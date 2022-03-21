Garrett Hedlund

Garrett Hedlund is an actor, model and singer. He rose to fame in 2004, starring in feature films Troy, opposite Brad Pitt, and Friday Night Lights, where he played a high school football player. That same year, he was nominated for a Teen Choice Award for his performance in Troy. He was also featured as a vocalist on the soundtrack for the 2010 drama Country Strong.
Garrett John Hedlund
Roseau, MN
garretthedlund
09/03/1984
37

Who is Garrett Hedlund dating?

Garrett Hedlund is no longer dating 'Scream Queens' star Emma Roberts. They started dating in 2019, but PEOPLE confirmed their split in 2022. In December 2020, they welcomed their son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund. Hedlund was previously in a relationship with actress Kirsten Dunst from 2012 to 2016.

How did Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund meet?

Neither Roberts nor Hedlund have revealed how they met, but they were photographed holding hands in New York City in March 2019, shortly after reports first emerged about the pair kissing on a dinner date in Los Angeles. They are now co-parenting their son following their breakup.

What are some of Garrett Hedlund’s top movies?

Hedlund is most known for his roles in movies such as 'Troy,' 'Friday Night Lights,' 'Four Brothers,' 'Country Strong' and 'Mudbound.' In 2010, he starred in Disney's 'Tron: Legacy' as Sam Flynn. Some of his most recent work was in Hulu's 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' and the Amazon Prime original series 'Modern Love' in 2021.

Garrett Hedlund Takes Son Rhodes on Zoo Trip Following Emma Roberts Split: 'My Best Buddy'
In January, PEOPLE confirmed that Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund broke things off, following a rocky few months in their relationship
Emma Roberts Says 'I Love Where I'm Standing Now' amid Split from Garrett Hedlund
"I like who I am more than I ever have," Emma Roberts tells Tatler
Emma Roberts Calls Trip to Costa Rica the 'Most Beautiful Reset' amid Split from Garrett Hedlund
PEOPLE confirmed that the American Horror Story star had split from her partner of nearly three years last week
Garrett Hedlund Allegedly Tried to Jump Out of a Car Before Arrest for Public Intoxication: Report
Garrett Hedlund was arrested for public intoxication on Jan. 22
Garrett Hedlund Arrested for Public Intoxication in Tenn. Following Split from Emma Roberts: Report
Multiple sources previously told PEOPLE that Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts broke things off a few weeks ago following a rocky patch in their relationship
Garrett Hedlund Joins Instagram and Releases First Single 'The Road' After Emma Roberts Split
Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts, who share 1-year-old son Rhodes, split after over two years of dating
