Gwen Stefani is a popular singer, songwriter, producer, and television personality. She first rose to fame as the lead vocalist and co-founder of the band No Doubt, founded in 1986, who released hit songs including "Just a Girl", "Spiderwebs", and "Don't Speak." Stefani embarked on her solo career in 2004, releasing the hit album "Love. Angel. Music. Baby." to commercial and critical success. Throughout her decades long music career, Stefani has sold over 9 million records as a solo artist and won three Grammy Awards, an American Music Award, Brit Award, World Music Award, and two Billboard Music Awards. Stefani expanded into fashion In 2003 with her clothing line L.A.M.B., which later came to include the 2005 Harajuku Lovers line. Beginning in 2014, Stefani has appeared as a judge on five seasons of the NBC show "The Voice."
Full Name
Gwen Renee Stefani
Hometown
Fullerton, CA
instagram
gwenstefani
twitter
gwenstefani
Notable Projects
The Voice , No Doubt
Born
02/16/1990
Age
32

FAQs

What are No Doubt's top songs?

"Don't Speak," "Just A Girl," "Hey Baby," "Spiderwebs," "Ex-Girlfriend"

What are Gwen Stefani's top solo songs?

"Hollaback Girl," "Cool," "Rich Girl," "What You Waiting For," "The Sweet Escape."

How did Gwen Stefani meet Blake Shelton?

On the set of The Voice, where they both were coaches

