strong Moved in with Her After Heath Ledger's Death
"Jeremy [Strong] was serious enough to hold the weight of a child's broken heart," Michelle Williams says of daughter Matilda after Heath Ledger's death
Read More
Jake Gyllenhaal Recalls 'Really Deep and Fun' Experience Making
Brokeback Mountain
with Heath Ledger
"It showed me, I think, how devoted he was as an actor," Jake Gyllenhaal said of making 2005's
Brokeback Mountain
with Heath Ledger
Read More
Actors Who've Scored Oscar Nominations for Playing the Same Character
Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose were both nominated for their turns as Anita in West Side Story, Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix both won Oscars for their performances as The Joker, and more actors who were nominated for playing the same characters
Read More
Andrew Garfield Remembers Costar Heath Ledger as 'Gift to the World' 14 Years After His Death
Andrew Garfield costarred with Heath Ledger in
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
Read More
Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Got the Same Tattoo Designed by Heath Ledger: 'It's Like an Angel'
"Heath was an incredibly restless, creative person," Matt Damon said of the late actor
Read More
Julia Stiles Reflects on Working with Heath Ledger: 'He Wasn't Trying to Compete with Me'
Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger had breakout performances in 1999's
10 Things I Hate About You
Read More
Advertisement
More Heath Ledger
Heath Ledger Almost Starred in
Moulin Rouge
with Nicole Kidman After 'Beautiful' Audition
Heath Ledger and Nicole Kidman had "beautiful" chemistry while auditioning together for
Moulin Rouge
Actors Who Received Posthumous Academy Award Nominations
These stars' moving performances left legacies that have lasted beyond their too-short lives
Joseph Gordon-Levitt Remembers
10 Things I Hate About You
and Heath Ledger on Movie's Anniversary
Stars Who Received Posthumous Golden Globe Nominations and Wins
Heather Graham Shares Rare Photos of Her Time with Heath Ledger: He Was 'Such a Special Person'
Kate Mara Recalls Heath Ledger Taking Her 'Under His Wing' on the Set of
Brokeback Mountain
Heath Ledger Wanted to Direct a Movie Version of
The Queen's Gambit
Before His Death
Heath Ledger was in talks to direct a movie version of the hit Netflix series
Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Heath Ledger 'Refused' to Present at Oscars Over
Brokeback Mountain
Joke
Joker
Review: Joaquin Phoenix Isn't Clowning Around as the Terrifying Batman Villain
Bachelor
Fans Think John Paul Jones Is the Son of Julia Stiles & Heath Ledger's Film Characters
A Comprehensive List of the Dreamiest High School Heartthrobs from Your Favorite Teen Movies
Jake Gyllenhaal 'Loved' That Heath Ledger Would Shut Down Homophobic
Brokeback Mountain
Jokes
All Heath Ledger
Julia Stiles Says It's Challenging to Watch
10 Things I Hate About You
: 'I Look Away'
Movies
//
July 05, 2019
Kate Bosworth Remembers Heath Ledger on What Would Have Been the Late Actor's 40th Birthday
Movies
//
April 04, 2019
Michelle Williams Talks Parenting Daughter Matilda, 13, on Late Heath Ledger's 40th Birthday
Parents
//
April 04, 2019
10 Things I Hate About You
Director Recalls Heath Ledger's 'Palpable Sexuality' as Movie Turns 20
Movies
//
March 27, 2019
Busy Philipps Felt Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger Would Get Back Together After Split
Movies
//
October 16, 2018
Maggie Gyllenhaal Remembers Working with 'Amazing' Heath Ledger on
The Dark Knight
Movies
//
October 11, 2018
All the Throwback Set Photos You Need to See, From
The Princess Diaries
to That '70s Show
Celebrity
//
August 06, 2018
Rose Byrne Shares Throwback Photo with 'Goofball' Heath Ledger from Their Teen Years
Movies
//
August 02, 2018
Michelle Williams and New Husband Have a Connection 'She Has Not Experienced Since Heath Ledger'
Movies
//
August 01, 2018
Heath Ledger's Dad Says He's 'Terribly Happy' Michelle Williams Married: 'It's Great'
Movies
//
July 30, 2018
Michelle Williams Tells Daughter Matilda Heath Ledger 'Loved Me Before Anybody Thought I Was Pretty'
Parents
//
July 26, 2018
Michelle Williams Says She Left N.Y.C. to Escape 'Scary' Times After Heath Ledger's Death
Movies
//
July 26, 2018
The Dark Knight
Turns 10: How the Joker Took a Toll on Heath Ledger Before His Death at 28
Movies
//
July 18, 2018
Heath Ledger, Jared Leto, and More Actors Who Have Played the Joker Through the Years
Movies
//
January 21, 2022
Busy Philipps Is 'Hyper Protective' of Michelle Williams and Daughter After Heath Ledger's Death
Movies
//
April 05, 2018
Naomi Watts Calls Former Boyfriend Heath Ledger a 'Darling Heart' on Late Actor's 39th Birthday
Movies
//
April 04, 2018
Heath Ledger Would Have Been 39 Today — Friends and Family Remember His 'Desperate' Final Weeks
Movies
//
April 04, 2018
It's Just Too Good to Be True! The
10 Things I Hate About You House
Is for Sale for $1.6 Million
Home
//
March 13, 2018
Busy Philipps Flies to Be with BFF Michelle Williams on Anniversary of Heath Ledger's Death
Movies
//
January 23, 2018
Naomi Watts Remembers Former Boyfriend Heath Ledger on the 10-Year Anniversary of His Death
Movies
//
January 22, 2018
Busy Philipps Cries in Car While Remembering Heath Ledger on 10-Year Anniversary of His Death
Movies
//
January 22, 2018
Heath Ledger's Sister Remembers Her Brother 10 Years After His Death: He Was My 'Soul Mate'
Movies
//
January 22, 2018
Heath Ledger Died 10 Years Ago Today — Friends and Family Remember His 'Desperate' Final Weeks
Movies
//
January 22, 2018
Heath Ledger's Sister Remembers Her 'Soul Mate' Brother 10 Years After His Death
Movies
//
January 16, 2018
Pennywise vs. the Joker: It's Bill Skarsgard Compares and Contrasts His Terrifying Performance to Heath Ledger's
Movies
//
September 09, 2017
Load More
Heath Ledger
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
PEOPLE.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://people.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.