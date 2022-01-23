Hannah Brown
- Full Name
- Hannah Kelsey Brown
- Hometown
- Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- hannahbrown
- https://twitter.com/hannahbrown
- Notable Projects
- The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , Dancing with the Stars
- Born
- 09/24/1994
- Age
- 27
FAQs
- Who is Hannah Brown dating?
Hannah Brown has been dating fashion sales director Adam Woolard since 2020. Brown told PEOPLE that they met on a dating app.
- How does Hannah Brown know Matt James?
Hannah Brown knows Matt James through Tyler Cameron, who was the runner-up on Brown's Bachelorette season. Cameron is close friends with James and dated Brown after her engagement to Jed Wyatt ended.
- What sorority was Hannah Brown in?
Hannah Brown was a member of the University of Alabama's Alpha Chi Omega chapter.
- Where does Hannah Brown live?
Hannah Brown lives in Los Angeles.