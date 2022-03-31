Friends

Jennifer Aniston Wishes Friends Costar Lisa Kudrow a Happy 59th Birthday: 'I Love You!'
"Happy birthday," Jennifer Aniston wrote to her Friends costar as she shared some throwback photos of the two
Courteney Cox Posts Sweet Tribute for Boyfriend Johnny McDaid's 46th Birthday: 'I Love You'
The Friends alum has been dating Johnny McDaid, who turned 46 on Sunday, since 2013
Lisa Kudrow Jokes Her Son Was 'Demeaning' About Her Friends Role After Watching Show for First Time
"He said, 'It's actually really funny. The guys are so funny ... Never in my life have I wanted to tell my own kid, like, 'F--- you!'" Kudrow joked about her son's reaction to the sitcom
The Time Jennifer Aniston Went Out of Her Way — and Around Her Bodyguard — to Help an Intern
A former fledgling reporter recalls the time the Friends star granted him an against-the-odds interview
Friends Co-Creator Marta Kauffman Says She Regrets How Show Misgendered Chandler's Trans Parent
Marta Kauffman, who co-created Friends alongside David Crane, said it was 'a mistake' to refer to Chandler Bing's transgender parent as his father throughout the series
Friends Co-Creator Says She's Now 'Embarrassed' by Lack of Diversity in Hit Show
"I've learned a lot in the last 20 years," Marta Kauffman told the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday
Jennifer Aniston Honors Her Dad John Aniston as He Earns Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award
John Aniston has portrayed Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives for 37 years
Courteney Cox Says Friends Character Monica Geller Would Be 'So Proud' of Her Cleaning Line
"She would be buying all this stuff," the Friends star proudly said of her scented Homecourt cleaning products
Jennifer Aniston Recalls Filming the Last Episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show: 'So Bizarrely Sad'
Jennifer Aniston Rocks Vintage Monica Geller Dress from Friends: 'Look Familiar?'
Sebastian Stan Tells Jennifer Aniston Friends Got Him Through 'a Lot of Lonely Nights'
Friends Director on the Time He Loaned the Stars $200 — and Eventually Helped Them Make Millions
Friends Director's First Impressions of the Cast: Who Was 'Not the Funniest'? Who Became 'Most Improved'?

The director reflects on his time with the iconic cast in his upcoming memoir Directed by James Burrows

Iconic TV Couples: Our Favorite Love Stories from Friends, This Is Us and More
TV // March 31, 2022
Ken Jeong Thinks This Friends Star Could Be Lemur on The Masked Singer Season 7
TV // March 30, 2022
Lisa Kudrow Names the Friends Costar She Would Do Anything for: 'That's Easy'
TV // March 29, 2022
Lisa Kudrow Says She'd 'Like to See' a Friends Reboot Only if They Recast the Original Characters
TV // March 18, 2022
Courteney Cox Says 'I Don't Remember Filming So Many Episodes' of Friends
TV // March 08, 2022
Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati Defends Danielle Ruhl Against 'Hate' Comments: 'Be Compassionate'
TV // March 02, 2022
Courteney Cox Says Matthew Perry Put 'a Lot of Pressure on Himself' During Friends
TV // February 21, 2022
Jennifer Aniston Was Not a Fan of Her Iconic 'The Rachel' Haircut from Friends — Find Out Why
Style // February 11, 2022
Matthew Perry Unveils Cover and Title for His Upcoming Autobiography: 'I Have Lived to Tell the Tale'
TV // February 10, 2022
Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie Says Lady Whistledown Hunt Will 'Shake' Penelope, Eloise's Friendship
TV // February 03, 2022
Kangaroo 'Friends' Ross, Rachel, Joey, and Chandler Moved from Roadside Zoo to Sanctuary
Pets // January 31, 2022
Courteney Cox Launches Her New Home-Care Line Homecourt: 'They're Beauty Products for the Home'
Home // January 26, 2022
Courteney Cox Opens Up About Her 8-Year Romance with Johnny McDaid: 'Love Is Precious'
TV // January 26, 2022
Jennifer Aniston Does a High Kick Wearing a Black Leotard and Heels in 2021 Montage Video
Style // January 01, 2022
Kristin Davis Reveals She Previously Auditioned for the Role of Monica Geller on Friends
TV // December 17, 2021
Save the Last Dance's Costars Kerry Washington and Sean Patrick Thomas Reunite for New Hulu Show
TV // December 16, 2021
Josh Peck to Make Guest Appearance on iCarly Reboot: It 'Feels Very Full Circle'
TV // December 13, 2021
Jennifer Aniston Had to Walk Off Friends Reunion Set 'At Certain Points': 'Time Travel Is Hard'
TV // December 08, 2021
RHOC's Tamra Judge Tells Ex-Best Friend Shannon Beador to 'STFU' Amid Feud :'You Victim-Liar'
TV // November 30, 2021
Maggie Wheeler Riffs on Why Janice and Chandler Were Actually Endgame on Friends
TV // November 26, 2021
Jennifer Aniston Congratulates Paul Rudd on Becoming Sexiest Man Alive: 'We've Always Known This'
Movies // November 11, 2021
Paul Rudd Loves Watching Friends with His Daughter — but 'Then She'll Be Like, You're Not Joey'
TV // November 10, 2021
Get the Definitive Answer on Whether Ross and Rachel Were on a Break from a Celeb Astrologer
TV // November 02, 2021
Matthew Perry to Write Autobiography, Says It's Time People Hear His Story 'Directly' from Him
TV // October 28, 2021
James Michael Tyler Landed Gunther Role on Friends Thanks to His Real-Life Barista Experience
TV // October 25, 2021
