George Floyd Told Officers 'I Can’t Breathe' More than 20 Times Before He Died, Transcript Reveals
The new transcript drawn from police body cam footage provides chilling detail about George Floyd's final minutes in police custodyRead More
New York City Begins Painting 'Black Lives Matter' Outside Trump Tower
President Donald Trump previously lashed out about the project, saying it would be "denigrating this luxury Avenue"Read More
Andy Samberg Previews New Movie Palm Springs — and Discusses the Future of Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Palm Springs finds the star stuck in an endless time-loop, repeating the same wedding over and over againRead More
Third Fired Minneapolis Police Officer Charged in George Floyd's Death Released from Jail
Tou Thao, 34, was one of four fired Minneapolis police officers charged in connection to George Floyd's May 25 deathRead More
There's a Crisis of Hate Toward Black Trans Women — and You Can Help, Says AVP's Bev Tillery
PEOPLE’s Voices from the Fight Against Racism will amplify Black perspectives on the push for equality and justiceRead More
We Need to Talk About Black Youth Suicide Right Now, Says Dr. Michael Lindsey
PEOPLE’s Voices from the Fight Against Racism will amplify Black perspectives on the push for equality and justiceRead More