Kelly Ripa, Leslie Odom Jr. & More of Your Favorite Stars Talk Parenting & What Family Means to Them

Hollywood's tightest-knit families reveal insights into their parenting and how their definitions of family have evolved
Kelly Ripa Encourages Daughter Lola's Body Confidence: 'If I Had Your Figure, I'd Be Sitting Here Naked'

The talk show host also tells PEOPLE her 19-year-old daughter has "the chicest sense of style" and wears everything "with confidence"
How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Are Helping Homeless Kids Get an Education During COVID-19 Pandemic

"It makes a difference forever," the Live with Kelly and Ryan host tells PEOPLE of giving to charity
'She Taught Me to Be Loud': What Milo Manheim Has Learned from His Mother Camryn

Home from college and quarantining with his Emmy-winning mom, rising star Milo Manheim is experiencing an “awakening” within his matriarchal family
Mark Consuelos Says He and Kelly Ripa Look Forward to Being 'Naked All the Time' After Kids Move Out

The Riverdale actor and the Live host's youngest son Joaquin plans to head off to college in 2021
Kelly Ripa and Daughter Lola Consuelos Get Real About Embarrassing Instagrams, Clap Backs and Thirst Traps

The mother-daughter duo gets very candid about their tight-knit relationship in PEOPLE's inaugural Family Issue
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and Their 3 Kids on Their Wild, Wonderful Family: 'My Daughter Is as Strong as My Sons'

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and Their 3 Kids on Their Wild, Wonderful Family

TV // August 13, 2020
