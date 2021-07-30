Gabby Douglas

Gabby Douglas is an American former gymnast. She is best known for being a three-time Olympic gold medalist after competing at the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics. Douglas is also known for starring in the 2016 reality television show Douglas Family Gold and the television movie Love, of Course (2018) and for winning the first season of the reality competition television series The Masked Dancer in 2021.
Gabrielle Christina Victoria Douglas
Newport News, Virginia
gabbycvdouglas
gabrielledoug
Summer Olympics
12/31/1995
26

Why did Gabby Douglas retire?

Gabby Douglas has not officially retired from competitive gymnastics, but she has not competed since the 2016 Summer Olympics.

How tall is Gabby Douglas?

According to the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, Gabby Douglas is 5 foot, 2 inches tall.

Where does Gabby Douglas live?

Gabby Douglas lives in Los Angeles.

How old was Gabby Douglas when she retired?

Gabby Douglas last competed in gymnastics at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games when she was 20 years old.

What age did Gabby Douglas start gymnastics?

Gabby Douglas began training in gymnastics when she was six years old.

