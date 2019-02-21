Skip to content
Freddie Mercury
Freddie Mercury
Freddie Mercury
Freddie Mercury
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Instagram Cat Wins Hearts with Natural Mustache that Makes Her Look Like Freddie Mercury
Mostaccioli the cat, who has over 8,000 followers on Instagram, is drawing comparisons to Queen frontman Freddie Mercury because of her feline mustache
Read More
Freddie Mercury Under Pressure: Inside the Dying Queen Frontman's Quest to Live Forever Through Song
Freddie Mercury's Queen bandmates and close friends remember the iconic singer, who died on November 24, 1991, at the age of 45
Read More
See Jade Roper Tolbert's Daughter as Britney Spears on Halloween — Plus Her Sons as Musical Icons!
Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert's three kids had a variety of epic Halloween costumes this year
Read More
Seal Beloved by London Public and Dubbed Freddie Mercury Dies After Dog Attack
The British Divers Marine Life Rescue said the seal had to be euthanized "for his welfare" in a statement
Read More
Queen's Brian May Reveals He Nearly Died from 'Shocking' Effects of Heart Attack Medication
The legendary rock guitarist "lost an awful lot of blood" from a stomach hemorrhage that left him totally "wiped out"
Read More
Queen's Brian May Says Wife Anita Dobson 'Totally Saved My Life' Following Heart Attack
"I couldn't do anything and she just kind of nursed me, so I will forever be in her debt, she did an incredible job on me," May told the Daily Express
Read More
More Freddie Mercury
Queen + Adam Lambert Debut 'The Show Must Go On' Live 30 Years After Freddie Mercury's Recording
Freddie Mercury was "fighting for his life," Adam Lambert said of the song
Queen to Appear on British Postage Stamps, Third Band to Do So After The Beatles and Pink Floyd
The Beatles appeared on the stamps in 2007, followed by Pink Floyd in 2016
London Street Renamed 'Freddie Mercury Close' After Late Queen Frontman
James Corden Reveals His Dream Carpool Karaoke Guest Is Freddie Mercury on the Oscars Red Carpet
Miley Cyrus, Céline Dion and More Stars Who've Had to Bounce Back from Vocal Injuries
Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Music Video Hits Milestone 1 Billion YouTube Views
Rami Malek Almost Appeared as Freddie Mercury in
Rocketman
Director Dexter Fletcher said the cameo would've been "too knowing"
Brian May Shares Photos from 'Pilgrimage' to Freddie Mercury's Childhood Home in Zanzibar
Queen's Roger Taylor Recalls Moving on After Freddie Mercury's Death: 'We Thought It Was All Over'
Freddie Mercury's Handwritten Hit-Filled Queen Setlist Can Be Yours for $35,000
The Unseen Freddie Mercury: Exploring the Private Man Behind the
Bohemian Rhapsody
Character
Queen and Adam Lambert Rock Out to a Standing Ovation at the 2019 Oscars
All Freddie Mercury
Freddie Mercury's Legendary Live Aid Performance: What
Bohemian Rhapsody
Got Right and Wrong
Music
//
February 21, 2019
Freddie Mercury's Final Bow: Director Rudi Dolezal Recalls the Queen Legend's Poignant Last Video
Music
//
February 20, 2019
Adam Lambert Reveals the Unexpected Cameo He Had in
Bohemian Rhapsody
: 'Who Is He!?'
Movies
//
January 11, 2019
Why Elizabeth Taylor Got Famously Real About Sex at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert in 1992
Movies
//
November 20, 2018
Bohemian Rhapsody
: See the Cast Side-by-Side with the Real Rockers They Play in the Film
Movies
//
November 15, 2018
Garth Brooks Says He and Freddie Mercury Found Courage Through Music: 'We Were Insecure as Hell'
Country
//
November 02, 2018
Bohemian Rhapsody
: Inside Freddie Mercury's Final Days and Death at 45 from AIDS
Movies
//
November 01, 2018
How Rami Malek Transformed Into Freddie Mercury for
Bohemian Rhapsody
Movies
//
October 09, 2018
Baggage Handlers at Heathrow Airport Honor Freddie Mercury—Who Once Worked the Same Job
Home
//
September 07, 2018
Why
Bohemian Rhapsody
Almost Bit the Dust: Inside the Controversial Freddie Mercury Movie
Movies
//
July 17, 2018
Rami Malek Rocks Out as Freddie Mercury in
Bohemian Rhapsody
Trailer
Movies
//
July 17, 2018
Rami Malek Channels Queen Rocker Freddie Mercury in First
Bohemian Rhapsody
Trailer
Movies
//
May 15, 2018
Why Rami Malek Thought Playing Queen Frontman Freddie Mercury Could Be a 'Career Killer'
Movies
//
April 26, 2018
Brian May Brings Queen's Past to Life With 3-D Book of Unseen Photos: 'It Was Extraordinary What it Triggered in Me'
Music
//
September 14, 2017
First Photo! See Rami Malek Looking Uncannily Like Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody
Movies
//
September 05, 2017
Tell Siri 'I See a Little Silhouette of a Man' – and Five Other Funny Things You Didn't Know Your Digital Assistant Could Do
Tech
//
July 25, 2017
Freddie Mercury Now Has an Asteroid Named After Him
Celebrity
//
September 05, 2016
Science Has Finally Dedicated a Study to Freddie Mercury's Voice
Celebrity
//
April 18, 2016
The 8 Greatest Mustaches of the '80s
Celebrity
//
November 18, 2013
The 7 Greatest Mustaches of the '70s
Celebrity
//
November 11, 2013
Brit Critics: Lick This
Celebrity
//
February 24, 1999
For Freddie
Archive
//
May 04, 1992
