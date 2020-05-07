Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey Denies She Has Breast Implants: 'God Gave Me These'
"And [He] gave Chloe the booty," the actress joked of her sister Chloe Bailey as she addressed rumors that she has breast implants
Disney Princess Actresses Gather Onstage at 2022 Oscars to Celebrate New Princess: 'Welcome Babe'
Lily James, Halle Bailey, and Naomi Scott presented the award for Best Animated Feature and celebrated their roles as Disney princesses
Halle Bailey Says 'Part of Your World' Was Her Favorite Song for Live-Action Little Mermaid
"That's my number one," Halle Bailey said of the song that Ariel sings as she dreams about the world above water
Halle Bailey Cast as Nettie in The Color Purple as Producer Oprah Winfrey Praises Her 'Strength'
"The memory of her, the feeling of her ... comes through, even when you're only hearing her voice from her letters," Oprah Winfrey praised Halle Bailey
Halle Berry Hilariously Reacts to Being Mistaken for The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey
The Academy Award-winning actress responded to one lucky Twitter user writing, "… wrong Halle lol," after they tweeted they couldn't wait to see her in the upcoming Disney live-action remake
Disney's Live-Action The Little Mermaid with Halle Bailey Hits Theaters Memorial Day Weekend 2023
The movie will also star Javier Bardem, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Jonah Hauer-King and Melissa McCarthy
Halle Bailey Wraps Filming Disney's The Little Mermaid: 'We Have Finally Made It'
Bailey is set to play Ariel in the live-action Disney movie 
Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King Film Scenes for Disney's Little Mermaid on Italian Beach
Halle Bailey is portraying the titular mermaid Ariel while Jonah Hauer-King will be starring opposite her as her love interest, Prince Eric
The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey Shares Adorable Photo of New Cat Named Poseidon 
Halle Bailey On Overcoming Racism After The Little Mermaid Casting: 'Just Keep Pushing'
Halle Bailey Says She Doesn't 'Pay Attention to Negativity' of Her Little Mermaid Casting
Chloe Bailey Was 'Screaming and Crying' When Sister Halle Was Cast as Ariel in Little Mermaid
New Little Mermaid Star Halle Bailey and Sister Chloe Hit The Lion King Premiere

The R&B stars were at The Lion King premiere in part to celebrate their mentor, Beyoncé, who voices the character of Nala

