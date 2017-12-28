Frank Sinatra

Frank Sinatra was an American singer and actor. He rose to fame in the 1940s as a singer and had over 80 Top 20 singles from 1939 to 1947. He also gained recognition as an actor starring in films like 1945's Anchors Aweigh, 1947's It Happened in Brooklyn and 1949's On the Town. Sinatra achieved critical acclaim for his acting in the 1953 film From Here to Eternity, which earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role and a Golden Globe. He followed that success with a series of critically-acclaimed albums, including In the Wee Small Hours (1955), Songs for Swingin' Lovers! (1956), Come Fly with Me (1958), and Only the Lonely (1958) and several hit singles. Sinatra's other films include The Man with the Golden Arm (1955), Guys and Dolls (1955), Pal Joey (1957), Ocean's 11 (1960) and The Manchurian Candidate (1962). His most popular songs include "Young At Heart," "Love and Marriage," "Strangers in the Night," "Theme from New York, New York" and his signature song, "My Way." He was a popular concert performer for over fifty years, particularly in Las Vegas. He received 11 Grammy Awards, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, two honorary Academy Awards, a Kennedy Center Honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal. Sinatra was also known for his high-profile friendships with fellow entertainers Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Joey Bishop and Peter Lawford (dubbed the "Rat Pack") and his four marriages, including those to actresses Ava Gardner (1951-1957) and Mia Farrow (1966-1968). He passed away in 1998 after suffering two heart attacks.
Frank Sinatra
Full Name
Francis Albert Sinatra
Hometown
Hoboken, New Jersey
Born
12/12/1915
Died
05/14/1998 (Age: 82)

Which TV sitcom used a Frank Sinatra hit as its theme song?

The television series 'Married... with Children' (1987-1997) used Frank Sinatra's 1955 recording of the song "Love and Marriage" as its opening theme song.

What genre is Frank Sinatra?

Frank Sinatra's music encompasses several genres, including traditional pop, big band, easy listening, jazz and swing.

When was Frank Sinatra popular?

Frank Sinatra was a popular recording artist and actor from the early 1940s through his death in 1998. His peak popularity was in the mid 1950s to early 1960s.

How old was Mia Farrow when she married Frank Sinatra?

Mia Farrow and Frank Sinatra married on July 19, 1966 when Farrow was 21 years old.

When did Frank Sinatra start singing?

Frank Sinatra began singing professionally as a teenager. He made his first professional recording in 1939, when he was 23 years old.

Why was Frank Sinatra buried with 10 dimes?

Frank Sinatra was buried with 10 dimes because in life he frequently carried 10 dimes with him. According to daughter Tina Sinatra, he may have started carrying dimes in 1963 when his son, Frank Sinatra Jr., was kidnapped and the elder Sinatra wanted to make sure he always had enough change on him for an emergency phone call.

How many times was Frank Sinatra married?

Frank Sinatra was married four times: Nancy Barbato (from 1939 to 1951), Ava Gardner (from 1951 to 1957), Mia Farrow (from 1966 to 1968) and Barbara Marx (from 1976 to Sinatra's death in 1998).

How many children did Frank Sinatra have?

Frank Sinatra had three children: Nancy, Frank Jr. and Tina.

When did Frank Sinatra first sing "Theme from New York, New York"?

Frank Sinatra recorded "Theme from New York, New York" for his 1980 album 'Trilogy: Past Present Future.'

Who wrote "My Way" by Frank Sinatra?

Frank Sinatra's signature song "My Way" was originally written as a French song titled "Comme d'habitude" composed by Jacques Revaux with lyrics by Gilles Thibaut and Claude François. The English lyrics were written by singer-songwriter Paul Anka.

Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin's Daughters Reminisce on Their Fathers' Classic Christmas Special: 'A Hoot!'
The Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra Family Christmas Show airs throughout the holiday season
Ray Liotta Says Frank Sinatra's Daughters Once Sent Him a Horse Head: It 'Means You're Toast'
The 66-year-old actor recalled receiving a horse head in the mail after playing the legendary singer in the 1998 film The Rat Pack
Nancy Sinatra Celebrated by TCM with Night Dedicated to Her: My 'Fans Are the Key to Everything'
Nancy Sinatra Night on TCM kicks off Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET
Frank Sinatra's Former California Home, Byrdview Estate, for Sale for $21.5M — See Inside!
For years, the legendary crooner rented the 8,161-square-foot home, which also has ties to Judy Garland and Marilyn Monroe once lived in the guesthouse
John Stamos Debuts Madcap Podcast About Frank Sinatra Jr.'s Bungled Abduction: 'It's a Romp'
John Stamos hosts a riveting true-crime podcast about a man he befriended who divulged his harebrained scheme to kidnap the son of Ol' Blue Eyes in 1963
Inside Frank Sinatra's California Estate, Villa Maggio, Just Listed for $4.25 Million
The legendary crooner bought the five-bedroom home (with a three-bedroom guest house!) in Palm Desert, California, in 1967
Marilyn Monroe 'Was Enamored of' JFK but 'Wasn't About to Break Up' His Marriage, Frank Sinatra's Friend Says
"When things phased out with Jack, that's when she picked up with Bobby, and I don't think it lasted anywhere near as long or was as deep," Tony Oppedisano says
Frank Sinatra's Friend Believes Singer Was Not Ronan Farrow's Father: 'He Would Have Acknowledged Him'
In Frank Sinatra's close friend Tony Oppedisano's new memoir Sinatra and Me: In the Wee Small Hours, Oppedisano reveals why he believes the singer is not Ronan Farrow's father
Why Frank Sinatra Believed Marilyn Monroe Was Murdered: A New Book Reveals
Harry Connick Jr. Recalls 'Completely Inappropriate' Encounter When Frank Sinatra Kissed His Wife
Inside Frank Sinatra's $12.5M Byrdview Estate (Where Marilyn Monroe Lived in the Guest House!)
Brett Eldredge Doesn't Have to Wait: His Christmas Dreams Have Come True!
Now You Can Duet with Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole on Christmas Classics – Here's How!

Music fans will have the chance to ring in the holiday season by virtually dueting alongside Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole on Smule

Dick Van Dyke Show Star Rose Marie Dishes on Her Wild Life Palling Around with Legends Frank Sinatra and Al Capone
TV // December 28, 2017
Diana Ross to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 AMAs
Music // October 18, 2017
Glen Campbell, Session Man: Remember the Music Icon with These 10 Hits You Didn't Know He Played On
Country // August 08, 2017
Dick Van Dyke, Robert Wagner and Other Hollywood Legends Attend Funeral for Barbara Sinatra
Music // August 02, 2017
Biggest Bombshells From New Ava Gardner Biography: Her Tumultuous Marriage to Frank Sinatra & More
Celebrity // July 13, 2017
From Joe Scarborough to Ronald Reagan, 12 Public Figures Who Changed Political Parties — Including a Few Surprises
Politics // July 13, 2017
Frank Sinatra's Daughter Nancy Posts Heartbreaking Father's Day Tribute: 'Sleep Warm, Poppa'
Celebrity // June 18, 2017
New Book Reveals Joe DiMaggio's Torment After Marilyn Monroe's Death: 'I Always Knew Who Killed Her'
Books // May 09, 2017
New Book Details John F. Kennedy's Short-Lived, Intense Friendship with Frank Sinatra
Politics // November 28, 2016
How Tony Bennett 'Met' His Wife When Her Mother Was Pregnant with Her
Books // November 15, 2016
Seth MacFarlane Channels Frank Sinatra During Surprise Performance at New L.A. Hot Spot
Celebrity // October 25, 2016
Chris Martin Compares Rihanna's Voice to a 'Beautifully Squeezed Tube of Toothpaste'
Celebrity // June 25, 2016
Frank Sinatra Jr.: His Life in the Spotlight in Pictures
Celebrity // March 17, 2016
Frank Sinatra, Jr.: Inside His Kidnapping and Life in His Father's Shadow
Celebrity // March 17, 2016
Frank Sinatra Jr.'s Kidnapper Revealed Chilling Details to PEOPLE in 1998: 'I Can See Junior Looking at the Bullets'
Celebrity // March 17, 2016
Frank Sinatra Jr. Dies of Cardiac Arrest at 72
Celebrity // March 16, 2016
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Celebrate Her 42nd Birthday at Frank Sinatra's Luxury Vacation Home
Movies // March 09, 2016
Schmoozing with Sinatra and The Beatles: The Amazing Life & Career of Leslie Uggams, Deadpool's Secret Weapon
Movies // February 18, 2016
Frank Sinatra's Family Shares Personal Memories in Honor of His 100th Birthday
Celebrity // December 12, 2015
Lady Gaga, Céline Dion and More Stars Added to Lineup for Grammy Concert Celebrating Frank Sinatra
Celebrity // November 10, 2015
New Book Claims Frank Sinatra Couldn't Be Ronan Farrow's Dad – Despite Mia Farrow's Hints
Celebrity // October 12, 2015
Hollywood Celebrates Frank Sinatra's 100th Birthday
Celebrity // July 24, 2015
Prince Albert's American Daughter, Jazmin Grace, Speaks Out for First Time, Says She 'Enjoys a Great Relationship' with Her Dad
Celebrity // July 22, 2015
Let Frank Sinatra Seduce You All Over Again in the Sinatra: All or Nothing at All Trailer
TV // March 06, 2015
Nancy Sinatra Talks About Rare, Never Before Seen Frank Sinatra Photos
Celebrity // March 02, 2015
