Since the 1980s, Chris Murray has championed the genre now known as "rock photography" — most recently, images of the famous English musician, George Harrison, who helped change rock and roll history forever as the lead guitarist of The Beatles. In his book, George Harrison: Be Here Now
, which was published by Rizzoli, Murray features photographs by his late friend Barry Feinstein, who shot art for three of Harrison's solo albums, including All Things Must Pass
, the biggest selling solo album by a Beatle. Here, PEOPLE exclusively shares six rare photographs featured in the book in celebration of what would have been Harrison's 78th birthday.