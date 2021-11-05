Harry Styles

Harry Styles
Full Name
Hometown

Most Recent

Olivia Wilde Wears Jumpsuit of Her 'Dreams' to Harry Styles' Birthday Celebration: 'Happy, Happy'
On Wednesday, the Don't Worry Darling director shared a pair of snapshots in which she sported a floral, hippie-inspired jumpsuit
Harry Styles Smiles in Eternals Photos as Olivia Wilde Says She's 'Obviously' Watching the Movie Now
Eternals star Gemma Chan shared behind-the-scenes photos to celebrate the release of the Marvel movie on Disney+
Julie Bowen Says She'd Come Out of Dating 'Retirement' for Harry Styles: 'Look at Him!'
Julie Bowen saw Harry Styles live in concert last November for his Fine Line tour
Kanye West, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Doja Cat Confirmed for Coachella 2022
Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Ari Lennox and Phoebe Bridgers are also slated to perform at the concert festival in Indio, California
Watch Salma Hayek Crack Up Her Eternals Costars in Hilarious Gag Reel
The behind-the-scenes gag reel of Marvel's Eternals also shows a glimpse of Harry Styles and Patton Oswalt filming their end-credits scene together
Harry Styles Is 'Slowly Getting to Know' Girlfriend Olivia Wilde's Kids: Source
With the couple getting ready to celebrate their one-year mark, Styles has been gradually spending more time with Wilde's two children
Advertisement

More Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde Is 'Happier Than I've Ever Been' amid Harry Styles Romance: 'Wonderful to Feel That'
"I think we owe it to children to be happy," mother-of-two Olivia Wilde tells Vogue about how her kids pick up on her personal happiness
Harry Styles Will Headline Capital One Beach Bash Concert in Miami — and It's Free!
Khalid will also perform at the Beach Bash
Harry Styles Says 'Goodbye for Now' After Final Tour Show in N.Y.: 'I Won't Ever Forget It'
Mom Whose Daughter Came Out as Gay to Her at Harry Styles Concert Says She's 'Very Proud of Her'
Lizzo Poses for Photos with 'Besties' BTS at Harry Styles Concert in L.A.: 'Did We Just Become BFFs?'
Olivia Wilde Rocks Harry Styles Love On Tour Merch During Los Angeles Coffee Run
Olivia Wilde Supports Harry Styles' New Beauty Brand on Instagram: 'I Find This Very Pleasing'

The couple have been romantically linked since January

All Harry Styles

Harry Styles Helps Fan Come Out to Her Mom During His Concert: 'Lisa, She's Gay!'
Music // November 05, 2021
Giannis Antetokounmpo Is 'Big' Harry Styles Fan: Went to His 'Concert and It Was 99% Women and Me'
Sports // November 04, 2021
Harry Styles Dresses as Dorothy from The Wizard Of Oz During Halloween-Themed Concert in N.Y.C.
Style // October 31, 2021
Why Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Romantic Compatibility Is 'Really Strong,' According to a Celeb Astrologer
Celebrity // October 26, 2021
Olivia Wilde Rocks Harry Styles' 'Treat People with Kindness' Merch While Out and About in L.A.
Style // October 21, 2021
Billy Porter Criticizes Vogue for Featuring Harry Styles in a Dress: 'I Was the First One Doing It'
Style // October 18, 2021
Matt Damon Says He 'Knew Every Word to Every Song' at the Harry Styles Concert with His Daughters
Parents // October 13, 2021
Harry Styles Hits the Golf Course with Carolina Hurricanes Players in Between Tour Shows
Sports // October 12, 2021
Harry Styles Confirms His Hit Song 'Watermelon Sugar' Is, in Part, 'About the Female Orgasm'
Music // October 04, 2021
Harry Styles Helps Fan Reveal Sex of Baby on the Way at Concert: 'That's What I Wanted!'
Parents // October 01, 2021
Stars Who Aren't Going to the 2021 Met Gala and Why
Style // September 13, 2021
Florence Pugh and Harry Styles Share a Steamy Kiss in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling Teaser
Movies // September 13, 2021
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde 'Seem Very Serious and Happy' with Each Other, Says Source
Music // September 08, 2021
Olivia Wilde Shows Support for Harry Styles at His Las Vegas Concert
Music // September 05, 2021
Lisa Rinna Jokingly Wishes Daughter Amelia Hamlin Was Dating Harry Styles Instead of Scott Disick
TV // August 26, 2021
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Perfect Their Coordinating Couples Style with Ripped Jeans and Tees
Style // August 10, 2021
Jennifer Aniston Jokes About Matching with Harry Styles: 'Just Call Me Harriet Styles'
Style // August 04, 2021
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Share a Kiss and Dance on a Yacht During Romantic Getaway in Italy
Movies // July 07, 2021
Lenny Kravitz Says He Could 'Possibly' See How His Own Fashion Choices Influenced Harry Styles'
Music // June 25, 2021
Salma Hayek's Pet Rescue Owl Once Coughed Up a Hairball on Harry Styles' Head: 'He Didn't Scream'
Pets // June 15, 2021
Bob Saget Calls Wife Kelly Rizzo His 'Princess Charming' in Funny Video While Singing Harry Styles
TV // June 01, 2021
Ed Sheeran Says He Was 'Third Choice' for Yesterday Role After These Musicians: They 'Said No'
Movies // May 31, 2021
Harry Styles Hits the Brit Awards Red Carpet in a Bold Gucci Suit with Statement-Making Handbag
Style // May 11, 2021
Harry Styles and The Crown's Emma Corrin Share a Kiss While Filming My Policeman
Movies // May 07, 2021
Gucci Taps Harry Styles, Diane Keaton, Serena Williams and More for Talk Show-Inspired Campaign
Style // April 22, 2021
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com