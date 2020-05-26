Garcelle Beauvais

Jamie Foxx Teases Friend Garcelle Beauvais: 'Me and You Should Have Been Together'

The two also discussed the possibility of bringing their characters Jamie and Fancy from The Jamie Foxx Show back
Ex The Real Co-Host Amanda Seales Says Show Needs to Be 'Called the F Out' for Allegedly Ripping Her Off

"Once again the real daytime demonstrates its low class and even lower vibration," Amanda Seales wrote
Denise Richards Tells Garcelle Beauvais Why She Chose to Leave RHOBH After 'Very Challenging' Season

"It was actually a really tough decision," Denise Richards says to Garcelle Beauvais during The Real's season 7 premiere
Garcelle Beauvais Wants Nene Leakes to Join RHOBH After Her RHOA Departure: 'Help A Sista Out'

Nene Leakes recently announced that she will not be returning to the Atlanta-based iteration of the popular Bravo series for its upcoming 13th season
RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Is 'Team Denise': 'It's Always Hard When You See a Friend Struggling'

"When you have eight women, there's going to be friction," Garcelle Beauvais says of RHOBH
Garcelle Beauvais Is 'Not Surprised' by Denise Richards Leaving RHOBH: 'She's Just Had Enough'

"This was a really hard season for her," Garcelle Beauvais said

Garcelle Beauvais Speaks Out After Kyle Richards Claims She Didn't Pay Charity Donation on RHOBH

"I don't play around when it comes to things like that," Garcelle Beauvais said of Kyle Richards' claim that she didn't pay the $5,000 charity donation she promised
RHOBH Reunion: Kyle Richards Accuses Garcelle Beauvais of Not Paying $5K She Pledged to Her Charity

The explosive season 10 reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on Sept. 2
Kyle Richards and More RHOBH Stars Congratulate Garcelle Beauvais on The Real Gig

Garcelle Beauvais Tapped to Co-Host on The Real After Tamera Mowry and Amanda Seales Exits

Lisa Rinna's Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin Claps Back at Garcelle Beauvais' RHOBH 'Body-Shaming'

Garcelle Beauvais Says a Stranger Once Mistook Her for Her Biracial Sons' Nanny

Garcelle Beauvais 'Hopes' Denise Richards Returns for Another Season of RHOBH After Affair Drama

"She's like, 'If you don't come back, I'm not coming back,' and I'm like, 'and if you don't come back, I'm not coming back,'" Garcelle Beauvais said of Denise Richards

RHOBH Star Garcelle Beauvais' Eldest Son Ties the Knot in Little White Chapel Ceremony Amid Coronavirus

TV // May 26, 2020
Kyle Richards Opens Up About Filming RHOBH Without Lisa Vanderpump: 'I Did Feel Weird'

TV // April 30, 2020
RHOA Star Kenya Moore Shares Throwback Videos of Her Acting Days with Garcelle Beauvais

TV // April 24, 2020
RHOBH's Kyle Richards Opens Up About the 'Dramatic' New Season: 'Some People Aren't Speaking' to Each Other

TV // April 14, 2020
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Taglines Revealed: 'Dance Like Everyone Is Watching'

TV // April 06, 2020
Denise Richards Breaks Down in RHOBH Season 10 Trailer: 'Don't Try and Destroy My Family'

TV // March 18, 2020
Garcelle Beauvais Jokes Joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Is Her 'Midlife Crisis'

TV // January 16, 2020
Everything to Know About Garcelle Beauvais, RHOBH's Famous New Housewife

TV // August 30, 2019
Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Scott Wolf and More Celebs Share What Their Kids Are Currently Loving

Parents // August 22, 2017
