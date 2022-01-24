Finn Wolfhard
- Full Name
- Finn Wolfhard
- Hometown
- Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
- finnwolfhardofficial
- finnwolfhard
- Notable Projects
- Stranger Things
- Born
- 12/23/2002
- Age
- 19
FAQs
- How old was Finn Wolfhard in 'Stranger Things' season 1?
The first season of 'Stranger Things' was released on July 15, 2016 when star Finn Wolfhard was 13 years old.
- Who does Finn Wolfhard play in 'The Addams Family'?
In the 2019 film 'The Addams Family,' Finn Wolfhard voiced the character Pugsley Addams.
- How old was Finn Wolfhard in 'It'?
The horror film 'It' was released on September 5, 2017 when star Finn Wolfhard was 15 years old.
- Why isn't Finn Wolfhard in 'The Addams Family 2'?
Though Finn Wolfhard voiced Pugsley Addams in the 2019 animated film 'The Addams Family,' the character was voiced by Javon Walton in the 2021 sequel 'The Addams Family 2.' According to a statement by the studio that released the film, MGM, Wolfhard "aged out" of the role (most likely meaning that Wolfhard's voice changed).