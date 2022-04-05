Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham is an American reality TV star. She is best known for starring in MTV's 16 and Pregnant (2009) and its spinoff series Teen Mom (2009-2012), later renamed Teen Mom OG (2015-2018). In 2012, Abraham released her memoir, My Teenage Dream Ended, which made the New York Times best-seller list. She also has dabbled in the music and adult entertainment industry and appeared in the reality shows Couples Therapy, Marriage Boot Camp and the UK's Celebrity Big Brother.
Farrah Abraham
Full Name
Farrah Abraham
Hometown
Omaha, Nebraska
instagram
farrahabraham
twitter
F1abraham
Notable Projects
Teen Mom , Teen Mom OG , Celebrity Big Brother
Born
05/31/1991
Age
30

FAQs

Where is Farrah Abraham now?

Farrah Abraham announced that she was giving stand-up comedy a try in April 2022. In 2021, she released a self-help book, 'Dream Twenties.'

What did Chrissy Teigen call Farrah Abraham?

In 2013, Chrissy Teigen tweeted, "Farrah Abraham now thinks she is pregnant from her sex tape. in other news you're a whore and everyone hates you whoops not other news sorry." Teigen apologized in 2021 for her past cyberbullying, but Abraham has said that she has not apologized to her directly.

What is Farrah Abraham's ethnicity?

Farrah Abraham told starcasm.net that she is "Syrian and Italian on my dad's side and on my mom's it's Sicilian and Danish."

Farrah Abraham Says Trauma Center Treatment Was 'Life-Changing': 'I'm 12-Step Life Happy'
The Teen Mom star entered a rehabilitation center in March after being one of nine women to allege past sexual abuse from Dominic Foppoli
Farrah Abraham Enters Trauma Treatment Center After Sexual Assault: 'Taking Time for My Healing'
"It has really affected my life and I don't want that anymore," Farrah Abraham said as she prepared to enter a trauma treatment center in Austin, Texas
Farrah Abraham Defends Allowing Daughter, 13, to Get Her Septum Pierced: 'We Abided by the Law'
"I'm wishing [Sophia] the best in her teen years, and if she wants to get more piercings, more power to her," Farrah Abraham said
MTV's Teen Mom: Family Reunion Renewed for Season 2, as Premiere Date for Teen Mom 2 Is Announced
There's no word on which of the Teen Mom alums will join the second family reunion yet
Farrah Abraham Arrested After Allegedly Slapping Security Guard at Restaurant
Farrah Abraham said that the restaurant "should fire their management, and security for all contributing to attacking 1 person out of 3 people"
Farrah Abraham Pays Tribute to the 'Love of Her Life' Derek Underwood 13 Years After His Death
Derek Underwood died in a car accident in 2008, shortly before Farrah Abraham gave birth at 17 years old to their daughter, Sophia
Teen Mom: Family Reunion's New Drama-Filled Trailer Teases Farrah Abraham's Return, Heated Fights
Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres Jan. 11, 2022, on MTV
Farrah Abraham Claims There Was 'Physical Drama' While Filming Teen Mom: Family Reunion
PEOPLE broke the news in September that Farrah Abraham would be returning to her Teen Mom roots for the new spinoff series
Farrah Abraham Returning to MTV's Teen Mom Franchise for New Spinoff Series
California Mayor Resigns After 9 Women Allege Sexual Misconduct, Including Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham
Teen Mom OG Alum Farrah Abraham Receives COVID-19 Vaccine: 'Mom Reporting for Duty'
Farrah Abraham Was the 'Best Man' at Dad Michael's Toga-Themed Wedding — All the Details!
Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmy Awards — Seated Next to Hugh Grant

The former Teen Mom star also snapped a selfie with Jeff Bezos

