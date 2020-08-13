Family Issue

Kelly Ripa, Leslie Odom Jr. & More of Your Favorite Stars Talk Parenting & What Family Means to Them
Hollywood's tightest-knit families reveal insights into their parenting and how their definitions of family have evolvedRead More
Kelly Ripa Encourages Daughter Lola's Body Confidence: 'If I Had Your Figure, I'd Be Sitting Here Naked'
The talk show host also tells PEOPLE her 19-year-old daughter has "the chicest sense of style" and wears everything "with confidence"Read More
How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Are Helping Homeless Kids Get an Education During COVID-19 Pandemic
"It makes a difference forever," the Live with Kelly and Ryan host tells PEOPLE of giving to charityRead More
'She Taught Me to Be Loud': What Milo Manheim Has Learned from His Mother Camryn
Home from college and quarantining with his Emmy-winning mom, rising star Milo Manheim is experiencing an “awakening” within his matriarchal familyRead More
Mark Consuelos Says He and Kelly Ripa Look Forward to Being 'Naked All the Time' After Kids Move Out
The Riverdale actor and the Live host's youngest son Joaquin plans to head off to college in 2021Read More
Kelly Ripa and Daughter Lola Consuelos Get Real About Embarrassing Instagrams, Clap Backs and Thirst Traps
The mother-daughter duo gets very candid about their tight-knit relationship in PEOPLE's inaugural Family IssueRead More