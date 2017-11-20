Frankie Muniz

Frankie Muniz
Full Name
Hometown

Most Recent

VH1 Announces Surreal Life Reboot with Dennis Rodman, Frankie Muniz, Tamar Braxton and More
The Surreal Life previously ran for six seasons from 2003 to 2006
Frankie Muniz and Paige Price Are '1000% Obsessed with' Newborn Son Mauz as They Share First Photos
"I had heard that it would, but I never would have expected the impact seeing my son would have on me," Frankie Muniz said
Frankie Muniz and Wife Paige Price Welcome First Child, a Son: 'I Love My Baby So Much'
"I love my baby so much. And I love my wife more than ever," Frankie Muniz wrote
Witney Carson Introduces Son, 6 Weeks, to DWTS Partner (and Dad-to-Be!) Frankie Muniz: 'So Excited'
"So excited for you guys!" Witney Carson wrote to Frankie Muniz, who's expecting his first child with wife Paige Price
Frankie Muniz Says He's Not Naming His Son 'Malcolm' After His Character in Malcolm in the Middle
The actor and his wife Paige Price announced they are expecting a baby boy over the weekend
Frankie Muniz and Pregnant Wife Paige Price Are Expecting a Baby Boy: 'We Are So Excited'
Frankie Muniz and Paige Price are expecting their first child
Advertisement

More Frankie Muniz

Frankie Muniz and Wife Paige Price Expecting Their First Child: 'We Were Shocked and Thrilled'
"15 weeks along and counting," Paige Price said, sharing that their baby on the way is due in March 2021
Frankie Muniz Opens Up About His 'Magical' Wedding to Paige Price
"We just wanted it to be about us and having a nice meal and connecting with our friends and family," Frankie Muniz says of their low-key wedding reception
Frankie Muniz Is Married! Malcolm in the Middle Star Weds Paige Price
Frankie Muniz Jokes About His 'Balding Head' 18 Years After His Golden Globes Nomination
Frankie Muniz Isn't Bothered by His Intense Memory Loss: 'I Only Know What It's Like to Be Me'
Frankie Muniz Says He Was 'Scared' to Audition for First Time in 20 Years for The Black String
Frankie Muniz Takes Over Scottsdale Olive Oil Shop with Fiancée Paige Price

"It's a lot of work, but it's really rewarding," Frankie Muniz said of his new specialty shop.

All Frankie Muniz

Frankie Muniz Breaks Down as He Praises DWTS' Witney Carson for Helping Him 'Face My Fears'
TV // November 20, 2017
Despite Frankie Muniz's Mysterious Memory Loss, the Actor Says There's One DWTS Moment He'll 'Never, Ever Forget'
TV // October 31, 2017
See Frankie Muniz's 'Train Wreck' DWTS Dance: The Judges 'Should Have Been Harsher,' Says the Actor
TV // October 24, 2017
Frankie Muniz Wows DWTS Judges with Sexy Argentine Tango After He Admits 'I'm the Nerd — I Don't Play the Hunk'
TV // October 17, 2017
Frankie Muniz on His Intense Struggle with Memory Loss & What He Can't Remember from Malcolm in the Middle
Health // October 10, 2017
Frankie Muniz Relives Secret Health Battle During Dancing with the Stars Most Memorable Year Week
TV // October 09, 2017
Frankie Muniz on Scoring the First 9 of the Season on DWTS: 'I Feel Like I'm in a Fantasy World'
TV // September 27, 2017
Frankie Muniz's Secret Health Battle: How He Survived a Racing Accident and Is Fighting Mysterious Mini Strokes
TV // September 27, 2017
Bruno Tonioli Laughs Off DWTS Fall As One Contestant Vows to Dance Again After Being Eliminated
TV // September 27, 2017
DWTS' Frankie Muniz on His Broken Back Pain: 'It Scares Me' but I Want to Keep Dancing
TV // September 26, 2017
Dancing with the Stars Premiere Secrets Revealed! See the Couples' First Song Picks
TV // September 09, 2017
Oprah, Matt Damon Among Famous Bidders Already Lining Up for L.A. Clippers
Celebrity // May 01, 2014
Frankie Muniz Recovering from Second Mini-Stroke
Celebrity // November 26, 2013
Frankie Muniz Couldn't See or Speak During Mini-Stroke
Celebrity // December 05, 2012
Frankie Muniz Recovering from a 'Mini-Stroke'
Celebrity // December 04, 2012
Frankie Muniz Engaged to Elycia Marie Turnbow
Celebrity // October 24, 2011
Frankie Muniz and Girlfriend Still Together After Gun Incident
Crime // February 18, 2011
Frankie Muniz Denies He Was Suicidal During Fight with Girlfriend
Crime // February 15, 2011
Frankie Muniz on Ex-Fiancée: 'It's a Very Awkward Situation'
Celebrity // January 31, 2008
Frankie Muniz: 'I'm a Professional Racecar Driver'
Celebrity // April 07, 2007
Marc Anthony's Other Girl
Premium // June 08, 2004
'Malcolm' in the Mardi Gras
Celebrity // September 26, 1997
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com