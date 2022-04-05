Who is Fergie married to?

Fergie was married to actor Josh Duhamel from 2009 to 2019.

Why did Fergie leave the Black Eyed Peas?

Fergie was a member of the music group the Black Eyed Peas from 2002 to 2016. In 2020, member Apl.de.ap told 'Billboard' that Fergie left the group in order to be "a great mom" to her son Axl Jack Duhamel.

How did Fergie and Josh Duhamel meet?

Fergie met her former husband, actor Josh Duhamel, when her music group the Black Eyed Peas appeared on a 2004 episode of the television series 'Las Vegas,' which starred Duhamel.

Why did Fergie sing the National Anthem like that?

At the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, Fergie performed a jazzy version of the National Anthem that received significant criticism. After the event, she released a statement that said "this rendition didn't strike the intended tone" and that she "honestly tried my best."

What band was Fergie in?

Fergie was a member of two music groups, Wild Orchid (from 1990 to 2001) and the Black Eyed Peas (from 2002 to 2016).

Who replaced Fergie in the Black Eyed Peas?

After Fergie's departure from the Black Eyed Peas in 2016, she was replaced by vocalist J. Rey Soul in 2018.

When did 'Glamorous' by Fergie come out?

The song 'Glamorous' by Fergie was released on her album 'The Dutchess' on September 13, 2006 and was released as a single on January 23, 2007.

How old was Fergie when she made 'Fergalicious'?