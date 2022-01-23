Hannah Brown

Hannah Brown is an American reality TV star. She represented Alabama in the 2018 Miss USA pageant and then shortly after that was cast in the Colton Underwood season of ABC's The Bachelor. Brown went on to star in The Bachelorette in 2019, but her engagement to winner Jed Wyatt was short-lived. That same year Brown competed on and won ABC's Dancing with the Stars.
Hannah Brown
Full Name
Hannah Kelsey Brown
Hometown
Tuscaloosa, Alabama
instagram
hannahbrown
twitter
https://twitter.com/hannahbrown
Notable Projects
The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , Dancing with the Stars
Born
09/24/1994
Age
27

FAQs

Who is Hannah Brown dating?

Hannah Brown has been dating fashion sales director Adam Woolard since 2020. Brown told PEOPLE that they met on a dating app.

How does Hannah Brown know Matt James?

Hannah Brown knows Matt James through Tyler Cameron, who was the runner-up on Brown's Bachelorette season. Cameron is close friends with James and dated Brown after her engagement to Jed Wyatt ended.

What sorority was Hannah Brown in?

Hannah Brown was a member of the University of Alabama's Alpha Chi Omega chapter.

Where does Hannah Brown live?

Hannah Brown lives in Los Angeles.

Most Recent

Hannah Brown and Boyfriend Adam Woolard Introduce Their New Pup Wally: 'I'm an Official Dog Mom'
"Wally Meets World," Hannah Brown wrote on Instagram, introducing her and boyfriend Adam Woolard's new Australian labradoodle puppy
Hannah Brown Details Her Struggles with Sleep Paralysis: 'It's Super Scary'
The former Bachelorette said it feels like she "already had an alternate morning in my sleep paralysis state"
Bachelorette Alum Hannah Brown Shows Off Matching Christmas Pajamas with Boyfriend Adam Woolard
Hannah Brown and fashion sales director Adam Woolard have been dating for over a year
Hannah Brown Celebrates Christmas with Brother Patrick's Fiancée Who Once Dated Jed Wyatt
Jed Wyatt was allegedly dating Haley Stevens when he filmed Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette
Bachelor Alums Hannah Brown and Matt James Reunite for TikTok Dance: 'Back at It Again'
Hannah Brown and Matt James competed on Dancing with the Stars after their time on the Bachelor franchise
Hannah Brown and Boyfriend Adam Woolard Spend Romantic Weekend in N.Y.C.
The couple posted photos of their holiday date at Rockefeller Center
More Hannah Brown

Tyler Cameron Reacts to Hannah Brown Being 'Deeply Hurt' by His Rejection: 'I've Got Receipts Too'
"She's got to sell books, she's got to make headlines," Tyler Cameron said of ex Hannah Brown's revelations about him in her new memoir, God Bless This Mess
Hannah Brown Opens Up About the Tragic Murder of Her Aunt and Cousins: 'It Changed Everything'
The reality star details the traumatic story in her memoir, God Bless This Mess
Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Had Pancreatic Cancer at Age 11
Hannah Ann Sluss Appears to Shade Ex Peter Weber After News that He Hooked Up with Hannah Brown
Peter Weber on Sleeping with Hannah Brown While His Bachelor Season Aired: 'Our Little Secret's Out'
The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Opens Up About Boyfriend Adam Woolard: 'He Makes Me Feel So Safe'
The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Recalls Being 'Deeply Hurt' by Tyler Cameron: 'He Rejected Me'

"I was really caught off-guard," recalls Hannah Brown of learning that Tyler Cameron was dating Gigi Hadid in 2019

