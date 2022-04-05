Fergie

Fergie (née Stacy Ann Ferguson) is an American singer and songwriter. She rose to fame as a child actor on the television series Kids Incorporated from 1984 to 1989 and as a member of the girl group Wild Orchid. She is best known for being a vocalist of the music group the Black Eyed Peas from 2002 to 2016 and as a solo artist. Fergie has won eight Grammy awards, six as a member of the Black Eyed Peas and two for her collaboration with Kanye West on his song "All of the Lights."
Fergie
Full Name
Fergie Duhamel
Hometown
Hacienda Heights, California
instagram
fergie
twitter
fergie
Born
03/27/1975
Age
47

FAQs

Who is Fergie married to?

Fergie was married to actor Josh Duhamel from 2009 to 2019.

Why did Fergie leave the Black Eyed Peas?

Fergie was a member of the music group the Black Eyed Peas from 2002 to 2016. In 2020, member Apl.de.ap told 'Billboard' that Fergie left the group in order to be "a great mom" to her son Axl Jack Duhamel.

How did Fergie and Josh Duhamel meet?

Fergie met her former husband, actor Josh Duhamel, when her music group the Black Eyed Peas appeared on a 2004 episode of the television series 'Las Vegas,' which starred Duhamel.

Why did Fergie sing the National Anthem like that?

At the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, Fergie performed a jazzy version of the National Anthem that received significant criticism. After the event, she released a statement that said "this rendition didn't strike the intended tone" and that she "honestly tried my best."

What band was Fergie in?

Fergie was a member of two music groups, Wild Orchid (from 1990 to 2001) and the Black Eyed Peas (from 2002 to 2016).

Who replaced Fergie in the Black Eyed Peas?

After Fergie's departure from the Black Eyed Peas in 2016, she was replaced by vocalist J. Rey Soul in 2018.

When did 'Glamorous' by Fergie come out?

The song 'Glamorous' by Fergie was released on her album 'The Dutchess' on September 13, 2006 and was released as a single on January 23, 2007.

How old was Fergie when she made 'Fergalicious'?

The song 'Fergalicious' by Fergie was released on her album 'The Dutchess' on September 13, 2006 when Fergie was 31 years old.

Jack Harlow Readies 'First Class' — Featuring a Sample of Fergie's 'Glamorous' — for Friday Drop
A teaser for the second single off his forthcoming album went viral following a TikTok clip shared Thursday
Josh Duhamel and Fergie Have 'Zero Bad Blood' as She Congratulates Him on New Engagement: Source
Josh Duhamel and Fergie finalized their divorce in 2019 and share an 8-year-old son
Party Stylist Amanda Orso Shares How She Creates Tablescapes For Celebrity Clients
"People want a party that feels unique," the designer and owner of The High-Low Hostess tells PEOPLE of what it's like making custom tablescapes for her celebrity clients 
Josh Duhamel Seemed 'Gloomy' After Fergie Divorce, New Fiancée Audra Mari 'Cheered Him Up': Source
Fergie congratulated ex-husband Josh Duhamel on Instagram after the actor shared news of his engagement to Audra Mari
Josh Duhamel Announces Engagement to Audra Mari — and Gets Congratulations from Ex Fergie
The Transformers star, who has been dating Audra Mari since 2019, shared the happy news on Instagram
Fergie Mourns Death of Her Father Pat in Heartfelt Tribute: 'Best Dad a Girl Could Ever Ask For'
"This hit harder and deeper than anything I've ever felt," Fergie wrote on Instagram, announcing that her father John Patrick Ferguson died this week at age 74.
Congressman Raps Rendition of 'Fergalicious' to Highlight Climate Change Policy: It's 'FERC-alicious'
Democratic Rep. Sean Casten also included a fun nod to Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer" in his speech on the House floor
Black Eyed Peas Explain Why Fergie Is No Longer Involved with the Group: 'She's Being a Mom'
"That's a hard job, and that's what she really wants to do and we're here for her," Will.i.am said of former bandmate, Fergie
People Now:  Breaking Down the 2020 Golden Globes Nominations  - Watch the Full Episode
Josh Duhamel Steps Out with Audra Mari Weeks After His Divorce from Fergie Was Finalized
Fergie and Josh Duhamel Finalize Their Divorce Over 2 Years After Announcing Separation
Check Out Your Favorite Stars in These Throwback Photos of the 2009 American Music Awards
Beyoncé, Gwen Stefani, and More Celebs Love Over-the-Knee Boots — Here's How to Shop Their Exact Pairs

