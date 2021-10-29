Fetty Wap

Fetty Wap is an American rapper. He rose to fame in 2014 with the release of his debut single, "Trap Queen." The song went platinum and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2015. He followed up the success of "Trap Queen" with the chart-topping singles "679" and "My Way," featuring Drake on the remix. His first studio album was released in September 2016 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. "Trap Queen" was also nominated for two Grammy Awards in 2016 for best rap song and rap performance.
Fetty Wap
Full Name
Willie Maxwell II
Hometown
Paterson, NJ
instagram
fettywap1738
twitter
fettywap
Born
06/07/1991
Age
30

FAQs

What happened to Fetty Wap’s daughter?

His daughter, Lauren, died at the age of 4 on June 24, 2021, from cardiac arrhythmia due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies. She suffered from a heart defect since birth. Fetty Wap and the child's mother, Turquoise Miami, confirmed the tragic news on Instagram in August 2021.

How many kids does Fetty Wap have?

Fetty Wap has five other children. His kids (in order from oldest to youngest) are Aydin, Zaviera, Khari, Amani and Zy. He shares his daughter Khari with VH1 reality TV star Masika Kalysha.

What happened to Fetty Wap?

In October 2021, Fetty Wap was arrested on federal drug trafficking charges at a hip-hop music festival in New York City. He is charged with "conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances," including 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey from June 2019 to June 2020. If convicted, he could face a maximum of life in prison.

What happened to Fetty Wap’s eye?

He lost his left eye before his first birthday. In 2015, he revealed to DJ Self on the Shade 45 radio station that he was involved in an accident when he was younger that gave him congenital glaucoma in both of his eyes. "The doctor saved one, and I was blessed to still have my vision," he said.

