Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard is a Canadian actor and musician. He rose to fame starring on the Netflix science fiction series Stranger Things (2016-Present). His most popular films include It (2017), It: Chapter Two (2019), The Goldfinch (2019) and Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021). He is also known for performing as a singer and guitarist in the bands Calpurnia (2017-2019) and The Aubreys (2020-Present).
Finn Wolfhard
Full Name
Finn Wolfhard
Hometown
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
instagram
finnwolfhardofficial
twitter
finnwolfhard
Notable Projects
Stranger Things
Born
12/23/2002
Age
19

FAQs

How old was Finn Wolfhard in 'Stranger Things' season 1?

The first season of 'Stranger Things' was released on July 15, 2016 when star Finn Wolfhard was 13 years old.

Who does Finn Wolfhard play in 'The Addams Family'?

In the 2019 film 'The Addams Family,' Finn Wolfhard voiced the character Pugsley Addams.

How old was Finn Wolfhard in 'It'?

The horror film 'It' was released on September 5, 2017 when star Finn Wolfhard was 15 years old.

Why isn't Finn Wolfhard in 'The Addams Family 2'?

Though Finn Wolfhard voiced Pugsley Addams in the 2019 animated film 'The Addams Family,' the character was voiced by Javon Walton in the 2021 sequel 'The Addams Family 2.' According to a statement by the studio that released the film, MGM, Wolfhard "aged out" of the role (most likely meaning that Wolfhard's voice changed).

Most Recent

See Ewan McGregor as Cricket in Teaser for Guillermo del Toro's Stop-Motion Musical Pinocchio
Pinocchio, on Netflix this December, stars David Bradley, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer Hints at the Return of Original Cast: 'Have You Missed Us?'
Ghostbusters: Afterlife premieres in theaters Nov. 19
New Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Trailer Shows Eleven Struggling at New School — Watch
In honor of Stranger Things Day on Saturday, Netflix dropped a new season 4 teaser trailer and unveiled the episode titles and premiere date
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Action-Packed Trailer Teases Return of Annie Potts and Dan Aykroyd
Ghostbusters: Afterlife haunts its way into theaters on Nov. 11
'Eleven, Are You Listening?' Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Returns to Hawkins Laboratory
David Harbour previously told PEOPLE that the forthcoming season will "see a lot of your favorite characters doing the thing that you love them for"
David Harbour Says Season 4 of Stranger Things Is His 'Favorite' for His Character Jim Hopper
The actor tells PEOPLE exclusively that fans of the Netflix series will "get to see an entirely other color of him that has been hinted at"
Advertisement

More Finn Wolfhard

Brooklynn Prince's First Concert Was at The Turning Costar Finn Wolfhard's Show: 'It Was Crazy'
The young actress reflects on her first concert experience and says people were throwing things on stage
Mackenzie Davis Thinks Finn Wolfhard & Brooklynn Prince Aren't 'Spoiled by Being Child Actors'
PLUS: Finn and Brooklynn share how much they enjoyed working together on 'The Turning'
People Now: How These Adorable Puppies Are Gearing Up for Animal Planet's 16th Annual Puppy Bowl! - Watch the Full Episode
Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard, 17, Reveals He's Failed His Driving Test Twice
The Goldfinch's Oakes Fegley On Working with Star-Studded Cast in the Literary Adaptation
Oakes Fegley Had 'Fun' Working with Stranger Things Star Finn Wolfhard in The Goldfinch
Francesca Reale Shares Her Favorite 1980's Trends in Honor of Stranger Things Season 3

Stranger Things season 3 is streaming now on Netflix

All Finn Wolfhard

See Ewan McGregor as Cricket in Teaser for Guillermo del Toro's Stop-Motion Musical Pinocchio
Movies // January 24, 2022
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer Hints at the Return of Original Cast: 'Have You Missed Us?'
Movies // November 09, 2021
New Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Trailer Shows Eleven Struggling at New School — Watch
TV // November 06, 2021
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Action-Packed Trailer Teases Return of Annie Potts and Dan Aykroyd
Movies // July 27, 2021
'Eleven, Are You Listening?' Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Returns to Hawkins Laboratory
TV // May 06, 2021
David Harbour Says Season 4 of Stranger Things Is His 'Favorite' for His Character Jim Hopper
TV // December 17, 2020
Brooklynn Prince's First Concert Was at The Turning Costar Finn Wolfhard's Show: 'It Was Crazy'
Movies // January 23, 2020
Mackenzie Davis Thinks Finn Wolfhard & Brooklynn Prince Aren't 'Spoiled by Being Child Actors'
Movies // January 23, 2020
People Now: How These Adorable Puppies Are Gearing Up for Animal Planet's 16th Annual Puppy Bowl! - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // January 23, 2020
Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard, 17, Reveals He's Failed His Driving Test Twice
TV // January 15, 2020
The Goldfinch's Oakes Fegley On Working with Star-Studded Cast in the Literary Adaptation
Movies // September 13, 2019
Oakes Fegley Had 'Fun' Working with Stranger Things Star Finn Wolfhard in The Goldfinch
Movies // September 11, 2019
Francesca Reale Shares Her Favorite 1980's Trends in Honor of Stranger Things Season 3
TV // July 05, 2019
David Harbour Says Watching the Stranger Things Kids Grow up Is a 'Mixed Blessing'
TV // July 03, 2019
Stranger Things Newcomer Francesca Reale 'Journaled Everything' to Avoid Spilling Season 3 Spoilers
TV // July 03, 2019
Newcomer Francesca Reale Teases a 'Twisty, Turny' Season Three of Stranger Things
TV // June 04, 2019
Finn Wolfhard on Voicing Player in Carmen Sandiego Reboot: 'It Made Perfect Sense!'
TV // December 19, 2018
Finn Wolfhard Reveals New Haircut as Fans Question If Stranger Things Cast Filmed Final Season
Style // November 14, 2018
Ken Marino's Feel-Good, Canine-Packed Movie Will Change the Meaning of 'Dog Days of Summer'
Pets // June 15, 2018
Stranger Things Kids Reportedly Get Big Pay Raises — But Is Millie Bobby Brown Making Even More?
TV // March 20, 2018
Stranger Things Star Finn Wolfhard's Music Career Takes Off as His Band Calpurnia Tops the Charts
Music // March 13, 2018
Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard Skips 2018 SAG Awards Due to the Flu
TV // January 21, 2018
Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo Shows Off Impressive Chewbacca Impression at Golden Globes
TV // January 07, 2018
Millie Bobby Brown Dishes on Her First-Ever Kiss (with Costar Finn Wolfhard!) — and the Stranger Things Prop She Kept
TV // October 31, 2017
10 Burning Stranger Things Questions We Need Answered in Season 2
TV // October 26, 2017
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com