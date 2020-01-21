Greta Thunberg
- Full Name
- Greta Tintin Eleonora Ernman Thunberg
- Hometown
- Stockholm, Sweden
- gretathunberg
- GretaThunberg
- Notable Projects
- climate change
- Born
- 01/03/2009
- Age
- 13
FAQs
- Where does Greta Thunberg live?
Greta Thunberg lives in Stockholm, Sweden.
- When did Greta Thunberg start protesting?
Greta Thunberg started her protest for more action against climate change on Aug. 20, 2018.
- How did Greta Thunberg travel to the United States?
In order to speak at the 2019 UN Climate Action Summit, Greta Thunberg traveled to the United States on a boat powered by solar panels to ensure her trip would be carbon-neutral.
- Where is Greta Thunberg going to college?
Greta Thunberg has not publicly announced where she plans to go to college.