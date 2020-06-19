George Floyd

George Floyd Told Officers 'I Can't Breathe' More than 20 Times Before He Died, Transcript Reveals

George Floyd Told Officers 'I Can’t Breathe' More than 20 Times Before He Died, Transcript Reveals

The new transcript drawn from police body cam footage provides chilling detail about George Floyd's final minutes in police custody
New York City Begins Painting 'Black Lives Matter' Outside Trump Tower

New York City Begins Painting 'Black Lives Matter' Outside Trump Tower

President Donald Trump previously lashed out about the project, saying it would be "denigrating this luxury Avenue"
Andy Samberg Previews New Movie Palm Springs — and Discusses the Future of Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Andy Samberg Previews New Movie Palm Springs — and Discusses the Future of Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Palm Springs finds the star stuck in an endless time-loop, repeating the same wedding over and over again
Third Fired Minneapolis Police Officer Charged in George Floyd's Death Released from Jail

Third Fired Minneapolis Police Officer Charged in George Floyd's Death Released from Jail

Tou Thao, 34, was one of four fired Minneapolis police officers charged in connection to George Floyd's May 25 death
NYC Anti-Violence Project's Beverly Tillery on the Crisis of Hate Toward Black Trans Women

There's a Crisis of Hate Toward Black Trans Women — and You Can Help, Says AVP's Bev Tillery

PEOPLE’s Voices from the Fight Against Racism will amplify Black perspectives on the push for equality and justice
We Need to Talk About Black Youth Suicide Right Now, Says Dr. Michael Lindsey

We Need to Talk About Black Youth Suicide Right Now, Says Dr. Michael Lindsey

PEOPLE’s Voices from the Fight Against Racism will amplify Black perspectives on the push for equality and justice
How Former NFL Star Victor Cruz Talks to Daughter, 8, About Racism: 'Being Honest Is the Best'

How Former NFL Star Victor Cruz Talks to Daughter, 8, About Racism: 'Being Honest Is the Best'

Victor Cruz says he tells daughter Kennedy, 8, that she "will always be strong and confident and feel empowered because" she is "a Black queen"
Beyoncé Recognized for Humanitarian Work at BET Awards: 'Please Continue to Be the Change'

Beyoncé Recognized for Humanitarian Work at BET Awards: 'Please Continue to Be the Change'

Beyoncé was honored with the Humanitarian Award at the 20th annual BET Awards
Minneapolis City Council Unanimously Moves Forward with Plan to Dismantle Police Department

Minneapolis City Council Unanimously Moves Forward with Plan to Dismantle Police Department

'A Step Forward': Confederate Monuments Officially Being Removed Across the U.S.

'A Step Forward': Confederate Monuments Officially Being Removed Across the U.S.

RHOA's Phaedra Parks Shared 'Poignant' Moment with Rayshard Brooks' Widow at Funeral

RHOA's Phaedra Parks Shared 'Poignant' Moment with Rayshard Brooks' Widow at Funeral

Terry Crews Says Brooklyn Nine-Nine Scrapped 4 New Episodes After George Floyd's Death

Terry Crews Says Brooklyn Nine-Nine Scrapped 4 New Episodes After George Floyd's Death

Virginia School Board Votes to Change Name of Robert E. Lee High School: 'It’s the Least We Can Do'

Superintendent Scott Brabrand recommended several possible replacement names, including Barack Obama, John Lewis and Mildred Loving

How Lizzo Is Celebrating Juneteenth in a 'Major Way' with a Silent Auction/Raffle: 'Let's Make Change Together'

Lizzo Is Celebrating Juneteenth in a 'Major Way' with Silent Auction/Raffle: 'Let's Make Change'

Music // June 19, 2020
Juneteenth: Why 2020's Celebration 'Represents More' Than in Past Years, NAACP & BLM Activists Say

Juneteenth: Why 2020's Celebration 'Represents More' Than in Past Years, NAACP & BLM Activists Say

Human Interest // June 19, 2020
John Legend Says Seeing the Death of George Floyd Makes Him Worry For His Own Family Members

John Legend Says Seeing the Death of George Floyd Makes Him Worry For His Own Family Members

Music // June 18, 2020
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Daughter Asks Emmanuel Acho If He's 'Afraid of White People' in Powerful Discussion About Racism

Chip and Joanna Gaines' Daughter Asks Emmanuel Acho If He's 'Afraid of White People'

Parents // June 18, 2020
George Floyd's Brother Speaks at United Nations, Says Accused Cops Showed 'No Mercy, No Humanity'

George Floyd’s Brother Speaks at United Nations, Says Accused Cops Showed 'No Mercy, No Humanity’

Crime // June 18, 2020
Ahmaud Arbery's Mom Had 'Compassionate' Meeting with Trump but Says Executive Order Not Enough

