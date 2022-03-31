Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld is an American actress and singer. Her 2010 breakout role in the western drama True Grit earned Steinfeld an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. In 2017, she received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance as the lead in The Edge of Seventeen (2017). Steinfield has also starred in the action films, Bumblee (2018) and Hawkeye (2021). 

In 2015, Steinfeld's performance in Pitch Perfect 2 led to a record deal for the actress with Republic Records. Her debut single, "Love Myself," went platinum later that same year. Steinfeld has collaborated on music with artists such as Alesso, Zedd, DNCE and Florida Georgia Line.
Hailee Steinfeld Says New Song 'Coast' Is a 'Taste of What's to Come': 'Been a Long Time Coming'
Steinfeld's newest role as a brand ambassador for Core Hydration marks the release of "Coast," which is available for pre-save now
Hailee Steinfeld Reveals That She Has Added a Second Dog to Her Fur Family: 'Meet Brando'
The Hawkeye star also owns a Yorkshire terrier named Martini, who joined her family in early 2020
Former Child Stars Who Are All Grown Up Tonight at the 2022 SAG Awards
From Haley Joel Osment and Hailee Steinfeld to Kirsten Dunst and Kieran Culkin: see stars who got their start as kids now all dressed up on the 2022 SAG Awards red carpet
Hailee Steinfeld's Biggest Movie and TV Roles Before Playing Kate Bishop on Marvel's Hawkeye
The actress has starred in a handful of notable movies and shows, including the Pitch Perfect movies, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Dickinson
Hailee Steinfeld on What She Wants in a Partner: 'Loyal and Honest — but Confident in Themselves'
“I’m in a place right now where I’m pretty sure I know what I want for me, in relation­ships, work, and life in general,” the Hawkeye actress said
Hailee Steinfeld Teases Hawkeye Character Kate Bishop: 'a New York City Girl'
In the upcoming Disney+ series, Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop and Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton "embark on what ends up being a very wild journey right around Christmastime"
Hailee Steinfeld Sends Fans into a Frenzy with New Blonde Look at 2021 Met Gala: 'Angel'
Hailee Steinfeld debuted a blonde bob on the red carpet on Met Monday, her tenth time attending the fashion benefit
See Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner in Action in Disney+'s Hawkeye First Trailer
Florence Pugh's Yelena, who was introduced in the Marvel movie Black Widow, also stars in the upcoming series
Hailee Steinfeld's Dickinson to End with Season 3 — Watch Teaser
Jeremy Renner Mentored 'Wonderful Human' Hailee Steinfeld on Hawkeye Set: 'I Was Protecting Her'
Hailee Steinfeld on Child Stardom 10 Years After True Grit: Family Is 'Keeping Me Grounded'
Hailee Steinfeld 'Honored' to Be in Marvel's Hawkeye Series: 'It's Been a Really Fun Journey'
The 'Vote' Face Mask Hailey Bieber, Vanessa Hudgens, and More Celebs Wear Is 50% Off Today

At 90 cents apiece, they're likely to sell out

