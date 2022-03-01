Gwen Stefani
- Full Name
- Gwen Renee Stefani
- Hometown
- Fullerton, CA
- gwenstefani
- Notable Projects
- The Voice , No Doubt
- Born
- 02/16/1990
- Age
- 32
FAQs
- What are No Doubt's top songs?
"Don't Speak," "Just A Girl," "Hey Baby," "Spiderwebs," "Ex-Girlfriend"
- What are Gwen Stefani's top solo songs?
"Hollaback Girl," "Cool," "Rich Girl," "What You Waiting For," "The Sweet Escape."
- How did Gwen Stefani meet Blake Shelton?
On the set of The Voice, where they both were coaches