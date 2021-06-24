Gabby Barrett

Gabby Barrett Puts Baby Bump on Display During American Idol Season 20 Finale
The American Idol alum announced on Mother's Day that she's expecting a baby boy with her husband, Cade Foehner
Pregnant Gabby Barrett Says Her Daughter, 16 Months, Is 'Absolutely' Excited to Be a Big Sister
"She's very sweet about her babies and baby dolls already," Gabby Barrett told Audacy's Leading Ladies of her daughter Baylah May
Gabby Barrett Is Coming Back to American Idol — the Show That Launched Her Career — to Mentor Contestants
The "I Hope" singer is coming back to the American Idol stage as a mentor for the hopeful contestants of Season 20
Gabby Barrett Recalls Meeting 'Legend' Dolly Parton for First Time: 'A Little Nerve-Wracking!'
The "I Hope" singer performed at the 2022 CMT Music Awards alongside husband Cade Foehner, her "calm in the storm"
The Stars! The Strip! The Stadium! What You Didn't See on TV at the 2022 ACM Awards
How did the Academy of Country Music fill a football stadium? With not one, not two, but three different stages
The Biggest Moments from the 2022 ACM Awards
From host Dolly Parton's zingers to epic performances, here's what you missed at the 2022 ACM Awards
Gabby Barrett Has Second Thoughts About Blockbuster Hit 'I Hope' and Those Deliciously Nasty Lyrics
Country // June 24, 2021
Maren Morris and Gabby Barrett Back Out of Performing at the 2021 CMT Music Awards
Country // June 09, 2021
The Cutest Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Music // May 27, 2021
The iHeartRadio Music Awards Are Here! See All of the Celebrities Arriving on the Red Carpet
Music // May 27, 2021
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards
Style // May 23, 2021
Billboard Music Awards Arrivals 2021: See All the Stars on the Red Carpet
Music // May 23, 2021
Billboard Music Awards 2021: See the Complete List of Winners
Music // May 23, 2021
The Weeknd, DaBaby, Gabby Barrett and Megan Thee Stallion Lead 2021 Billboard Music Awards Nominations
Music // April 29, 2021
Gabby Barrett Talks Life Since Welcoming 3-Month-Old Daughter Baylah May: 'My Whole World Now'
Parents // April 18, 2021
Pregnant Gabby Barrett Says Husband Cade Foehner Rubs Her Feet 'Every Single Night'
Parents // January 14, 2021
Pregnant Gabby Barrett Says She's 'Dreaming with My Eyes Open' as 'I Hope' Goes Multi-Platinum
Country // January 13, 2021
American Idol Alums Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Welcome Daughter Baylah May 
Parents // January 26, 2021
All of Country's Hottest Couples on the 2020 CMA Awards Red Carpet
Country // November 11, 2020
2020 CMA Awards: See Every Country Star Hitting the Red Carpet
Country // November 11, 2020
2020 CMA Awards: Check Out the Complete Winners List!
Country // November 12, 2020
Miranda! Maren! Thomas Rhett! 2020 CMA Awards First Round of Performers Revealed
Country // October 29, 2020
CMT Music Awards 2020: See the Complete List of Winners
Country // October 21, 2020
CMT Awards 2020: See All the Stars Straight from Nashville
Country // October 21, 2020
Taylor Swift Presents CMT Breakthrough Video Award to Gabby Barrett — 13 Years After She Won
Country // October 21, 2020
Ashley McBryde Is 'Beyond Excited and Maybe a Little Nervous' to Host 2020 CMT Music Awards
Country // October 16, 2020
Morgan Wallen, Gabby Barrett, Sam Hunt and More Added to CMT Music Awards Lineup
Country // October 13, 2020
Gabby Barrett Talks Debut Album Goldmine and Meeting Husband Cade Foehner: 'I Was Nervous'
Country // October 05, 2020
Dan + Shay, Kane Brown and Luke Bryan Among Stars to Perform at 2020 CMT Music Awards
Country // September 30, 2020
Pregnant Gabby Barrett Debuts Baby Bump During 2020 ACM Awards Performance of 'I Hope'
Parents // September 16, 2020
Dolly Parton Gives Gabby Barrett Marriage Advice as Idol Alum Covers 'I Will Always Love You'
Country // September 02, 2020
