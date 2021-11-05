Harry Styles

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
News
All News
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
All Lifestyle
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Shopping
Tech
PeopleTV
Shopping
All Shopping
Coupons
Podcasts
All Podcasts
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
News
News
See All News
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Entertainment
Entertainment
See All Entertainment
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Shopping
Tech
PeopleTV
Shopping
Shopping
See All Shopping
Coupons
Podcasts
Podcasts
See All Podcasts
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text:
212-479-1704
People.com
Harry Styles
Harry Styles
Share
Harry Styles
Harry Styles
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Olivia Wilde Wears Jumpsuit of Her 'Dreams' to Harry Styles' Birthday Celebration: 'Happy, Happy'
On Wednesday, the
Don't Worry Darling
director shared a pair of snapshots in which she sported a floral, hippie-inspired jumpsuit
Read More
Harry Styles Smiles in
Eternals
Photos as Olivia Wilde Says She's 'Obviously' Watching the Movie Now
Eternals
star Gemma Chan shared behind-the-scenes photos to celebrate the release of the Marvel movie on Disney+
Read More
Julie Bowen Says She'd Come Out of Dating 'Retirement' for Harry Styles: 'Look at Him!'
Julie Bowen saw Harry Styles live in concert last November for his
Fine Line
tour
Read More
Kanye West, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Doja Cat Confirmed for Coachella 2022
Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Ari Lennox and Phoebe Bridgers are also slated to perform at the concert festival in Indio, California
Read More
Watch Salma Hayek Crack Up Her
Eternals
Costars in Hilarious Gag Reel
The behind-the-scenes gag reel of Marvel's
Eternals
also shows a glimpse of Harry Styles and Patton Oswalt filming their end-credits scene together
Read More
Harry Styles Is 'Slowly Getting to Know' Girlfriend Olivia Wilde's Kids: Source
With the couple getting ready to celebrate their one-year mark, Styles has been gradually spending more time with Wilde's two children
Read More
Advertisement
More Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde Is 'Happier Than I've Ever Been' amid Harry Styles Romance: 'Wonderful to Feel That'
"I think we owe it to children to be happy," mother-of-two Olivia Wilde tells
Vogue
about how her kids pick up on her personal happiness
Harry Styles Will Headline Capital One Beach Bash Concert in Miami — and It's Free!
Khalid will also perform at the Beach Bash
Harry Styles Says 'Goodbye for Now' After Final Tour Show in N.Y.: 'I Won't Ever Forget It'
Mom Whose Daughter Came Out as Gay to Her at Harry Styles Concert Says She's 'Very Proud of Her'
Lizzo Poses for Photos with 'Besties' BTS at Harry Styles Concert in L.A.: 'Did We Just Become BFFs?'
Olivia Wilde Rocks Harry Styles Love On Tour Merch During Los Angeles Coffee Run
Olivia Wilde Supports Harry Styles' New Beauty Brand on Instagram: 'I Find This Very Pleasing'
The couple have been romantically linked since January
Related
Harry Styles Says He Tries to 'Compartmentalize' His Work and Personal Life: 'Life Is About Learning'
Harry Styles Breaks Silence About His Surprise
Eternals
Role: 'It Was a Great Experience'
Harry Styles Introduces His New Beauty Brand Pleasing: 'It's About Helping You Feel Beautiful'
Eternals
Director Chloé Zhao Says She's 'Kept Tabs' on Harry Styles Since His Role in
Dunkirk
Olivia Wilde Spotted Wearing Same Necklace as Boyfriend Harry Styles by Eagle-Eyed Fan
All Harry Styles
Harry Styles Helps Fan Come Out to Her Mom During His Concert: 'Lisa, She's Gay!'
Music
//
November 05, 2021
Giannis Antetokounmpo Is 'Big' Harry Styles Fan: Went to His 'Concert and It Was 99% Women and Me'
Sports
//
November 04, 2021
Harry Styles Dresses as Dorothy from
The Wizard Of Oz
During Halloween-Themed Concert in N.Y.C.
Style
//
October 31, 2021
Why Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Romantic Compatibility Is 'Really Strong,' According to a Celeb Astrologer
Celebrity
//
October 26, 2021
Olivia Wilde Rocks Harry Styles' 'Treat People with Kindness' Merch While Out and About in L.A.
Style
//
October 21, 2021
Billy Porter Criticizes
Vogue
for Featuring Harry Styles in a Dress: 'I Was the First One Doing It'
Style
//
October 18, 2021
Matt Damon Says He 'Knew Every Word to Every Song' at the Harry Styles Concert with His Daughters
Parents
//
October 13, 2021
Harry Styles Hits the Golf Course with Carolina Hurricanes Players in Between Tour Shows
Sports
//
October 12, 2021
Harry Styles Confirms His Hit Song 'Watermelon Sugar' Is, in Part, 'About the Female Orgasm'
Music
//
October 04, 2021
Harry Styles Helps Fan Reveal Sex of Baby on the Way at Concert: 'That's What I Wanted!'
Parents
//
October 01, 2021
Stars Who Aren't Going to the 2021 Met Gala and Why
Style
//
September 13, 2021
Florence Pugh and Harry Styles Share a Steamy Kiss in Olivia Wilde's
Don't Worry Darling
Teaser
Movies
//
September 13, 2021
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde 'Seem Very Serious and Happy' with Each Other, Says Source
Music
//
September 08, 2021
Olivia Wilde Shows Support for Harry Styles at His Las Vegas Concert
Music
//
September 05, 2021
Lisa Rinna Jokingly Wishes Daughter Amelia Hamlin Was Dating Harry Styles Instead of Scott Disick
TV
//
August 26, 2021
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Perfect Their Coordinating Couples Style with Ripped Jeans and Tees
Style
//
August 10, 2021
Jennifer Aniston Jokes About Matching with Harry Styles: 'Just Call Me Harriet Styles'
Style
//
August 04, 2021
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Share a Kiss and Dance on a Yacht During Romantic Getaway in Italy
Movies
//
July 07, 2021
Lenny Kravitz Says He Could 'Possibly' See How His Own Fashion Choices Influenced Harry Styles'
Music
//
June 25, 2021
Salma Hayek's Pet Rescue Owl Once Coughed Up a Hairball on Harry Styles' Head: 'He Didn't Scream'
Pets
//
June 15, 2021
Bob Saget Calls Wife Kelly Rizzo His 'Princess Charming' in Funny Video While Singing Harry Styles
TV
//
June 01, 2021
Ed Sheeran Says He Was 'Third Choice' for
Yesterday
Role After These Musicians: They 'Said No'
Movies
//
May 31, 2021
Harry Styles Hits the Brit Awards Red Carpet in a Bold Gucci Suit with Statement-Making Handbag
Style
//
May 11, 2021
Harry Styles and
The Crown
's Emma Corrin Share a Kiss While Filming
My Policeman
Movies
//
May 07, 2021
Gucci Taps Harry Styles, Diane Keaton, Serena Williams and More for Talk Show-Inspired Campaign
Style
//
April 22, 2021
Load More
Harry Styles
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
PEOPLE.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://people.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.