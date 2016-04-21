Guy Ritchie

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
News
All News
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
All Lifestyle
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
All Shopping
People Tested
Podcasts
All Podcasts
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
News
News
See All News
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
Entertainment
See All Entertainment
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
Shopping
See All Shopping
People Tested
Podcasts
Podcasts
See All Podcasts
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
People.com
Guy Ritchie
Guy Ritchie
Share
Guy Ritchie
Guy Ritchie
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
See Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza and More as Spies in Trailer for Guy Ritchie's New Film
Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre
, directed by Guy Ritchie, stars Jason Statham, Josh Hartnett, Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes and Bugzy Malone
Read More
Charlie Hunnam Celebrates 40th Birthday with Sweet Video Tribute from Guy Ritchie — Watch!
Guy Ritchie has worked with Charlie Hunnam on two previous projects — 2017's
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
and 2020's
The Gentlemen
Read More
Charlie Hunnam Admits Things 'Went Wrong' with
King Arthur
: Didn't 'Make the Movie We Wanted'
"The idea was that if it was a success, we would've made several of those films," said Charlie Hunnam of the would-be
King Arthur
film franchise
Read More
Guy Ritchie & Hugh Grant Recreate Photo of Their Dads Serving in Military Together 65 Years Ago
The British stars also learned that a production assistant on their latest film has a grandfather who served alongside their own dads
Read More
You Can Now Rent Madonna and Guy Ritchie's Former London Home for $973 per Night
Live like Madonna and Guy Ritchie for a night — or at least, how they used to
Read More
Their Mini-Mes! David Beckham and Guy Ritchie Bring Their Sons to
King Arthur
Premiere in London
David Beckham celebrated his acting debut with son Brooklyn at the European premiere of
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
in London
Read More
Advertisement
More Guy Ritchie
Rocco Ritchie Steps Out with Model Kim Turnbull After Mom Madonna Adopts Twin Girls
The outing comes just days after Rocco Ritchie's mother, Madonna, adopted twin girls from Malawi
Madonna Says She 'Will Do Whatever She Can' to Support Son Rocco Following His Arrest for Possession of Marijuana
"I love my son very much," Madonna said in her statement to PEOPLE
Madonna Hits Premiere of Beatles Documentary While in London Looking After Son Rocco
'Concerned' Madonna Flew to London When Ex Guy Ritchie Allegedly Left Son Rocco 'Alone' After Custody Agreement: Source
Madonna and Son Rocco 'Relaxed' and 'Smiling and Laughing' at Dinner in London After Custody Battle Ends: Source
Madonna Addresses Custody Settlement as Son Rocco Remains with Guy Ritchie: 'We Are Family! No Matter Where We Are'
'Sometimes Moms Need to Be a Bitch': Madonna Posts Pointed Instagrams After Settling Custody Battle Over Son Rocco
Madonna's 8-month-long legal despite with former husband Guy Richie was resolved as of Wednesday
Madonna, Guy Ritchie Settle 8-Month-Long Custody Battle Over Son Rocco
Madonna's Emotional Trip to Africa Continues with Visit to Her Children's Birth Villages
Madonna and Guy Ritchie's Custody Battle Ends as Rocco Ritchie Returns to Manhattan
Guy Ritchie Relaxes in the Sun as Bikini-Clad Wife Jacqui Does All the Work in Fun Instagram Snap
Madonna Reunites with Son Rocco – See the Adorable Photo
All Guy Ritchie
Madonna Has 'Fun in London' with Son Rocco as She Continues to Mend Their Strained Relationship
Celebrity
//
April 21, 2016
Madonna Back in London Amid Ongoing Custody Battle Over Son Rocco
Celebrity
//
April 07, 2016
Madonna Celebrates Easter with Eggs for All Her Kids – Including Rocco
Celebrity
//
March 27, 2016
Madonna Sets Touring Record as Source Slams Reports of Custody Battle-Induced 'Meltdown': She Is a 'Pillar of Strength'
Crime
//
March 24, 2016
Inside Madonna and Guy Ritchie's Custody Battle: An in-Depth Look at Why Rocco Left His Mom, What Has Been Resolved – and What's Next
Crime
//
March 22, 2016
U.K. Judge Warns Madonna and Guy Ritchie Against Wasting Last Years of Rocco's Childhood in Custody Fight
Celebrity
//
March 21, 2016
Madonna Slams Speculation She Was Intoxicated at Show in Midst of Custody Battle: I Could 'Never' Perform 'High or Drunk'
Celebrity
//
March 15, 2016
Madonna Jokes About Sex During Australia Concert, Bemoans Her 'Private Life'
Celebrity
//
March 13, 2016
Madonna Seeks to 'Heal the Wounds' in Battle for Son Rocco with Ex-Husband Guy Ritchie, Singer's Attorney Says in Court
Crime
//
March 11, 2016
Madonna Dedicates Emotional Song to Son Rocco During Australian Concert Amid Custody Battle
Celebrity
//
March 10, 2016
Rocco Appears in Court as Madonna and Guy Ritchie's Custody Battle Moves to London: Judge Urges End to 'Deeply Regrettable' Dispute
Crime
//
March 10, 2016
Guy Ritchie 'Is Treading on Eggshells Not to Upset Madonna' as They Work Toward a Custody Agreement
Celebrity
//
March 09, 2016
Madonna Chokes Up Onstage While Discussing Son Rocco: I Hope 'He Knows How Much I Miss Him'
Crime
//
March 06, 2016
Madonna's Son Rocco Will Stay in London with Dad Guy Richie Until Warring Parents Reach Custody Agreement, Judge Says
Crime
//
March 02, 2016
'It Was Not a Happy Ending': Madonna Tells Crowd She Fired Her Trainer After She Allegedly Slept with Her Boyfriend
Celebrity
//
February 27, 2016
Madonna Hopes to See Son Rocco 'Soon' as Custody Battle Continues: 'I Miss This Boy'
Celebrity
//
February 22, 2016
'I Miss You': Madonna Pens Heartwarming Message to Son Rocco with Throwback Photo Amid Custody Battle
Celebrity
//
February 17, 2016
Madonna Longs for 'Days of Innocence' with Son Rocco as Custody Battle Rages on: 'How I Miss This Time'
Celebrity
//
December 02, 2020
Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla Have Spent the Week Rubbing Elbows With Tons of Celebs
Royals
//
February 05, 2016
Guy Ritchie 'Determined as Ever' for Son Rocco to Remain in His Custody After Madonna Visits Him in London Ahead of Rescheduled Court Date: Source
Celebrity
//
February 04, 2016
'One Word of Kindness, It Can Save Me': Madonna Thanks Fans Amid Custody Battle with Guy Ritchie
Celebrity
//
January 23, 2016
Did Madonna Drop the C-Bomb on Ex-Husband Guy Ritchie?
Celebrity
//
January 21, 2016
Guy Ritchie 'Thinks Madonna's Stern Parental Style Is Counterproductive': Source
Celebrity
//
January 15, 2016
Legal Expert Answers the Big Questions in Madonna-Guy Ritchie Custody Battle: If Ritchie Doesn't Make a 'Significant Effort' to Return Rocco Home, 'He Has a Long Road Ahead of Him'
Celebrity
//
January 13, 2016
Madonna's Son Rocco Rebelling Against His Mom, Wants to Stay with Dad Guy Ritchie Amid Custody Battle: Source
Celebrity
//
January 12, 2016
Load More
Guy Ritchie
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
PEOPLE.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://people.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.