What happened to Fetty Wap’s daughter?

His daughter, Lauren, died at the age of 4 on June 24, 2021, from cardiac arrhythmia due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies. She suffered from a heart defect since birth. Fetty Wap and the child's mother, Turquoise Miami, confirmed the tragic news on Instagram in August 2021.

How many kids does Fetty Wap have?

Fetty Wap has five other children. His kids (in order from oldest to youngest) are Aydin, Zaviera, Khari, Amani and Zy. He shares his daughter Khari with VH1 reality TV star Masika Kalysha.

What happened to Fetty Wap?

In October 2021, Fetty Wap was arrested on federal drug trafficking charges at a hip-hop music festival in New York City. He is charged with "conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances," including 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey from June 2019 to June 2020. If convicted, he could face a maximum of life in prison.

What happened to Fetty Wap’s eye?