Ahmaud Arbery's Mom Had 'Compassionate' Meeting with Trump but Says Executive Order Not Enough

Politics // June 17, 2020
Leila Roker on Fighting Racism: 'Don't Surround Yourself with People Who Think Things Are Okay'

Leila Roker on Fighting Racism: 'Don't Surround Yourself with People Who Think Things Are Okay'

Human Interest // June 17, 2020
This Is Us Star Lonnie Chavis, 12, Shares His Experiences with Racism: 'America Needs to Change'

This Is Us Star Lonnie Chavis, 12, Shares His Experiences with Racism: 'America Needs to Change'

Human Interest // June 19, 2020
Police Lieutenant Opens Up About Feeling 'Too Black to Be Blue and Too Blue to Be Black'

Police Lieutenant Opens Up About Feeling 'Too Black to Be Blue and Too Blue to Be Black'

Human Interest // June 17, 2020
Sherri Shepherd Warns Against 'Complacency' as the George Floyd Protests Continue

Sherri Shepherd Warns Against ‘Complacency’ as the George Floyd Protests Continue

TV // June 17, 2020
HR Expert Highlights Actionable Steps to 'Make Real Change' Against Racism in Your Workplace

HR Expert Highlights Actionable Steps to 'Make Real Change' Against Racism in Your Workplace

Human Interest // June 17, 2020
Jay Pharoah Recalls Officer Kneeling on His Neck During LAPD Encounter: 'I Just Thought, Why?'

Jay Pharoah Recalls Officer Kneeling on His Neck During LAPD Encounter: 'I Just Thought, Why?'

TV // June 17, 2020
5 Years After Charleston Church Shooting, Pastor Says Addressing Racism Is More Urgent Than Ever

5 Years After Charleston Church Shooting, Pastor Says Addressing Racism Is More Urgent Than Ever

Crime // June 17, 2020
Jordin Sparks Says She 'Can't Be Afraid to Offend People Anymore' After Being 'Nervous' to Speak Out Before

Jordin Sparks Says She 'Can't Be Afraid to Offend People Anymore' After Being 'Nervous' to Speak Out Before

Music // June 18, 2020
No Connection Between Black Lives Matter Activist's Alleged Sexual Assault and Murder, Police Say

No Connection Between Black Lives Matter Activist's Alleged Sexual Assault and Murder, Police Say

Crime // June 16, 2020
911 Dispatcher Called Supervisor While Watching George Floyd Arrest: 'Looks a Little Different'

911 Dispatcher Called Supervisor While Watching George Floyd Arrest: 'Looks a Little Different'

Crime // June 16, 2020
From New York to L.A., Cities Across the Country Show Support for the Black Lives Matter Movement with Street Murals

Cities Across the Country Show Support for the Black Lives Matter Movement with Street Murals

Crime // June 15, 2020
Black Lives Matter Protests Continued Across the Country this Weekend: See the Moving Photos

Black Lives Matter Protests Continued Across the Country this Weekend: See the Moving Photos

Crime // June 22, 2020
Tyler Perry Is Paying for Rayshard Brooks' Funeral — and His 4 Kids' College Educations (Source)

Tyler Perry Is Paying for Rayshard Brooks' Funeral — and His 4 Kids' College Educations (Source)

Movies // June 15, 2020
Whoopi Goldberg Speaks Out on Tackling Systemic Racism: You 'Have to Look at People and See Them for Who They Are'

Whoopi Goldberg Speaks Out on Tackling Systemic Racism: 'See People for Who They Are'

TV // June 15, 2020
Missing Black Lives Matter Activist Found Dead Days After Saying She Was Sexually Assaulted

Missing Black Lives Matter Activist Found Dead Days After Saying She Was Sexually Assaulted

Crime // June 15, 2020
Barbra Streisand Helps George Floyd's Daughter Gianna, 6, Become a Disney Shareholder

Barbra Streisand Helps George Floyd's Daughter Gianna, 6, Become a Disney Shareholder

Music // June 15, 2020
Atlanta Police Officer Fatally Shoots a Black Man After He Resisted Arrest at Wendy's Drive-Thru

Atlanta Police Officer Fatally Shoots a Black Man After He Resisted Arrest at Wendy's Drive-Thru

Crime // June 13, 2020
Isiah Whitlock Jr.: I 'Hope and Pray' the George Floyd Protests Lead to 'Fundamental Change'

Isiah Whitlock Jr.: I 'Hope and Pray' the George Floyd Protests Lead to 'Fundamental Change'

Movies // June 15, 2020
George Floyd's Uncle Calls on Police in His South Dakota Town to Remove Confederate Flag From Logo

George Floyd's Uncle Calls on Police in His South Dakota Town to Remove Confederate Flag From Logo

Crime // June 12, 2020
