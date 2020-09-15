Fall Entertainment Preview

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Trying for Baby No. 4? Watch the KUWTK Trailer

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick split in 2015 after dating off and on for nine years
Mariska Hargitay Is 'Grateful to Be Back' as Law & Order: SVU Resumes Filming amid COVID-19

Season 22 of SVU will explore the effects of the coronavirus pandemic
Baby Yoda Is Back! Disney+ Releases The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer

The Mandalorian‘s first season earned rave reviews from critics
Why Chrissy Metz Is 'Excited' About This Is Us Addressing the COVID-19 Pandemic in Season 5

"So many people look to our show and to the Pearson family to see like, 'Oh, how are they handling it?' " Chrissy Metz tells PEOPLE about This Is Us addressing the coronavirus pandemic
Allison Janney Back on Set to Film Mom Season 8 After Anna Faris Exit: 'We're Excited'

Anna Faris announced she was leaving the CBS series just days before the show resumed production
The Masked Singer: Get a First Look at Season 4's Newest Costume — Gremlin!

The singing competition will return to Fox on Sept. 23
Will Smith Shares Photos from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion Special for Show's 30th Anniversary

The reunion special will launch exclusively on HBO Max around Thanksgiving
Kelly Clarkson Drops Hints About First Album Since Filing for Divorce: 'It's Been Very Therapeutic'

Power's Naturi Naughton Opens Up About Being 'Ousted' from 3LW on Upcoming Album

Drew Barrymore Promises to Bring All Her Life Experiences to Her New Talk Show: ‘I’ve Found That Perfect Line of TMI’

Armie Hammer and Lily James Embark on a Haunted Romance in Trailer for Netflix's Rebecca Remake

Mulan Arrives on Disney+! What Critics Are Saying About the 'Best of the Live-Action Remakes'

Movies // September 15, 2020
See Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes’ Little Sister in Trailer for Netflix’s Enola Holmes

Movies // September 15, 2020
Mariah Carey Announces New Album The Rarities: 'This One Is for You, My Fans'

Music // September 15, 2020
Mariah Carey Reveals Name of ‘Humbling and Healing’ New Memoir Set to Be Published in September

Music // September 15, 2020
