Gillian Anderson
- Full Name
- Gillian Leigh Anderson
- Hometown
- Chicago
- GillianA
- gilliana
- Notable Projects
- The X-Files , The Crown
- Born
- 08/09/1968
- Age
- 53
FAQs
- Why does Gillian Anderson have a British accent?
Gillian Anderson split time between the United States and England growing up and has lived in London since 2002. "It goes back and forth because I grew up in both places, so it depends on who I'm talking to," Anderson said of her accent in a 2021 interview with Scott Lawrence on YouTube.
- Who is Gillian Anderson married to?
Gillian Anderson isn't married. She was married to TV art director Clyde Klotz from 1994 to 1997. After that, she was married to photo journalist Julian Ozanne from 2004 to 2006.
- How old was Gillian Anderson on 'The X-Files'?
Gillian Anderson was cast as Agent Dana Scully in 'The X-Files' when she was 24. She told NPR's 'Fresh Air' podcast that she lied during her original audition and claimed she was 27.