Who is Garrett Hedlund dating?

Garrett Hedlund is no longer dating 'Scream Queens' star Emma Roberts. They started dating in 2019, but PEOPLE confirmed their split in 2022. In December 2020, they welcomed their son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund. Hedlund was previously in a relationship with actress Kirsten Dunst from 2012 to 2016.

How did Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund meet?

Neither Roberts nor Hedlund have revealed how they met, but they were photographed holding hands in New York City in March 2019, shortly after reports first emerged about the pair kissing on a dinner date in Los Angeles. They are now co-parenting their son following their breakup.

What are some of Garrett Hedlund’s top movies?