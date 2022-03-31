Hailee Steinfeld is an American actress and singer. Her 2010 breakout role in the western drama True Grit earned Steinfeld an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. In 2017, she received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance as the lead in The Edge of Seventeen (2017). Steinfield has also starred in the action films, Bumblee (2018) and Hawkeye (2021).
In 2015, Steinfeld's performance in Pitch Perfect 2 led to a record deal for the actress with Republic Records. Her debut single, "Love Myself," went platinum later that same year. Steinfeld has collaborated on music with artists such as Alesso, Zedd, DNCE and Florida Georgia Line.