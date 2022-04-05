Farrah Abraham
- Full Name
- Farrah Abraham
- Hometown
- Omaha, Nebraska
- farrahabraham
- F1abraham
- Notable Projects
- Teen Mom , Teen Mom OG , Celebrity Big Brother
- Born
- 05/31/1991
- Age
- 30
FAQs
- Where is Farrah Abraham now?
Farrah Abraham announced that she was giving stand-up comedy a try in April 2022. In 2021, she released a self-help book, 'Dream Twenties.'
- What did Chrissy Teigen call Farrah Abraham?
In 2013, Chrissy Teigen tweeted, "Farrah Abraham now thinks she is pregnant from her sex tape. in other news you're a whore and everyone hates you whoops not other news sorry." Teigen apologized in 2021 for her past cyberbullying, but Abraham has said that she has not apologized to her directly.
- What is Farrah Abraham's ethnicity?
Farrah Abraham told starcasm.net that she is "Syrian and Italian on my dad's side and on my mom's it's Sicilian and Danish."