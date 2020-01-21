Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg is a Swedish environmental activist. She rose to international fame in 2018 when she went on a "school strike" for climate change, which inspired the international youth movement School Strike for Climate. Thunberg was invited to speak at the 2019 UN Climate Action Summit and the 2019 and 2020 World Economic Forum events. She has received numerous awards and honors for her activism.
Full Name
Greta Tintin Eleonora Ernman Thunberg
Hometown
Stockholm, Sweden
instagram
gretathunberg
twitter
GretaThunberg
Notable Projects
climate change
Born
01/03/2009
Age
13

FAQs

Where does Greta Thunberg live?

Greta Thunberg lives in Stockholm, Sweden.

When did Greta Thunberg start protesting?

Greta Thunberg started her protest for more action against climate change on Aug. 20, 2018.

How did Greta Thunberg travel to the United States?

In order to speak at the 2019 UN Climate Action Summit, Greta Thunberg traveled to the United States on a boat powered by solar panels to ensure her trip would be carbon-neutral.

Where is Greta Thunberg going to college?

Greta Thunberg has not publicly announced where she plans to go to college.

