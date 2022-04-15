Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is an American boxer and boxing promoter. He is best known for his undefeated professional boxing record, having won 50 professional matches from 1996 to 2017. Mayweather won fifteen world championship titles across several weight classes. Mayweather is also known for being one of both the highest-grossing professional athletes of all time and one of the highest-paid athletes in history. After retiring from professional boxing for a third time in 2017, Mayweather has participated in exhibition matches and has promoted other boxing events through his Mayweather Promotions company. Outside of boxing, Mayweather competed on the fifth season of Dancing with the Stars in 2007.
Floyd Mayweather
Full Name
Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr.
Hometown
Grand Rapids, Michigan
instagram
floydmayweather
twitter
FloydMayweather
Notable Projects
Dancing with the Stars
Born
02/24/1977
Age
45

FAQs

How tall is Floyd Mayweather?

According to his professional boxing statistics, Floyd Mayweather is 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

How much does Floyd Mayweather weigh?

In his professional boxing career, Floyd Mayweather fought in several weight classes. The lightest weight class that he fought in was super featherweight (for boxers between 126 and 130 pounds) and his heaviest weight class that he fought in was light middleweight (between 147 and 154 pounds).

How many knockouts does Floyd Mayweather have?

Out of his 50 professional boxing victories, Floyd Mayweather won 27 of his fights via knockout.

When did Floyd Mayweather start boxing?

Floyd Mayweather had his first amateur boxing match in November 1987 when he was just 10 years old. Mayweather's first professional fight was in October 1996 when he was 19 years old.

Where does Floyd Mayweather live?

Floyd Mayweather's primary residence is in Las Vegas.

When did Floyd Mayweather retire?

Floyd Mayweather has retired from professional boxing on three occasions. He first retired from boxing after his December 8, 2007 fight against Ricky Hatton. He retired a second time from boxing after his September 15, 2015 fight against Andre Berto. He retired a third time after his August 26, 2017 fight against Conor McGregor. However, since his third retirement, Mayweather has still participated in exhibition boxing matches.

