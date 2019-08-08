George Harrison

The Beatles' Legendary Rooftop Concert to Be Released as a Live Album on Streaming Platforms
The Beatles' final live performance will be made available in its entirety for the very first time on Jan. 28 — almost 53 years to the day after it was recorded
George Harrison's 'My Sweet Lord' Gets Star-Studded Music Video Featuring Ringo Starr, Fred Armisen and More
More than 40 famous faces teamed up to celebrate "My Sweet Lord" by giving the hit 1970 single its very first official music video
Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Pay Tribute to George Harrison 20 Years After His Death: 'Miss You Man'
Former Beatle George Harrison died on Nov. 29, 2001 at age 58
Let It Be Director Michael Lindsay-Hogg's Words of Wisdom on His Misunderstood Beatles Documentary
The director's intimate film has been unavailable for decades. Now the footage he shot has been edited into an 8-hour epic by Peter Jackson. Is it time for a reappraisal of the Beatles' supposed "breakup movie"?
Getting Back to 'Get Back': The Long and Winding Saga of Glyn Johns' Lost Beatles Album
The legendary producer's original version of the Beatles' swan song is finally available after more than 50 years in the vault.
Rethinking Let It Be: A Detailed Guide to the Expanded Version of the Beatles' Controversial Swan Song
An elaborate new box set, book, and documentary series sheds new light on the final Beatles album and the end of the world's greatest band
George Harrison Would Have Turned 78 Today! Celebrate with These Rare Photos by Barry Feinstein
Since the 1980s, Chris Murray has championed the genre now known as "rock photography" — most recently, images of the famous English musician, George Harrison, who helped change rock and roll history forever as the lead guitarist of The Beatles. In his book, George Harrison: Be Here Now, which was published by Rizzoli, Murray features photographs by his late friend Barry Feinstein, who shot art for three of Harrison's solo albums, including All Things Must Pass, the biggest selling solo album by a Beatle. Here, PEOPLE exclusively shares six rare photographs featured in the book in celebration of what would have been Harrison's 78th birthday. 
Paul McCartney Talks to Late Beatles Bandmate George Harrison's Spirit Through a Tree
"George has entered that tree for me," the rock icon told radio host Mary Louise Kelly, "I hope he's happy with that"
Paul McCartney Admits He Occasionally Forgets His Own Beatles Lyrics: 'Sometimes That Breaks Down'
Paul McCartney First Saw John Lennon on a Liverpool Bus and Thought 'That's a Cool-Looking Guy'
John Lennon's Iconic Round Spectacles Sell for $57,000 in Rare Beatles Auction
Paul McCartney Says He Feels 'Lucky' to Have Met John Lennon in Interview with Sean Ono Lennon
Paul McCartney Opens Up About John Lennon's 'Hurtful' Song After Beatles Split

Paul McCartney tells the September edition of British GQ that Lennon was influenced to write the famous song "How Do You Sleep?" by manager Allan Klein

The Beatles' Abbey Road Photograph Turns 50 — Everything to Know About the Iconic Snap
Music // August 08, 2019
The Beatles' Let It Be Film to Get Re-Release Alongside Peter Jackson Doc of Unseen Footage
Music // January 30, 2019
Beatles' Legendary Sound Engineer Geoff Emerick Dead at 72
Music // October 03, 2018
Paul McCartney Talks Trump: 'We've Got a Mad Captain Sailing This Boat We're All On'
Music // September 14, 2018
Paul McCartney Reveals He 'Saw God' on a Drug Trip: 'I Was Humbled'
Music // September 02, 2018
The Most Infamous Love Triangles in Rock History
Music // June 23, 2018
Eight Days a Week: The Beatles' Touring History in 8 Concerts
Music // November 21, 2017
Twitter Disproves Paris Hilton's Claim That She and Britney Spears Invented the Selfie in 2006
Celebrity // November 20, 2017
Ringo Starr Reveals Rare Intimate Shots of the Beatles in New Photographic Print Series
Music // October 17, 2017
Remembering George Harrison: Why the Music Legend Re-Recorded His Biggest Hit Months Before His Death
Music // November 29, 2016