Add these to your fall closets ASAP

Jack Harlow Readies 'First Class' — Featuring a Sample of Fergie's 'Glamorous' — for Friday Drop
Music // April 05, 2022
Josh Duhamel and Fergie Have 'Zero Bad Blood' as She Congratulates Him on New Engagement: Source
Movies // January 11, 2022
Party Stylist Amanda Orso Shares How She Creates Tablescapes For Celebrity Clients
Home // January 10, 2022
Josh Duhamel Seemed 'Gloomy' After Fergie Divorce, New Fiancée Audra Mari 'Cheered Him Up': Source
Movies // January 10, 2022
Josh Duhamel Announces Engagement to Audra Mari — and Gets Congratulations from Ex Fergie
Movies // January 08, 2022
Fergie Mourns Death of Her Father Pat in Heartfelt Tribute: 'Best Dad a Girl Could Ever Ask For'
Music // September 30, 2021
Congressman Raps Rendition of 'Fergalicious' to Highlight Climate Change Policy: It's 'FERC-alicious'
Politics // July 29, 2021
Black Eyed Peas Explain Why Fergie Is No Longer Involved with the Group: 'She's Being a Mom'
Music // June 22, 2020
People Now:  Breaking Down the 2020 Golden Globes Nominations  - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // December 09, 2019
Josh Duhamel Steps Out with Audra Mari Weeks After His Divorce from Fergie Was Finalized
Movies // December 09, 2019
Fergie and Josh Duhamel Finalize Their Divorce Over 2 Years After Announcing Separation
Music // November 25, 2019
Check Out Your Favorite Stars in These Throwback Photos of the 2009 American Music Awards
Music // November 22, 2019
Beyoncé, Gwen Stefani, and More Celebs Love Over-the-Knee Boots — Here's How to Shop Their Exact Pairs
Style // October 12, 2019
PDA Alert! Josh Duhamel and Miss World America Audra Mari Share Passionate Kiss at Airport
Movies // October 04, 2019
Court Warns Fergie and Josh Duhamel of Dismissing Their Divorce Unless Documents Are Filed
Music // August 30, 2019
Fergie Files for Divorce from Josh Duhamel Almost 2 Years After Announcing Their Split
Music // May 31, 2019
Sledding in a Winter Wonderland! Fergie and Josh Duhamel Play with Their Son Axl in the 'Snow'
Parents // February 25, 2019
Celebrities Who Were Once Cheerleaders
Style // July 28, 2021
Jimmy Buffett Wasn't the First: The Most Controversial National Anthem Performances
Music // January 22, 2019
Josh Duhamel Wants to Find Someone 'Young Enough to Have Kids' After Fergie Split
Movies // December 20, 2018
Josh Duhamel's Son Axl Wishes Him Happy Birthday While Dancing to Beastie Boys — See the Cute Clips
Parents // November 15, 2018
Black Eyed Peas Announce First Album in 8 Years — and Their First Since Fergie Left
Music // September 12, 2018
Ada! Camden! Haven! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in August
Parents // September 05, 2018
PEOPLE Now: Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss Reunite at Concert, Proving They Are Still Besties — Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // August 27, 2018
Fergie and Josh Duhamel Throw a Superhero Pool Party to Celebrate Son Axl's Fifth Birthday
Parents // August 27, 2018
