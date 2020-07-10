PEOPLE Food Awards 2019: The Best New Snacks in Grocery Stores This Year
We sampled 95 different snacks to find the ones that deserve a spot in your shopping cart.Read More
PEOPLE Food Awards 2019: The Best New Grocery Store Ice Creams of the Year
PEOPLE editors sampled more than 83 different ice cream flavors, hunting to find the best new frozen desserts lining grocery store freezers this year.Read More
PEOPLE Food Awards 2019: The Best Supermarket Products of the Year
PEOPLE editors ate, drank and cooked more than 1,200 different items to find the most delicious new grocery products.Read More