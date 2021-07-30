Gabby Douglas
- Full Name
- Gabrielle Christina Victoria Douglas
- Hometown
- Newport News, Virginia
- gabbycvdouglas
- gabrielledoug
- Notable Projects
- Summer Olympics
- Born
- 12/31/1995
- Age
- 26
FAQs
- Why did Gabby Douglas retire?
Gabby Douglas has not officially retired from competitive gymnastics, but she has not competed since the 2016 Summer Olympics.
- How tall is Gabby Douglas?
According to the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, Gabby Douglas is 5 foot, 2 inches tall.
- Where does Gabby Douglas live?
Gabby Douglas lives in Los Angeles.
- How old was Gabby Douglas when she retired?
Gabby Douglas last competed in gymnastics at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games when she was 20 years old.
- What age did Gabby Douglas start gymnastics?
Gabby Douglas began training in gymnastics when she was six years old.