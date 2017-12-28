Which TV sitcom used a Frank Sinatra hit as its theme song?

The television series 'Married... with Children' (1987-1997) used Frank Sinatra's 1955 recording of the song "Love and Marriage" as its opening theme song.

What genre is Frank Sinatra?

Frank Sinatra's music encompasses several genres, including traditional pop, big band, easy listening, jazz and swing.

When was Frank Sinatra popular?

Frank Sinatra was a popular recording artist and actor from the early 1940s through his death in 1998. His peak popularity was in the mid 1950s to early 1960s.

How old was Mia Farrow when she married Frank Sinatra?

Mia Farrow and Frank Sinatra married on July 19, 1966 when Farrow was 21 years old.

When did Frank Sinatra start singing?

Frank Sinatra began singing professionally as a teenager. He made his first professional recording in 1939, when he was 23 years old.

Why was Frank Sinatra buried with 10 dimes?

Frank Sinatra was buried with 10 dimes because in life he frequently carried 10 dimes with him. According to daughter Tina Sinatra, he may have started carrying dimes in 1963 when his son, Frank Sinatra Jr., was kidnapped and the elder Sinatra wanted to make sure he always had enough change on him for an emergency phone call.

How many times was Frank Sinatra married?

Frank Sinatra was married four times: Nancy Barbato (from 1939 to 1951), Ava Gardner (from 1951 to 1957), Mia Farrow (from 1966 to 1968) and Barbara Marx (from 1976 to Sinatra's death in 1998).

How many children did Frank Sinatra have?

Frank Sinatra had three children: Nancy, Frank Jr. and Tina.

When did Frank Sinatra first sing "Theme from New York, New York"?

Frank Sinatra recorded "Theme from New York, New York" for his 1980 album 'Trilogy: Past Present Future.'

Who wrote "My Way" by Frank Sinatra?