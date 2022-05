Since the 1980s, Chris Murray has championed the genre now known as "rock photography" — most recently, images of the famous English musician, George Harrison, who helped change rock and roll history forever as the lead guitarist of The Beatles. In his book, George Harrison: Be Here Now , which was published by Rizzoli, Murray features photographs by his late friend Barry Feinstein, who shot art for three of Harrison's solo albums, including All Things Must Pass, the biggest selling solo album by a Beatle. Here, PEOPLE exclusively shares six rare photographs featured in the book in celebration of what would have been Harrison's 78th birthday.