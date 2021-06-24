Gabby Barrett Puts Baby Bump on Display During American Idol Season 20 Finale
The American Idol alum announced on Mother's Day that she's expecting a baby boy with her husband, Cade Foehner
Pregnant Gabby Barrett Says Her Daughter, 16 Months, Is 'Absolutely' Excited to Be a Big Sister
"She's very sweet about her babies and baby dolls already," Gabby Barrett told Audacy's Leading Ladies of her daughter Baylah May
Gabby Barrett Is Coming Back to American Idol — the Show That Launched Her Career — to Mentor Contestants
The "I Hope" singer is coming back to the American Idol stage as a mentor for the hopeful contestants of Season 20
Gabby Barrett Recalls Meeting 'Legend' Dolly Parton for First Time: 'A Little Nerve-Wracking!'
The "I Hope" singer performed at the 2022 CMT Music Awards alongside husband Cade Foehner, her "calm in the storm"
