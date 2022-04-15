How tall is Floyd Mayweather?

According to his professional boxing statistics, Floyd Mayweather is 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

How much does Floyd Mayweather weigh?

In his professional boxing career, Floyd Mayweather fought in several weight classes. The lightest weight class that he fought in was super featherweight (for boxers between 126 and 130 pounds) and his heaviest weight class that he fought in was light middleweight (between 147 and 154 pounds).

How many knockouts does Floyd Mayweather have?

Out of his 50 professional boxing victories, Floyd Mayweather won 27 of his fights via knockout.

When did Floyd Mayweather start boxing?

Floyd Mayweather had his first amateur boxing match in November 1987 when he was just 10 years old. Mayweather's first professional fight was in October 1996 when he was 19 years old.

Where does Floyd Mayweather live?

Floyd Mayweather's primary residence is in Las Vegas.

When did Floyd Mayweather retire?